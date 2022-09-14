ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second Pensacola man found guilty for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
A Washington, D.C., judge levied a guilty verdict during a bench trial against a second Pensacola man for his actions during the Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden found 26-year-old Tristan Stevens of Pensacola guilty on nine charges Tuesday for his acts during last year's Capitol breach. The guilty counts are:

  • Four felony counts of aiding or abetting or assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers
  • One felony count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder
  • One misdemeanor count of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
  • One misdemeanor count of engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds
  • One misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building
  • One misdemeanor count of committing an act of violence in the Capitol building or grounds

First Pensacola verdict:U.S. district court found Pensacola native guilty for Jan. 6 involvement at Capitol

Original story:Two Pensacola men charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot have both pleaded not guilty

Stevens broke through the police line after 2:30 p.m. Jan. 6, 2021, and scaled the southwest scaffolding and staircase to converge together at the tunnel created by the inaugural platform structure on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol Building, according to a District of Columbia Department of Justice press release.

Another Pensacola man, 38-year-old Jesus Rivera, was found guilty June 17 of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct on Capitol buildings or grounds, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building.

Based on evidence presented at the trial, Rivera illegally crossed a law enforcement perimeter and entered the Capitol grounds near the northwest lawn. While he made it to the northwestern stairway, he recorded the police line struggling to hold back a large group trying to enter the upper terrace, according the judge's written findings of fact and conclusions of law ruling.

According to court records, Rivera's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 3.

Stevens' sentencing date has not been decided, according to his court records.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

