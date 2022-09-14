Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Treat your fur babies to a day at the pool. Doggie Paddle & Play September 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Raiders Vs. Cardinals: Two teams trying to avoid the dreaded 0–2 startEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy GolovkinAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Las Vegas elementary honored as National Blue Ribbon school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two Nevada schools are being recognized as National Blue Ribbon schools for 2022. The Department of Education bestows the honor to Linda Rankin Givens Elementary here in Las Vegas and Florence Drake Elementary in Sparks. The schools are being recognized for their overall academic performance.
news3lv.com
Harry Reid Airport welcomes visitors for event-packed weekend in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting ready to host various events across the city as the end of summer is officially near. On Friday, Harry Reid International Airport posted a picture welcoming guests coming in for one of many events happening over the weekend: Mexican Independence Day celebrations.
news3lv.com
Robert Telles defends tenure as public administrator during jailhouse interview
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Robert Telles defended his tenure as Clark County public administrator during a jailhouse interview Friday as he stands accused of killing a Las Vegas journalist who reported on allegations against him of misconduct. Telles spoke with News 3's Kay Dimanche from Clark County Detention Center,...
news3lv.com
Rancho High School performers greet passengers at Las Vegas airport
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Performers from Rancho High School greeted people as they arrived in Las Vegas on Thursday to commemorate the Mexican Independence Day holiday weekend. Mariachi Oro De Rancho and Ballet Folklorico Sol de Rancho provided special performances in the international arrivals lobby at Terminal 3 of Harry Reid International Airport.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
Catch Human Nature at the South Point Hotel
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Human Nature is back on stage at The South Point next week. We have Andrew Tierney, Michael Tierney, and Toby Fallen join us live in the studio.
news3lv.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Peter
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's a Forever Home Friday, and we're joined by Kelsey Pizzi with The Animal Foundation and a little friend!
news3lv.com
Golden Knights host pet adoption to relaunch sports restaurant
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A popular sports restaurant is officially relaunching after two years of halts put on by COVID restrictions. Wolfgang Puck Players Locker in downtown Summerlin kicked off the relaunch with an SPCA pet adoption benefit hosted by Vegas Golden Knight Reilly Smith and other teammates. Guests...
news3lv.com
Boulder City hosts annual 'Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Boulder City Pool is turning into an aquatic dog park for an end-of-season celebration. Guests are welcome to bring their dogs in for $5 and watch their furry friends have a splash. The 'Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty' begins on Saturday, September 24 from 8:45 a.m...
RELATED PEOPLE
news3lv.com
Henderson firefighter arrested for DUI
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police arrested a Henderson firefighter for driving under the influence on August 14. According to police, Daniel Juarez collided with two vehicles at the Allegiant Stadium parking lot. Security on scene stopped the vehicle until police arrived.
news3lv.com
Renovations of former Safari Motel almost complete
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Work is underway to transform Safari Motel into a housing facility for the homeless. Clark County now confirms the renovations are almost complete. The facility is located in Downtown Las Vegas off east Fremont street and will serve as many as 50 people at a time.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas band SECOS taking stage at Life is Beautiful
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Life is Beautiful isn't just for big names. Local musicians will be taking the stage to perform for thousands, including the band SECOS. The band members joined us to talk more about how they formed and where you can check them out.
news3lv.com
Rainbow Club Casino celebrates 55th anniversary
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Downtown Henderson's Rainbow Club Casino marked its 55th anniversary on Saturday. Guests are welcome to join the celebration today until 8 p.m. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Behind the scenes of Cirque du Soleil's 'Mystère'. Complimentary slow-smoked beef brisket sandwiches, frozen drinks, and cake...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
Asylum and Hotel Fear showcase Halloween attraction
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas' Asylum and Hotel Fear are back for a fright this Halloween season!. Asylum and Hotel Fear are introducing new attractions, animations, and scares including a special "Behind the Scare-Curtain Tour." The haunted attraction opens on Thursday, September 29 at Meadows Mall for its...
news3lv.com
MGM Grand Las Vegas launches room remodeling with 'retro desert' design
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The MGM Grand is unveiling new designs for 700 rooms that will undergo remodeling in the coming months. MGM Resorts says it will introduce a new "retro desert feel" to the rooms at the Las Vegas Strip property. Remodeling launched this week at the Studio...
news3lv.com
Celebrate Mexican Independence Day and National Guacamole Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Celebrate Mexican Independence Day on the Las Vegas Strip with Cabo Wabo Cantina. The Mexican eatery showcases new dishes and flavorful drinks for National Guacamole Day. Guests can enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine from crab guacamole to spicy shrimp cocktails. The specialty menu is exclusively available...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas multicultural festival celebrates diversity
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Join and celebrate music, art, and diversity at this weekend's multicultural festival. Las Vegas locals are coming together Saturday, September 17 to indulge in food, markets, and live performances. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Cowabunga Waterparks host free Heroes Weekend for first responders. Vendors include...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
1 October exhibit debuts at Clark County Museum
Nearly five years ago, mourners paid tribute to the immense grief of the 1 October shooting by leaving behind more than 22,000 memorial items. Some of those artifacts are set to go on display at the Clark County Museum to let people reflect on the tragic event. A temporary exhibit...
news3lv.com
Domestic Violence continues to be issue in community
Las Vegas, NV (KSNV). — Two disturbing homicides in the Las Vegas Valley just hours a part. In one, police say a man stabbed his ex-girlfriend while her infant was inside the home, and in the other, officers accused a son of stabbing his own mother to death. Just two recent examples, say experts and advocates, of a serious, ongoing problem in our community.
news3lv.com
St. Baldrick's returns for fundraiser at McMullan's in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Every two minutes, a child is diagnosed with cancer. McMullan's Irish Pub will be hosting a fundraiser with St. Baldrick's to raise money for childhood cancer research. Lynn and Brian McMullan joined us to talk more about the event.
news3lv.com
What's new at Main St. Provisions
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A downtown favorite has new dishes and a new chef. We're talking about main street provisions, and joining us now is Chef Patrick Munster.
Comments / 0