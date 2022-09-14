ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegas elementary honored as National Blue Ribbon school

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two Nevada schools are being recognized as National Blue Ribbon schools for 2022. The Department of Education bestows the honor to Linda Rankin Givens Elementary here in Las Vegas and Florence Drake Elementary in Sparks. The schools are being recognized for their overall academic performance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Rancho High School performers greet passengers at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Performers from Rancho High School greeted people as they arrived in Las Vegas on Thursday to commemorate the Mexican Independence Day holiday weekend. Mariachi Oro De Rancho and Ballet Folklorico Sol de Rancho provided special performances in the international arrivals lobby at Terminal 3 of Harry Reid International Airport.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Golden Knights host pet adoption to relaunch sports restaurant

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A popular sports restaurant is officially relaunching after two years of halts put on by COVID restrictions. Wolfgang Puck Players Locker in downtown Summerlin kicked off the relaunch with an SPCA pet adoption benefit hosted by Vegas Golden Knight Reilly Smith and other teammates. Guests...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Boulder City hosts annual 'Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Boulder City Pool is turning into an aquatic dog park for an end-of-season celebration. Guests are welcome to bring their dogs in for $5 and watch their furry friends have a splash. The 'Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty' begins on Saturday, September 24 from 8:45 a.m...
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson firefighter arrested for DUI

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police arrested a Henderson firefighter for driving under the influence on August 14. According to police, Daniel Juarez collided with two vehicles at the Allegiant Stadium parking lot. Security on scene stopped the vehicle until police arrived.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Renovations of former Safari Motel almost complete

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Work is underway to transform Safari Motel into a housing facility for the homeless. Clark County now confirms the renovations are almost complete. The facility is located in Downtown Las Vegas off east Fremont street and will serve as many as 50 people at a time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas band SECOS taking stage at Life is Beautiful

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Life is Beautiful isn't just for big names. Local musicians will be taking the stage to perform for thousands, including the band SECOS. The band members joined us to talk more about how they formed and where you can check them out.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Rainbow Club Casino celebrates 55th anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Downtown Henderson's Rainbow Club Casino marked its 55th anniversary on Saturday. Guests are welcome to join the celebration today until 8 p.m. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Behind the scenes of Cirque du Soleil's 'Mystère'. Complimentary slow-smoked beef brisket sandwiches, frozen drinks, and cake...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Asylum and Hotel Fear showcase Halloween attraction

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas' Asylum and Hotel Fear are back for a fright this Halloween season!. Asylum and Hotel Fear are introducing new attractions, animations, and scares including a special "Behind the Scare-Curtain Tour." The haunted attraction opens on Thursday, September 29 at Meadows Mall for its...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day and National Guacamole Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Celebrate Mexican Independence Day on the Las Vegas Strip with Cabo Wabo Cantina. The Mexican eatery showcases new dishes and flavorful drinks for National Guacamole Day. Guests can enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine from crab guacamole to spicy shrimp cocktails. The specialty menu is exclusively available...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas multicultural festival celebrates diversity

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Join and celebrate music, art, and diversity at this weekend's multicultural festival. Las Vegas locals are coming together Saturday, September 17 to indulge in food, markets, and live performances. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Cowabunga Waterparks host free Heroes Weekend for first responders. Vendors include...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 October exhibit debuts at Clark County Museum

Nearly five years ago, mourners paid tribute to the immense grief of the 1 October shooting by leaving behind more than 22,000 memorial items. Some of those artifacts are set to go on display at the Clark County Museum to let people reflect on the tragic event. A temporary exhibit...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Domestic Violence continues to be issue in community

Las Vegas, NV (KSNV). — Two disturbing homicides in the Las Vegas Valley just hours a part. In one, police say a man stabbed his ex-girlfriend while her infant was inside the home, and in the other, officers accused a son of stabbing his own mother to death. Just two recent examples, say experts and advocates, of a serious, ongoing problem in our community.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

What's new at Main St. Provisions

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A downtown favorite has new dishes and a new chef. We're talking about main street provisions, and joining us now is Chef Patrick Munster.
LAS VEGAS, NV

