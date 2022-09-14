ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Football: Rockledge picking up momentum in latest USA Today Florida Network poll

By Jon Santucci, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 4 days ago

Rockledge's defense pitched another shutout on Friday and the Raiders are starting to pick up more admirers around the state .

Rockledge, which opened the season No. 3 in Class 3S, moved up to No. 2 after Week 2 and now has three first-place votes in the latest USA Today Florida Network poll. Pine Forest, the Class 6A state runner-up in 2021, remains the No. 1 team in Class 3S.

Rockledge boasts a talented defense led by junior linebacker DJ McCormick, edge rusher Nate Lopez, cornerback Phineas Allen and junior safety Jaylen Heyward.

Rockledge has outscored opponents by a combined score of 123-7. That includes a season-opening 37-0 thrashing of Gulliver Prep.

St. Thomas Aquinas (Class 3M), Miami Central (2M), Chaminade-Madonna (Class 1M), Lakeland (Class 4S), Florida High (Class 2S) and Madison County (Class 1R) are unanimous No. 1 selections in their respective classes after Week 3.

Ocala-Trinity Catholic picked up a first-place vote in Class 1M for the first time this fall.

Class 4M

1. Seminole (Sanford) 3-0 (8 first-place votes)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: Beat Treasure Coast (Port St. Lucie) 41-22

This week: vs. Evans (Orlando)

2. Columbus (Miami) 3-0 (1 first-place vote)

Previous rank: 2

Last Week: Beat Jesuit (Tampa) 32-15

This week: at Miami Palmetto

3. Palm Beach Central 3-0

Previous rank: 4

Last week: Beat Park Vista (Lake Worth 42-7)

This week: vs. Pahokee

4. Winter Park 3-0

Previous rank: 7

Last week: Beat Boone (Orlando) 38-3

This week: at University (Orlando)

5. Western (Davie) 2-0

Previous rank: 4

Last Week: Beat Coconut Creek 10-3

This week: vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale)

6. Lake Mary 3-0

Previous rank: 8

Last Week: Beat Oviedo 13-7

This week: at Lake Brantley

7. West Orange (Winter Garden) 2-1

Previous rank: 5

Last Week: Lost to Edgewater (Orlando) 26-14

This week: vs. Wekiva (Apopka)

8. Apopka 2-1

Previous rank: 9

Last Week: Beat Dr. Phillips (Orlando) 7-6

This week: N/A

9. Newsome (Lithia) 2-1

Previous rank: 6

Last Week: Lost to Tampa Bay Tech 28-3

This week: N/A

10. Sumner (Riverview) 3-0

Previous rank: ARV

Last Week: Beat Jefferson (Tampa) 49-6

This week: vs. Gaither (Tampa)

ARV: Mandarin (Jacksonville), Miami Palmetto, Hagerty (Oviedo), Ocoee, Doral Academy

Class 3M

St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) 3-0 (9 first-place votes)

Previous rank: 1

Last Week: Beat Cocoa 42-14

This week: at Western (Davie)

2. Tampa Bay Tech 3-0

Previous rank: 3

Last Week: Beat Newsome (Lithia) 28-3

This week: vs. Bloomingdale (Valrico)

3. Edgewater (Orlando) 3-0

Previous rank: 4

Last Week: Beat West Orange (Winter Garden) 26-14

This week: at Jones (Orlando)

4. Jesuit (Tampa) 2-1

Previous rank: 2

Last Week: Lost to Columbus (Miami) 32-15

This week: at Armwood (Seffner)

5. Homestead 3-0

Previous rank: 5

Last Week: Beat Lakewood (St. Petersburg) 24-14

This week: vs. Southwest (Miami)

6. Dillard (Fort Lauderdale) 2-1

Previous rank: 6

Last Week: Beat Miramar 35-7

This week: N/A

7. Jones (Orlando) 1-1

Previous rank: 7

Last Week: N.A

This week: vs. Edgewater (Orlando)

8. Wharton (Tampa) 2-1

Previous rank: 8

Last Week: Beat Gaither (Tampa) 47-6

This week: N./A

9. Armwood (Seffner) 2-1

Previous rank: ARV

Last Week: Beat Hillsborough (Tampa) 21-3

This week: vs. Jesuit (Tampa)

10. Largo 2-0

Previous rank: ARV

Last Week: Beat Boca Ciega (Gulfport) 21-0

This week: vs. Gibbs (St. Peterburg)

ARV: Hillsborough (Tampa), Miramar, Gaither (Tampa), Plantation, Oviedo,

Class 2M

1. Miami Central 2-0 (9 first-place votes)

Previous rank: 1

Last Week: Beat Booker T. Washington (Miami) 36-19

This week: at Carol City (Miami)

2. American Heritage (Plantation) 4-0

Previous rank: 2

Last Week: Beat Glades Central (Belle Glade) 56-0

This week: vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood)

3. Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale) 3-0

Previous rank: 4

Last Week: Beat Gulliver Prep (Miami) 31-14

This week: vs. Northeast (St. Petersburg)

4. Miami Northwestern 2-1

Previous rank: 3

Last Week: Lost to Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood) 42-14

This week: vs. Edison (Miami)

5. Bolles (Jacksonville) 2-1

Previous rank: 5

Last Week: Lost to Brunswick (Ga.) 20-3

This week: at Trinity Christian (Jacksonville)

6. Booker T. Washington (Miami) 2-1

Previous rank: 8

Last week: Lost to Miami Central 36-19

This week: vs. LaSalle (Miami)

7. Lakewood (St. Petersburg) 1-2

Previous rank: 7

Last Week: Lost to Homestead 24-14

This week: at Pinellas Park (Largo)

8. Raines (Jacksonville) 2-1

Previous rank: 10

Last Week: Beat Sandalwood (Jacksonville) 14-8

This week: at Sandalwood (Jacksonville)

9. Berkeley Prep (Tampa) 2-1

Previous rank : ARV

Last week: Beat West Port (Ocala) 40-7

This week: at Tampa Catholic

10. Gulliver Prep (Miami) 0-2

Previous rank: 9

Last Week: Lost to Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale) 31-14

This week: vs. Benjamin (Palm Beach Gardens)

ARV: Miami Norland, Miami Edison, Ed White (Jacksonville), Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale), Andrew Jackson (Jacksonville)

Class 1M

1. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood) 3-0 (9 first-place votes)

Previous rank: 1

Last Week: Beat Miami Northwestern 42-14

This week: vs. American Heritage (Plantation)

2. Trinity Christian (Jacksonville) 3-0

Previous rank: 2

Last Week: Beat North Florida Educational (Jacksonville) 40-6

This week: vs. Bolles (Jacksonville)

3. Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach) 3-0

Previous rank: 3

Last Week: Beat Benjamin (Palm Beach Gardens) 36-14

This week: vs. Doral Academy

4. Carrollwood Day (Tampa) 2-1

Previous rank: 4

Last Week: Beat Calvary Christian (Clearwater) 42-28

This week: vs. Trinity Catholic (Ocala)

5. Clearwater Central Catholic 2-1

Previous rank: 5

Last Week: Beat Tampa Catholic 28-14

This week: vs. St. Petersburg Catholic

ARV: University Christian (Jacksonville), Avant Garde (Hollywood), Northside Christian (St. Petersburg), First Academy (Orlando), Benjamin (Palm Beach Gardens)

Class 4S

1. Lakeland 2-0 (9 first-place votes)

Previous rank: 1

Last Week: Beat Winter Haven 39-6

This week: vs. Osceola (Kissimmee)

2. Venice 1-1

Previous rank: 2

Last Week: N/A

This week: vs. St. Frances (Md.)

3. Buchholz (Gainesville) 3-0

Previous rank: 3

Last Week: N/A

This week: at Creekside (St. Johns)

4. Osceola (Kissimmee) 1-1

Previous rank: 4

Last Week: N/A

This week: at Lakeland

5. Niceville 3-0

Previous rank: 5

Last week: Beat Fort Walton Beach 35-0

This week: vs. Chiles (Tallahassee)

6. Bartram Trail (St. Johns) 3-0

Previous rank: 6

Last Week: Beat Mainland (Daytona Beach) 17-3

This week: at Lincoln (Tallahassee)

7. Vero Beach 3-0

Previous rank: 8

Last Week: Beat Port St. Lucie 62-0

This week: vs. Fort Pierce Westwood

8. Fleming Island (Orange Park) 3-0

Previous rank: 9

Last week: Beat Nease (Ponte Vedra) 19-14

This week: vs. Oakleaf (Orange Park)

9. Treasure Coast (Port St. Lucie) 0-3

Previous rank: 7

Last Week: Lost to Seminole (Sanford) 41-22

This week: vs. Martin County

10. Lake Minneola 3-0

Previous rank: ARV

Last Week: Beat Wekiva (Apopka) 30-27

This week: vs. East Ridge (Clermont)

ARV: Flagler Palm Coast, Creekside (St. Johns), Martin County (Stuart), Pace, Manatee (Bradenton)

Class 3S

1. Pine Forest (Pensacola) 3-0 (6 first-place votes)

Previous rank: 1

Last Week: Beat Pensacola 41-8

This week: vs. Choctawhatchee

2. Rockledge 3-0 (3 first-place votes)

Previous rank: 2

Last Week: Beat Viera 41-0

This week: at Bayside (Palm Bay)

3. Naples 2-1

Previous rank: 3

Last Week: Beat Immokalee 28-0

This week: at Golden Gate (Naples)

4. Lake Wales 3-0

Previous rank: 8

Last Week: Beat Sebring 20-6

This week: vs. Lake Region (Eagle Lake)

