Football: Rockledge picking up momentum in latest USA Today Florida Network poll

Rockledge's defense pitched another shutout on Friday and the Raiders are starting to pick up more admirers around the state .

Rockledge, which opened the season No. 3 in Class 3S, moved up to No. 2 after Week 2 and now has three first-place votes in the latest USA Today Florida Network poll. Pine Forest, the Class 6A state runner-up in 2021, remains the No. 1 team in Class 3S.

Rockledge boasts a talented defense led by junior linebacker DJ McCormick, edge rusher Nate Lopez, cornerback Phineas Allen and junior safety Jaylen Heyward.

Rockledge has outscored opponents by a combined score of 123-7. That includes a season-opening 37-0 thrashing of Gulliver Prep.

St. Thomas Aquinas (Class 3M), Miami Central (2M), Chaminade-Madonna (Class 1M), Lakeland (Class 4S), Florida High (Class 2S) and Madison County (Class 1R) are unanimous No. 1 selections in their respective classes after Week 3.

Ocala-Trinity Catholic picked up a first-place vote in Class 1M for the first time this fall.

Class 4M

1. Seminole (Sanford) 3-0 (8 first-place votes)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: Beat Treasure Coast (Port St. Lucie) 41-22

This week: vs. Evans (Orlando)

2. Columbus (Miami) 3-0 (1 first-place vote)

Previous rank: 2

Last Week: Beat Jesuit (Tampa) 32-15

This week: at Miami Palmetto

3. Palm Beach Central 3-0

Previous rank: 4

Last week: Beat Park Vista (Lake Worth 42-7)

This week: vs. Pahokee

4. Winter Park 3-0

Previous rank: 7

Last week: Beat Boone (Orlando) 38-3

This week: at University (Orlando)

5. Western (Davie) 2-0

Previous rank: 4

Last Week: Beat Coconut Creek 10-3

This week: vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale)

6. Lake Mary 3-0

Previous rank: 8

Last Week: Beat Oviedo 13-7

This week: at Lake Brantley

7. West Orange (Winter Garden) 2-1

Previous rank: 5

Last Week: Lost to Edgewater (Orlando) 26-14

This week: vs. Wekiva (Apopka)

8. Apopka 2-1

Previous rank: 9

Last Week: Beat Dr. Phillips (Orlando) 7-6

This week: N/A

9. Newsome (Lithia) 2-1

Previous rank: 6

Last Week: Lost to Tampa Bay Tech 28-3

This week: N/A

10. Sumner (Riverview) 3-0

Previous rank: ARV

Last Week: Beat Jefferson (Tampa) 49-6

This week: vs. Gaither (Tampa)

ARV: Mandarin (Jacksonville), Miami Palmetto, Hagerty (Oviedo), Ocoee, Doral Academy

Class 3M

St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) 3-0 (9 first-place votes)

Previous rank: 1

Last Week: Beat Cocoa 42-14

This week: at Western (Davie)

2. Tampa Bay Tech 3-0

Previous rank: 3

Last Week: Beat Newsome (Lithia) 28-3

This week: vs. Bloomingdale (Valrico)

3. Edgewater (Orlando) 3-0

Previous rank: 4

Last Week: Beat West Orange (Winter Garden) 26-14

This week: at Jones (Orlando)

4. Jesuit (Tampa) 2-1

Previous rank: 2

Last Week: Lost to Columbus (Miami) 32-15

This week: at Armwood (Seffner)

5. Homestead 3-0

Previous rank: 5

Last Week: Beat Lakewood (St. Petersburg) 24-14

This week: vs. Southwest (Miami)

6. Dillard (Fort Lauderdale) 2-1

Previous rank: 6

Last Week: Beat Miramar 35-7

This week: N/A

7. Jones (Orlando) 1-1

Previous rank: 7

Last Week: N.A

This week: vs. Edgewater (Orlando)

8. Wharton (Tampa) 2-1

Previous rank: 8

Last Week: Beat Gaither (Tampa) 47-6

This week: N./A

9. Armwood (Seffner) 2-1

Previous rank: ARV

Last Week: Beat Hillsborough (Tampa) 21-3

This week: vs. Jesuit (Tampa)

10. Largo 2-0

Previous rank: ARV

Last Week: Beat Boca Ciega (Gulfport) 21-0

This week: vs. Gibbs (St. Peterburg)

ARV: Hillsborough (Tampa), Miramar, Gaither (Tampa), Plantation, Oviedo,

Class 2M

1. Miami Central 2-0 (9 first-place votes)

Previous rank: 1

Last Week: Beat Booker T. Washington (Miami) 36-19

This week: at Carol City (Miami)

2. American Heritage (Plantation) 4-0

Previous rank: 2

Last Week: Beat Glades Central (Belle Glade) 56-0

This week: vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood)

3. Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale) 3-0

Previous rank: 4

Last Week: Beat Gulliver Prep (Miami) 31-14

This week: vs. Northeast (St. Petersburg)

4. Miami Northwestern 2-1

Previous rank: 3

Last Week: Lost to Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood) 42-14

This week: vs. Edison (Miami)

5. Bolles (Jacksonville) 2-1

Previous rank: 5

Last Week: Lost to Brunswick (Ga.) 20-3

This week: at Trinity Christian (Jacksonville)

6. Booker T. Washington (Miami) 2-1

Previous rank: 8

Last week: Lost to Miami Central 36-19

This week: vs. LaSalle (Miami)

7. Lakewood (St. Petersburg) 1-2

Previous rank: 7

Last Week: Lost to Homestead 24-14

This week: at Pinellas Park (Largo)

8. Raines (Jacksonville) 2-1

Previous rank: 10

Last Week: Beat Sandalwood (Jacksonville) 14-8

This week: at Sandalwood (Jacksonville)

9. Berkeley Prep (Tampa) 2-1

Previous rank : ARV

Last week: Beat West Port (Ocala) 40-7

This week: at Tampa Catholic

10. Gulliver Prep (Miami) 0-2

Previous rank: 9

Last Week: Lost to Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale) 31-14

This week: vs. Benjamin (Palm Beach Gardens)

ARV: Miami Norland, Miami Edison, Ed White (Jacksonville), Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale), Andrew Jackson (Jacksonville)

Class 1M

1. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood) 3-0 (9 first-place votes)

Previous rank: 1

Last Week: Beat Miami Northwestern 42-14

This week: vs. American Heritage (Plantation)

2. Trinity Christian (Jacksonville) 3-0

Previous rank: 2

Last Week: Beat North Florida Educational (Jacksonville) 40-6

This week: vs. Bolles (Jacksonville)

3. Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach) 3-0

Previous rank: 3

Last Week: Beat Benjamin (Palm Beach Gardens) 36-14

This week: vs. Doral Academy

4. Carrollwood Day (Tampa) 2-1

Previous rank: 4

Last Week: Beat Calvary Christian (Clearwater) 42-28

This week: vs. Trinity Catholic (Ocala)

5. Clearwater Central Catholic 2-1

Previous rank: 5

Last Week: Beat Tampa Catholic 28-14

This week: vs. St. Petersburg Catholic

ARV: University Christian (Jacksonville), Avant Garde (Hollywood), Northside Christian (St. Petersburg), First Academy (Orlando), Benjamin (Palm Beach Gardens)

Class 4S

1. Lakeland 2-0 (9 first-place votes)

Previous rank: 1

Last Week: Beat Winter Haven 39-6

This week: vs. Osceola (Kissimmee)

2. Venice 1-1

Previous rank: 2

Last Week: N/A

This week: vs. St. Frances (Md.)

3. Buchholz (Gainesville) 3-0

Previous rank: 3

Last Week: N/A

This week: at Creekside (St. Johns)

4. Osceola (Kissimmee) 1-1

Previous rank: 4

Last Week: N/A

This week: at Lakeland

5. Niceville 3-0

Previous rank: 5

Last week: Beat Fort Walton Beach 35-0

This week: vs. Chiles (Tallahassee)

6. Bartram Trail (St. Johns) 3-0

Previous rank: 6

Last Week: Beat Mainland (Daytona Beach) 17-3

This week: at Lincoln (Tallahassee)

7. Vero Beach 3-0

Previous rank: 8

Last Week: Beat Port St. Lucie 62-0

This week: vs. Fort Pierce Westwood

8. Fleming Island (Orange Park) 3-0

Previous rank: 9

Last week: Beat Nease (Ponte Vedra) 19-14

This week: vs. Oakleaf (Orange Park)

9. Treasure Coast (Port St. Lucie) 0-3

Previous rank: 7

Last Week: Lost to Seminole (Sanford) 41-22

This week: vs. Martin County

10. Lake Minneola 3-0

Previous rank: ARV

Last Week: Beat Wekiva (Apopka) 30-27

This week: vs. East Ridge (Clermont)

ARV: Flagler Palm Coast, Creekside (St. Johns), Martin County (Stuart), Pace, Manatee (Bradenton)

Class 3S

1. Pine Forest (Pensacola) 3-0 (6 first-place votes)

Previous rank: 1

Last Week: Beat Pensacola 41-8

This week: vs. Choctawhatchee

2. Rockledge 3-0 (3 first-place votes)

Previous rank: 2

Last Week: Beat Viera 41-0

This week: at Bayside (Palm Bay)

3. Naples 2-1

Previous rank: 3

Last Week: Beat Immokalee 28-0

This week: at Golden Gate (Naples)

4. Lake Wales 3-0

Previous rank: 8

Last Week: Beat Sebring 20-6

This week: vs. Lake Region (Eagle Lake)

5. Lincoln (Tallahassee) 3-0

Previous rank: 5

Last Week: Beat Gadsden County (Havana) 33-0

This week: vs. Bartram Trail (St. Johns)

6. Vanguard (Ocala) 2-1

Previous rank: 6

Last Week: beat Dunnellon 21-20

This week: at Leesburg

7. Braden River (Bradenton) 2-0

Previous rank: 9

Last Week: Beat Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton) 33-14

This week: vs. Manatee (Bradenton)

8. Mainland (Daytona Beach) 1-1

Previous rank: 4

Last Week: Lost to Bartram Trail (St. Johns) 17-3

This week: vs. Flagler Palm Coast

9. Dunbar (Fort Myers)

Previous rank: ARV

Last week: Beat Bishop Verot (Fort Myers) 44-27

This week: at Fort Myers

10. Sebring 2-1

Previous rank: 7

Last Week: Lost to Lake Wales 20-6

This week: at Kathleen

ARV: Eau Gallie (Melbourne), St. Augustine, North Fort Myers, Columbia (Lake City), Escambia (Pensacola)

Class 2S

1. Florida High (Tallahassee) 1-0 (9 first-place votes)

Previous rank: 1

Last Week: Beat Taylor County (Perry) 48-0

This week: vs. Gadsden County (Havana)

2. Wakulla (Crawfordville) 3-0

Previous rank: 3

Last Week: Beat Munroe (Quincy) 43-13

This week: at Blountstown

3. Cocoa 0-2

Previous rank: 2

Last Week: Lost to St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) 42-14

This week: vs. Space Coast (Cocoa)

4. North Marion (Citra) 3-0

Previous rank: 5

Last Week: Beat Belleview 26-13

This week: at Santa Fe (Alachua)

5. South Sumter (Bushnell) 3-0

Previous rank: 7

Last Week: Beat Wildwood 30-6

This week: at Eustis

6. Pensacola Catholic 3-0

Previous rank: 8

Last Week: Beat St. Stanislaus (Ms.) 49-27

This week: Beat Lighthouse Private Christian (Pensacola)

7. Walton (DeFuniak Springs) 3-0

Previous rank: 9

Last Week: Beat Rutherford (Panama City) 49-8

This week: vs. Maclay (Tallahassee)

8. West Florida (Pensacola) 2-1

Previous rank: 4

Last Week: Lost to Pace 42-14

This week: at Pine Forest (Pensacola)

9. Bishop Verot (Fort Myers) 2-1

Previous rank: 6

Last Week: Loat to Dunbar (Fort Myers) 44-27

This week: vs. Gulf Coast (Naples)

10. Bradford (Starke) 2-0

Previous rank: ARV

Last Week: Beat Middleburg 21-0

This week: at Eastside (Gainesville)

ARV: Eastside (Gainesville), South Walton (Santa Rosa Beach), Bay (Panama City), Baker County (Glen St. Mary), Fort Meade

Class 1S

1. First Baptist Academy (Naples) 2-1 (8 first-place votes)

Previous rank: 1

Last Week: Beat Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota) 28-27

This week: vs. Bishop Verot (Fort Myers)

2. John Carroll Catholic (Fort Pierce) 2-0

Previous rank: 2

Last Week: N/A

This week: at South Fork (Tropical Farms)

3. Lakeland Christian 2-0

Previous rank: 3

Last Week: Beat Fort Meade 28-14

This week: vs. Zephyrhills Christian

4. Trinity Catholic (Ocala) 2-1 (1 first-place vote)

Previous rank: 4

Last Week: Beat Gainesville 49-3

This week: at Carrollwood Day (Tampa)

5. St. John Paul II (Tallahassee) 3-0

Previous rank: 5

Last Week: Beat Maclay (Tallahassee) 39-0

This week: vs. Christy’s Church (Jacksonville)

ARV: Zephyrhills Christian, Munroe (Quincy), North Florida Christian (Tallahassee), Evangelical Christian (Fort Myers), Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota)

Class 1R

Madison County 2-1 (9 first-place votes)

Previous rank: 1

Last Week: Lost to Fitzgerald (Ga.) 20-12

This week: at Columbia (Lake City)

2. Hawthorne 2-0

Previous rank: 2

Last Week: Beat Terry Parker (Jacksonville) 36-18

This week: at Orlando Christian Prep

3. Blountstown 2-0

Previous rank: 3

Last Week: Beat Marianna 20-7

This week: vs. Wakulla (Crawfordville)

4. Pahokee 2-1

Previous rank: 4

Last Week: Beat Palm Beach Lakes 40-0

This week: at Palm Beach Central

5. Chipley 3-0

Previous rank: ARV

Last Week: Beat Holmes County (Bonifay) 18-0

This week: vs. Vernon

ARV: Union County (Lake Butler), Chiefland, Wildwood, Northview (Blatt), Baker

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Football: Rockledge picking up momentum in latest USA Today Florida Network poll