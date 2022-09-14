UPDATED: Wichita Falls ISD hires new chief financial officer

The Wichita Falls ISD School Board hired a new chief financial officer at Tuesday's School Board meeting.

Leah Horton was named the CFO during the meeting in a 7-0 unanimous vote by trustees approving the applicant pool.

WFISD Superintendent Donny Lee said the district is excited to bring Horton on board as the next CFO.

"She has a solid financial background from her experience at Burkburnett ISD and has excellent connections to financial experts around the state," Dr. Lee said in an emailed statement. "WFISD is confident in her ability to unify our financial team and positively impact the fiscal future of the district."

Horton has served since 2011 in the WFISD Technology Department as the Student/Business Instruction Networks Services lead, according to a post on the WFISD Facebook page .

Before coming to WFISD, Horton worked for Burkburnett ISD for nine years as the district accountant and coordinator for the Public Education Information Management System, according to WFISD.

PEIMS is a vast system that includes all data the Texas Education Agency requests and receives about public education, ranging from student demographics and academic performance to personnel, financial and organization information, according to the Texas Education Agency .

Before her work at BISD, Horton served as the PEIMS specialist for the Region 9 Education Service Center for three years, according to WFISD.

She is bristling with various credentials.

Horton holds a bachelor's degree in business administration with a double major in accounting and Business Computer Information Systems from Midwestern State University, according to WFISD officials.

In addition, she earned a master's degree in business administration with an emphasis in Management Information Systems from MSU, according to WFISD.

Horton also holds the Registered Texas School Business Administrator certification from the Texas Association of School Business Officials, according to WFISD.

She is stepping in to replace former CFO Tim Sherrod who resigned from WFISD, effective July 22, to take another job opportunity, according to a previous Times Record News story.

Sherrod, who served as CFO for over five years, could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday morning.

He left the district over the summer in the wake of the district's financial troubles coming to the fore and leadership changes. Judith Whittington has been serving as interim CFO.

Horton is taking the helm as CFO while the district deals with an estimated budget deficit of $4.3 million for the 2022-2023 academic year.