5. Lincoln (Tallahassee) 3-0

Previous rank: 5

Last Week: Beat Gadsden County (Havana) 33-0

This week: vs. Bartram Trail (St. Johns)

6. Vanguard (Ocala) 2-1

Previous rank: 6

Last Week: beat Dunnellon 21-20

This week: at Leesburg

7. Braden River (Bradenton) 2-0

Previous rank: 9

Last Week: Beat Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton) 33-14

This week: vs. Manatee (Bradenton)

8. Mainland (Daytona Beach) 1-1

Previous rank: 4

Last Week: Lost to Bartram Trail (St. Johns) 17-3

This week: vs. Flagler Palm Coast

9. Dunbar (Fort Myers)

Previous rank: ARV

Last week: Beat Bishop Verot (Fort Myers) 44-27

This week: at Fort Myers

10. Sebring 2-1

Previous rank: 7

Last Week: Lost to Lake Wales 20-6

This week: at Kathleen

ARV: Eau Gallie (Melbourne), St. Augustine, North Fort Myers, Columbia (Lake City), Escambia (Pensacola)

Class 2S

1. Florida High (Tallahassee) 1-0 (9 first-place votes)

Previous rank: 1

Last Week: Beat Taylor County (Perry) 48-0

This week: vs. Gadsden County (Havana)

2. Wakulla (Crawfordville) 3-0

Previous rank: 3

Last Week: Beat Munroe (Quincy) 43-13

This week: at Blountstown

3. Cocoa 0-2

Previous rank: 2

Last Week: Lost to St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) 42-14

This week: vs. Space Coast (Cocoa)

4. North Marion (Citra) 3-0

Previous rank: 5

Last Week: Beat Belleview 26-13

This week: at Santa Fe (Alachua)

5. South Sumter (Bushnell) 3-0

Previous rank: 7

Last Week: Beat Wildwood 30-6

This week: at Eustis

6. Pensacola Catholic 3-0

Previous rank: 8

Last Week: Beat St. Stanislaus (Ms.) 49-27

This week: Beat Lighthouse Private Christian (Pensacola)

7. Walton (DeFuniak Springs) 3-0

Previous rank: 9

Last Week: Beat Rutherford (Panama City) 49-8

This week: vs. Maclay (Tallahassee)

8. West Florida (Pensacola) 2-1

Previous rank: 4

Last Week: Lost to Pace 42-14

This week: at Pine Forest (Pensacola)

9. Bishop Verot (Fort Myers) 2-1

Previous rank: 6

Last Week: Loat to Dunbar (Fort Myers) 44-27

This week: vs. Gulf Coast (Naples)

10. Bradford (Starke) 2-0

Previous rank: ARV

Last Week: Beat Middleburg 21-0

This week: at Eastside (Gainesville)

ARV: Eastside (Gainesville), South Walton (Santa Rosa Beach), Bay (Panama City), Baker County (Glen St. Mary), Fort Meade

Class 1S

1. First Baptist Academy (Naples) 2-1 (8 first-place votes)

Previous rank: 1

Last Week: Beat Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota) 28-27

This week: vs. Bishop Verot (Fort Myers)

2. John Carroll Catholic (Fort Pierce) 2-0

Previous rank: 2

Last Week: N/A

This week: at South Fork (Tropical Farms)

3. Lakeland Christian 2-0

Previous rank: 3

Last Week: Beat Fort Meade 28-14

This week: vs. Zephyrhills Christian

4. Trinity Catholic (Ocala) 2-1 (1 first-place vote)

Previous rank: 4

Last Week: Beat Gainesville 49-3

This week: at Carrollwood Day (Tampa)

5. St. John Paul II (Tallahassee) 3-0

Previous rank: 5

Last Week: Beat Maclay (Tallahassee) 39-0

This week: vs. Christy’s Church (Jacksonville)

ARV: Zephyrhills Christian, Munroe (Quincy), North Florida Christian (Tallahassee), Evangelical Christian (Fort Myers), Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota)

Class 1R

Madison County 2-1 (9 first-place votes)

Previous rank: 1

Last Week: Lost to Fitzgerald (Ga.) 20-12

This week: at Columbia (Lake City)

2. Hawthorne 2-0

Previous rank: 2

Last Week: Beat Terry Parker (Jacksonville) 36-18

This week: at Orlando Christian Prep

3. Blountstown 2-0

Previous rank: 3

Last Week: Beat Marianna 20-7

This week: vs. Wakulla (Crawfordville)

4. Pahokee 2-1

Previous rank: 4

Last Week: Beat Palm Beach Lakes 40-0

This week: at Palm Beach Central

5. Chipley 3-0

Previous rank: ARV

Last Week: Beat Holmes County (Bonifay) 18-0

This week: vs. Vernon

ARV: Union County (Lake Butler), Chiefland, Wildwood, Northview (Blatt), Baker

