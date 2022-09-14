ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield Township, IN

Fairfield Township trustee attends board meeting but ignores questions

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 4 days ago

Editor's note: This story has been revised to reflect a correspondence between board Secretary Rocky Hession and Justin Phelps, clearing up a misunderstanding. Phelps said he did get his paint sprayer back from the township garage.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The adversarial tension between Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles and the township board filled the Northend Community Center room Tuesday evening where the board held its monthly meeting.

Coles, who did not attend the Tuesday morning county council public hearing over whether to remove her, entered the room just before the 6 p.m. meeting started. She handed board President Perry Schnarr a small stack of papers that included her written responses to the items on the board's agenda.

“I’m not going to answer any questions," Coles said when board member Monica Casanova asked about monthly financial report from the trustee as part of the agenda items, "but I did supply it this month.

"But in the future I’ll require you to fill out a receipt (request)," Coles said.

Board Secretary Rocky Hession, who noted the financial information is lacking, confronted Coles.

“There is no requirement of filling out forms during the months when we’re dealing with the budget," Hession said, noting that September and October are budget preparation and approval months. "That was something we passed two years ago when you brought up the forms to fill out.”

As the board looked over Coles' prepared responses to the agenda items, they noticed she dismissed some of the board's inquiries.

“You asked for things, and she gave you, ‘This is administrative duties and do not pertain to the board,’" Hession said to Schnarr.

"That’s as much of crap as I’ve ever heard," Hession said to Coles' responses to agenda items related to township maintenance and the repair to the brick pillar at the cemetery that was destroyed.

“Anything that deals with us trying to improve or evaluate financial usage is our right,” Hession said as Coles sat in the second row ignoring him. “When you’re talking about us asking about financial information, we have a right to that information.”

The Journal & Courier emailed Coles Wednesday morning for comment about the issues raised in this report. She did not respond.

The tension and withholding of information indicate that Coles' olive branch at the June 14 meeting is dead.

During that meeting three months ago, Coles said, “I’d like to see us work together. How can we work together for the rest of this term? That would be ideal.”

Indiana State Police are investigating Coles' management of the township and its finances, as are the Indiana State Board of Accounts.

On May 20, state police served search warrants at township properties as part of the investigation into the township. Later that day, they served search warrants at Coles' house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHGis_0hvLFS2R00

MORE: Indiana State Police search Fairfield Township properties

MORE: Indiana State Police search Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles' house

Phelps: 'Excuse after excuse' from Coles

In preparation of the 2023 budget preparation, the board set salaries for the township's employees, including the trustee, who will earn $58,200 in the year.

When the board began to discuss the maintenance, Hession brought up an email from Justin Phelps, whom Coles contracted with in fall 2021 to paint the fence at Greenbush Cemetery for an agreed price of $16,000. Coles has paid him $4,000, Phelps said in his email.

Phelps said that getting Coles to open the cemetery so he could do his job was next to impossible in the fall of 2021.

"(I)t was an excuse after excuse," Phelps wrote to Hession. "Finally time ran out and it got cold so she said just start back up in Spring.

"Well Spring has passed and Summer almost gone. I finally got in contact w(ith) Miss Cole's last week as I found her and her boyfriend ... up at the Garage/ Storage Building across from cemetery.

"I asked if I could get my paint Sprayer so I could finish the fence since she never would be around to let me in gate," Phelps wrote. "She started screaming at me saying this wasn't a good time and that her lawyer told her not to let me finish and she was going to finish it w her boyfriend."

Hession forwarded an email Thursday from Phelps, which was sent after this story originally published. In that email, Phelps indicated he did get his paint sprayer back from Coles and the township.

Phelps asked Hession to intercede as a last-ditch effort to resolve the contract dispute before contacting a lawyer. Phelps wants to paint the fence, as per the contract, which he provided a copy of to Hession.

Phelps said the brick pillar on northeast corner that was damaged in a car accident in September 2021 remains unfixed, and Coles told him that she wasn't going to fix it and he alleged that insurance already has paid the township for its repair.

"It's good to know that the insurance covered the costs of repairing the pillar," Hession said, "but I also wonder if the expenses of actually fixing the pillar are going to be more expensive because everything is going up."

Asked in the J&C email specifically about the contract with Phelps and the repair of the damaged pillar, Coles did not respond.

Typically, township trustees and boards have set dates about reviewing proposed 2023 budgets. The Fairfield Township board asked Coles in its agenda about the proposed dates.

In her prepared responses, Coles wrote, "Dates will be sent via Email regarding the Budget Hearing and Adoption probably by the end of this week."

In years past, the budget process has become a point of contention between Coles and the board member, and when Coles disagreed with the board's approved budgets for 2021 and 2022, she refused to submit them to the state.

The board set its next monthly meeting for 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Tippecanoe County Library.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

