Things to do in Southeast Iowa this weekend: Sip and stroll, Heritage Days, live music and fire dancing

 4 days ago
Thursday, Sept. 15

Jefferson Street Farmers Market is from 4:30 to 7 p.m. along Jefferson Street in Downtown Burlington. Find the best and freshest produce, plants and baked goods, plus local honey, jams, natural soaps and candles, artwork, textiles, handcrafted items, doggie treats, food trucks, live entertainment and more.

Bingo at Moose Lodge #579, 2529 Mount Pleasant St. Bingo, doors open at 4:00 p.m., early bird 6:20 p.m., regular games 7 p.m. Yolanda’s food will be available with carryout.

Friday, Sept. 16

Fall Sip, Taste & Stroll is from 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Burlington. Enjoy a fall evening while sipping wines and craft beers, taste delightful snacks and treats, and stroll with friends among the many unique shops, eateries and drinkeries of downtown. Tickets are $20 and are available at registration sites.

Heritage Days is from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. along Burlington's riverfront. Celebrate historic Burlington with a weekend of free live music, delicious food and cold beverages. The fun kicks off with Friday Fest featuring The Leftovers at 5:30 p.m. and Revel in Red at 9 p.m.

Friday Night Art Hop is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Art Center of Burlington. Need an adult moment (or 90 of them)? Kids enjoy an art project, snack and a story for just $10 every first and third Friday at the Art Center – and adult caregivers enjoy a grown-up time out.

Cruise Night is from 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Burlington. Classic cars and hot rods of all ages cruise the Jefferson Street "strip" in a blast from the past. Shop, dine, reminisce and check out the rolling stock.

Moose Lodge #579, 2529 Mount Pleasant St. Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Corn. Prom Night, Hit Man on stage from 7:30 to 10:30 p. m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Old City Cemetery Walk, sponsored by Henry County Pioneer Commission and the Mount Pleasant Community Theatre, begins at 2 p.m. at Mount Pleasant's Old City Cemetery on South Jefferson Street. City founders will come alive and tell their stories. Parking is suggested at First Baptist Church, 100 E. Webster St. If there is rain, the free event will be held at Veterans Hall, 300 W. Monroe St. For questions, call (319) 931-2949

Heritage Days is from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. along Burlington's riverfront. Celebrate historic Burlington with a weekend of free live music, delicious food and cold beverages. Jive Radio plays at 5:30 p.m., followed by Fire Dancers at 8:30 p.m. and winds up with 24K Magic, the world’s no. 1 Bruno Mars tribute act.

Plein Air Painting Competition begins at 8 a.m. at the Art Center of Burlington.

The theme is Old Buildings, the place is Greater Burlington – and the prize is up to $250. Check-in at the Art Center between 8 and 10 a.m., spend one or both days creating up to two amazing artworks and submit your work for judging by 3 p.m. Sunday. The artwork will be on display in the Art Center gallery through Oct. 29. Register online at btownart.com or at the Art Center of Burlington.

Great River Bridge Race begins at 9 a.m. at the Port of Burlington. Join the exclusive 2,267-Foot Club and become one of the few who can say they’ve crossed the Great River Bridge on foot. With both 5- and 10K events for competitive runners and the Bridge Walk for all ages and speeds, this fun community event is a good time for the whole family. Entertainment and food and beverage vendors at the Port of Burlington during and after the event; all proceeds benefit the Dankwardt Park playground improvement project.

Dog Beauty Pageant begins at 10 a.m. at Memorial Auditorium. Does your good boy have the best butt wiggle? The fanciest pants? How about the biggest smile? All these and more will earn rewards – and treats – at the Heritage Days Dog Beauty Pageant. This free event is open to dogs – and their humans – of all ages.

Brew Fest at Heritage Days is from 1 to 4 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium. Beer lovers, take note. $20 gets you samples from more than 20 Iowa brewers. Inside the auditorium during the Heritage Days event on the Burlington riverfront.

The Gambler Returns begins at 2 p.m. at Legacy Theater in Carthage, Illinois. Award-winning country recording artist Alan Turner brings the music of Grammy-award-winning artist Kenny Rogers to life in this inspiring tribute.

Moose Lodge #579, 2529 Mount Pleasant St. Special Bingo, doors open at 4 p.m., early bird 6:20 p.m., regular games 7 p.m. Women of the Moose will provide food.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Plein Air Painting Competition begins at 8 a.m. at the Art Center of Burlington.

The theme is Old Buildings, the place is Greater Burlington – and the prize is up to $250. Check-in at the Art Center between 8 and 10 a.m., spend one or both days creating up to two amazing artworks and submit your work for judging by 3 p.m. Sunday. The artwork will be on display in the Art Center gallery through Oct. 29. Register online at btownart.com or at the Art Center of Burlington.

Art in Central Park will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Fort Madison's Central Park. The Fort Madison Area Arts Association art fair will feature artists, artisan wares, creative activities for children, barbecue and live music. Performances begin at 11 a.m. with Southeastern Community College's STEM Lounge Ensemble, followed by Rick Kent, Blame Not the Bard and Tommy Caruso.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

