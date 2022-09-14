49ers tight end George Kittle was able to get on the practice field Friday, but it looks like his return to game action will have to wait a little longer. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kittle is not expected to play due to the groin injury that kept him out of Week One and kept him off the practice field for most of the last two weeks. Kittle was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report before Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO