Tuesday's Top Prep Performers from volleyball, cross country, golf and tennis

Brody Meyer completed 14 of 22 attempts for 277 yards and three touchdowns and Nathaniel Madrigal rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns as the Camarillo High football team opened Canyon League play with a 36-0 win over Agoura on Homecoming Night on Friday. Griffin Addison caught seven passes for 179 yards and two scores, including an 85-yard touchdown. Jack Maulhardt had three catches for 46 yards and Jacob Mantei caught a touchdown pass. ...

CAMARILLO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO