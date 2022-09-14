Read full article on original website
How long with fans and ownership tolerate the Patriots being a middle-of-the-pack team?
After a 2021 season that started slowly, improved dramatically, and then imploded in a 30-point postseason loss to the Bills, the Patriots seem ordinary, at best. How long can coach Bill Belichick survive ordinary?. It’s just a question, not a prediction or an assessment that the heat on his seat...
Tua Tagovailoa’s sixth TD pass rallies Dolphins to 21-point, fourth-quarter comeback win over Ravens
Trailing 35-14 in the fourth quarter, the Dolphins were left for dead. Lamar Jackson had dominated them for three quarters, and no one expected what happened in the fourth quarter. Tua Tagovailoa, who had two first-half interceptions, threw four fourth-quarter touchdowns, giving him six for the game, as the Dolphins...
Tyreek Hill’s 48-yard touchdown catch draws Dolphins within 35-28 of Ravens
The Ravens have controlled Sunday’s game from the jump with Devin Duvernay returning the opening kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown. But the Dolphins have not gone away. Down 35-14 in the fourth quarter, Miami has scored two touchdowns to pull within seven points. River Cracraft caught a 2-yard...
Bucs dominate fourth quarter to earn hard-fought win over Saints
A brawl between the Buccaneers and Saints late in today’s game in New Orleans, and after that a hard-fought game turned into a one-sided affair. The Bucs and Saints were tied 3-3 with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, but after a brawl that resulted in the ejections of Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, the end of the game was all Tampa Bay, and the Bucs cruised to a 20-10 win.
Patriots hold on to defeat Steelers 17-14
The offenses for the Patriots and Steelers looked stuck in the mud for much of Sunday’s game. But a key sequence in the third quarter allowed New England to score its second touchdown. And that was enough for the club to hold on for a 17-14 victory. Quarterback Mac...
Trey Lance carted off in first quarter
The 49ers were happy to hold onto Jimmy Garoppolo as their backup quarterback after an offseason that looked destined for a split and they turned to him early in Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Trey Lance stayed down after a short run that put the 49ers in the red...
What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Bears vs Packers
Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears will go head-to-head with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The NFL Sunday excitement kicks off with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Lance carted off with ankle injury; Jimmy G replaces him
Trey Lance was carted off after sustaining a right ankle injury late in the first quarter of the 49ers' game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, and was quickly ruled out by the team. Former starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo replaced Lance. Lance suffered the injury on a...
Tua Tagovailoa tosses six passing touchdowns in wild win over Ravens
Have a day, Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins quarterback set new career highs with 469 passing yards and six touchdowns in an impressive comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. He had a previous career high of 361 passing yards and had only thrown more than two touchdowns in a game once in his career.
Lions storm to early lead, hold on late to beat Commanders
The Lions’ first win of the season looked like it was going to be easy today against the Commanders. It proved not to be easy, but they held on in the end. Detroit had a 22-0 lead over Washington at halftime, but the Commanders came back and made it interesting, turning it into a one-possession game. But in the end a Washington missed extra point that could have cut the deficit to eight points effectively sealed the Lions’ 36-27 win.
Davante Adams puts Raiders up 7-0
The Raiders opened Sunday’s game with a long drive that ended with Davante Adams‘ first home touchdown for the team. Derek Carr hit Adams for a one-yard score to cap a 15-play, 75-yard drive that took nearly 10 minutes off the clock in the first quarter. The extra point put the Raiders up 7-0 over the Cardinals.
Report: George Kittle is expected to miss another game
49ers tight end George Kittle was able to get on the practice field Friday, but it looks like his return to game action will have to wait a little longer. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kittle is not expected to play due to the groin injury that kept him out of Week One and kept him off the practice field for most of the last two weeks. Kittle was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report before Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.
Leonard Williams ruled out with knee injury
The Giants will need to overcome the loss of a key defensive player if they’re going to open the season with two straight wins. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams hurt his knee during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Panthers and the team ruled him out a short time later. The quick decision to rule Williams out may indicate a severe injury, but further updates will have to wait until after the game.
Cooper Rush passes for 116 yards in first quarter as Cowboys lead 14-3
Let Cooper Rush mania begin in Dallas. Rush, who is subbing for the injured Dak Prescott, threw for 116 yards in the first quarter. He had a 9-yard touchdown pass to Noah Brown and nearly a 47-yarder to Tony Pollard. Pollard, who caught a shovel pass from Rush, initially was ruled as a touchdown as he dove toward the end zone with Vonn Bell wrapped around his legs.
Here's how Tom Brady fared in Buccaneers' Week 2 win vs. Saints
If Tom Brady's kryptonite exists, it's probably the New Orleans Saints. For some reason, Brady has had enormous difficulty beating the Saints and scoring points against them since he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 NFL season. Brady entered Sunday's Week 2 game in New Orleans with...
Jaguars steamroll Colts 24-0
The Jaguars entered this week having defeated the Colts seven consecutive times at home. Jacksonville dominated Indianapolis from cover to cover, defeating the Colts 24-0 in Week Two. The Jaguars teed off on quarterback Matt Ryan, picking him off three times. They got him on the opening drive and twice...
Leonard Floyd questionable for Sunday after knee buckled in practice this week
A practice injury could keep Rams edge rusher Leonard Floyd out of the lineup against the Falcons this weekend. Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Floyd had his knee buckle during practice this week, but everything checked out fine structurally when he went for further evaluation. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and didn’t practice at all on Thursday.
George Kittle returns to practice, listed as questionable
The 49ers got tight end George Kittle back on the practice field Friday, but we’ll have to wait to find out if he will be back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Kittle is listed as questionable to play his first game of the regular...
How to watch Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers: TV, live stream info for tonight’s Sunday Night Football game
It’s the Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers as the most-played rivalry in NFL history continues this Sunday, September 18 at Lambeau Field. Sunday night’s game marks the 205th meeting between the two teams. Historically, the Packers lead the series 103-95-6. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.
Mike Evans, Marshon Lattimore ejected after Buccaneers-Saints brawl
Things got ugly between the Buccaneers and Saints today in New Orleans. When Tom Brady complained to the officials about the lack of a pass interference flag, that resulted in Lattimore gesturing that Brady should be flagged. Leonard Fournette came over to confront Lattimore, Evans jumped in and decked Lattimore, and then a real brouhaha broke out.
