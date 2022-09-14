ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habersham County, GA

Man holding replica gun opens door and is shot dead by deputies, Georgia cops say

By Alison Cutler
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18the4_0hvLFlrM00

A 39-year-old man was shot and killed by deputies after he stepped out of a home holding a replica gun, federal authorities said.

At 8:43 p.m. on Sept. 12, Habersham County Sheriff’s deputies received a call from a Mount Airy home about a man who had a gun , according to a news release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The call was disconnected after the caller told officers a man had a gun according to the release.

When deputies arrived, it took some time to make contact with anyone inside the home, the release said. When the door did open, a man later identified as Anthony Maurice Tollison stepped out holding a weapon, the news release states.

Deputies shot Tollison, who died from his injuries, the release said. An investigation revealed that Tollison was carrying a replica firearm, according to the GBI.

Neighbors told WSBTV that Tollison was a veteran who experienced alcohol and mental health problems .

Only one deputy is i nvolved in the shooting investigation, Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell told Now Habersham. The deputy, whose identity was not released, is on paid administrative leave, according to Now Habersharm.

Mount Airy is about 80 miles northeast of Atlanta.

TikTok’s beloved Mama Tot speaks out after Alabama man is accused in son’s death

Cases of Bud Light spill onto Georgia interstate after truck overturns, police say

Aluminum baseball bat attack sends man to ICU in argument over animal, Alabama cops say

Daughter still missing months after she was killed, CA cops say. Family offers $100,000

Comments / 2

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Suspect hits man with machete at metro Waffle House, steals motorcycle, deputies say

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase through Dawson and Hall counties earlier this week started with an assault at a Waffle House and ended with a crash at a church. Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson says that Zackery Miller, 22, hit a man in the head with a machete in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Center Lane in Dawsonville at 10 p.m. on Monday night. The man who was assaulted was not injured.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Suspected meth trafficker arrested in Cornelia

Habersham County narcotics investigators arrested a suspected meth trafficker Friday during a check of a home in Cornelia. Officials say 37-year-old Korey Holland of Augusta was found in a bedroom at 146 South Street with approximately 99 grams of methamphetamine. Investigators also seized a digital weighing device, several empty small plastic baggies, and two firearms.
CORNELIA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Habersham County, GA
Habersham County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Mount Airy, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Distracted officer hit and killed moped driver while looking at laptop, GA troopers say

An Atlanta-area officer was distracted by his patrol car’s computer before a crash that killed a moped driver, Georgia state troopers say. Michael Brady, 49, with the Gwinnett County Police Department was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and following too closely in connection with the Sept. 9 crash in Hall County, according to Georgia State Patrol.
HALL COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wsbtv#Tiktok
nowhabersham.com

Inmate death at Lee Arrendale State Prison under investigation

An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate earlier this week at Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto. The Georgia Department of Correction’s Office of Professional Standards is overseeing the investigation, according to GDC Public Affairs Director Joan Heath. “We can confirm an inmate death at LASP,...
ALTO, GA
WGAU

Madison Co teen injured in explosion

A Madison County teenager is recovering from injuries suffered in an explosion outside a home in Comer. The Madison County Sheriff’s says the girl and her boyfriend were burning trash when something exploded. She hospitalized with burns on his face, arms, and chest. From WSB TV... An Athens-area teenage...
MADISON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLTX.com

Authorities identify pilot recovered from Lake Hartwell days after deadly crash

HART COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have recovered the body of a pilot who crashed into a major border lake between South Carolina and Georgia over the weekend. The Hart County, Georgia Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that the body of 55-year-old Todd Jeffrey Carrell had been recovered from Lake Hartwell the previous evening around 6 p.m.
HART COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Man arrested for fleeing police in Banks County chase

The Georgia State Patrol arrested a man from Lula on Wednesday, Sept. 14 after a high-speed chase and manhunt in Banks County. Kadin Carlan, 25, was taken into custody without incident. GSP troopers saw a motorcycle around 8:08 a.m. traveling on GA-15 at a high rate of speed. According to...
BANKS COUNTY, GA
WGAU

GBI identifies NE Ga man killed in officer-involved shooting

The GBI has released the name of the man who was shot and killed by Habersham County Sheriff’s deputies Monday in Mt Airy: Anthony Tollison was 39 years old and was from Mt Airy. His was the 87th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been called to investigate this year. The 86th happened just hours earlier on Monday, when a Walton County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man he says pointed a gun at him. Dennis McCullers was 63 years old, from Monroe. That deadly shooting happened at a home on Highway 11 just outside Monroe.
MONROE, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
6K+
Followers
125
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy