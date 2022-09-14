ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Police want help identifying vehicle allegedly used in trailer thefts

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is asking for identification of the photographed 1999-2006 GMC Yukon.

EPD says the vehicle has been involved in multiple trailer thefts and may have ties to Kentucky. Officers say trailers have been stolen during the day and night.

Courtesy: Evansville Police Department

Police say the suspect is a male that is often shirtless and wearing a ski mask. EPD says the vehicle has a basketball-sized dent on the rear passenger side split door. Police say the vehicle has been photographed with both factory stock and after market rims/wheels.

Trial set for Evansville man accused of killing sex offender

EPD says Evansville trailer owners are advised to keep all trailers secured and to consider attaching low-cost GPS tracking devices.

If anyone has any information regarding this vehicle they are asked to contact EPD Auto Theft Unit at 812-436-7967 or 812-436-7991.

