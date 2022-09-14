Tuesday's Top Prep Performers from volleyball, cross country, golf and tennis
Highlights from Tuesday in high school sports:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
- Matilda Greulach finished with 19 kills, Alexis O’Keefe had 10 kills, Laurel Barsochini compiled 17 digs and two aces, Kiyomi Kohno had 20 assists, and Piper Grant had 19 assists to lead Agoura to a 28-30, 25-21, 25-16, 25-22 win over Westlake in a Marmonte League match.
- Kayleigh May had 20 assists, Tabitha Greene finished with nine kills and Mia Paculan had eight digs to lead Thousand Oaks (10-5, 1-1) to a 25-11, 25-21, 25-20 sweep of Calabasas in a Marmonte League match.
- Oaks Christian swept Newbury Park 25-17, 25-22, 25-23 in a Marmonte League match.
- Alesia Thomas had seven kills and 12 digs. Abby Montana had five aces and five kills, Alex Morehead finished with five aces, five kills and 10 digs, Kezia Bocasan racked up 21 assists and 11 digs, and Olivia Campisi had seven kills and seven digs to lead Simi Valley to a 25-20, 25-19, 25-18 sweep of Moorpark in a Coastal Canyon League opener.
- Camarillo defeated Oak Park in straight sets in a Canyon League match.
- Gina Decas finished with 11 kills and two aces, Talia Behrens had nine kills and two aces, Maddy Applegate had four kills and three aces, Kaitlin Logan added four kills, and Maggie Daily had two blocks and six kills to lead St. Bonaventure (7-5, 2-0) to a 27-25, 25-23, 25-13 sweep of Foothill Tech in a Tri-Valley League match.
- Sarah Shaw had 14 kills and four blocks, Maddy Dodd finished with seven kills, eight digs and two aces, and Logan Burns had six kills and three aces to lead La Reina to a 25-11, 25-12, 25-14 sweep of Grace Brethren in a Tri-Valley League match.
- Jada Stone had three kills and 27 assists, Jade Alexander had 11 kills and Ava Ordonez added eight digs to lead Oxnard (9-5, 4-2) to a 25-20, 25-12, 25-15 sweep of Rio Mesa in a Channel League match. Kathy Martinez had 14 assists and two aces, Jill Lan finished with six kills and 10 digs, and Jaydee Castro added three kills and two aces for the Spartans (3-8, 1-5).
- Sydney Davis had 26 assists and four aces, Viola Barrios finished with 11 kills and 16 digs, Shai Daniels had 18 kills and 13 digs, and Gracie Piro had 20 digs for Buena in its 25-20, 25-21, 23-25, 26-24 loss to San Marcos in a Channel League match.
- Jayla Pettit had 12 kills, Yazmin Wiggins had nine kills and eight digs, and Selina Cortez had nine digs to lead Santa Clara (4-3, 2-0) to a 26-24, 25-12, 20-25, 23-25, 15-4 victory over Dunn in a Frontier League match.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
- finished first as a team and Diego Rodriguez of third-place Santa Paula won the individual title with a time of 16 minutes, 29.74 seconds at the first Citrus Coast League meet of the season at College Park. Joel De Lira of fourth-place Carpinteria took second overall in 16:31.81. Dylan Blacker was third in 16:31.97 and Charles Schurmer placed fourth in 16:37.95 for second-place Nordhoff. Fillmore's Nicholas Hurtado took fifth in 16:52.36 and Eduardo Vigil was sixth in 16:52.87. Edward Perez of seventh-place Hueneme finished seventh overall in 16:52.97. Diego Ramirez of Fillmore took eighth in 16:58.57. Satchel Reid of sixth-place Malibu was ninth in 17:03.57. Kobe Lizarraga of Fillmore placed 10th in 17:06.56. Edgardo Santiago Gayton was 13th in 17:35.86 to lead fifth-place Channel Islands.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
- Niza Laureano won the individual title with a time of 19:31.77 and Nataly Vigil was second in 19:35.46 to lead Fillmore to the team title at the first Citrus Coast League meet of the season at College Park. Lindsey Ramirez of fourth-place Santa Paula finished third overall in 19:47.58.Tallula Murphree of Malibu was fourth in 19:55.58. Miahanna Galvan of Santa Paula was fifth in 20:05.70. Fillmore's Andrea Laureano took sixth in 20:33.83 and Alexandra Martinez was seventh in 21:15.14. Belen Herrera of fifth-place Carpinteria was eighth in 21:42.04. Leah Barragan of Fillmore placed ninth in 21:42.28. Crystal Ramirez of second-place Nordhoff took 10th in 21:55.19. Marlene Perez was 15th in 22:15.75 and Daisy Sanchez was 16th in 22:29.52 to lead second-place Channel Islands. Magaly Dominguez was 12th in 22:07.65 for sixth-place Hueneme.
GIRLS GOLF
- Derica Chiu and Lily Huynh each shot a 1-under-par 33 to share medalist honors and Joanna Hong finished with a 36 to lead Oak Park (4-0 in league) to a 186-217 victory over Simi Valley in a Coastal Canyon League match at Los Robles Greens Golf Course. Aidan McClenaghan shot a 35 and Jiya Dalal had a 38 for the Pioneers (1-2 in league).
- Mikayla Lev shot a 50, Keira Del Rosario had a 51 and Christian Lim and Mallory Diaz each had a 52 to lead Royal (1-7, 1-2) to a 258-259 win over Moorpark in a Coastal Canyon League match at par-35 Simi Hills Golf Course. Casandra Sandoval was the medalist with a 46, Ashley Dunbar had a 50 and Brooke Skaris shot a 52 for the Musketeers (0-5, 0-3).
- Lillian Spratt was the medalist with a 1-under 32, Mathea Sagel shot a 1-over 34, Addison Kloch had a 37 and Maddy Lockmann finished with a 38 to lead Agoura (3-0, 1-0) to a 189-272 victory over Newbury Park in a Marmonte League match at par-33 Westlake Golf Course. Kimberly Luby led the Panthers (0-1 in league) with a 43.
- Freshman Alesia Barry was the medalist with a 33, Sunny Wang followed with a 34 and Johanna Nio shot a 40 to lead Oaks Christian (3-1, 1-0) to a 191-225 win over Thousand Oaks in a Marmonte League match at Sterling Hills Country Club. Grace Williams led the Lancers with a 41.
- Lorne Rieman had a 53, Alina Garcia shot a 54, Natalie Jones and Ella Meyers each had a 57, and Mia Sinclair had a 62 to lead Ventura (3-0, 1-1) to a 283-307 win over Oxnard in a Channel League match at Buenaventura Golf Course. Soraya Fox led the Yellowjackets with a 56.
- Dos Pueblos (2-0 in league) defeated Buena (4-2, 1-1) 228-250 in a Channel League match at Olivas Links Golf Course.
GIRLS TENNIS
- The doubles teams of Leila Orca and Jamie Cocjin and Ella Pagaduan and Ciera Shane each went 3-0, Leslie Velasquez and Alma Tolentino went 2-1 in doubles, and Nadine Nazareno and Mia Leonui-Flores each won two singles sets to lead Channel Islands to a 12-6 win over Santa Paula in a Citrus Coast League match. Irma Rodríguez swept her singles sets for the Cardinals.
- Camarillo defeated Newbury Park 18-0.
- Oak Park defeated Calabasas 72-65 in games after the teams tied in sets at 9-9.
- Agoura defeated Moorpark 14-4.
