Coleman, TX

San Angelo LIVE!

Small Town Near Brownwood is Building a Community Splash Pad

BANGS – The small town of Bangs just outside of Brownwood announced last month it is building a community splash pad. The Bangs City Council has approved the seeking of bid proposals for construction on a splash pad for the Bangs community. At an August meeting, Greg Parrott, a...
BANGS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Fair Association announces 2023 Queen candidates

(Pictured left to right are Mylea Williams, Sharon Beth Bradley, Bailey Mendieta, Henslie Hohertz, and Jensyn Evans.) The Brown County Fair Association has announced candidates for 2023 Miss Brown County Youth Fair Queen. Candidates are Mylea Williams, Sharon Beth Bradley, Bailey Mendieta, Henslie Hohertz, and Jensyn Evans. The candidates will...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

Coleman ISD Board to Meet Monday Morning

The Coleman ISD Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 7:30 A.M. at the Coleman ISD Administration Bldg, 2302 Commercial Avenue, Coleman, TX. THE BOARD RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHANGE THE ORDER OF AGENDA ITEMS. AGENDA:. 1. Invocation. 2. Pledge of Allegiance. 3....
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Santa Anna Scoop Newsletter

Santa Anna ISD released the weekly newsletter "Santa Anna Scoop." Please Click on the DOWNLOAD PDF to open and view the entire document. Mountaineers head to Blanket tonight with the game beginning at 7:30 pm. GO MOUNTAINEERS!!
SANTA ANNA, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Court Records 9/16/22

No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from September 9 through September 15:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from September 9 through September 15:. Wal-Mart Store East Inc. #813...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

SUV flips in front of South Abilene Domino’s Pizza

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver flipped their vehicle Friday night in front of the Domino’s Pizza. A witness told KTAB/KRBC there were no injuries. This crash happened around 7:30 Friday night and the SUV, which flipped in the 5000 block of South 14th Street, was being loaded away by around 8:00. At this time, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Clerk injured during convenience store robbery in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A convenience store clerk was injured during a robbery in Abilene early Wednesday morning. The robbery happened at a store on the 5100 block of Hwy 277 just before 4:30 a.m. Police say a clerk reported a suspect came inside and demanded money from the register, and when she refused, he […]
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

City of Coleman WATER MAIN BREAK

The City of Coleman has experienced a break in a water main at West 10th and Clow streets. Water pressure in the area will be affected. Crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible.
COLEMAN, TX
runnelscountyregister.com

Miles Homecoming King and Queen crowned

MILES, TEXAS – It was a beautiful cool night in Miles when they crowned their Homecoming royalty! Miles High School seniors Sara Kohutek and Carson Ellison were named Homecoming Queen and Homecoming King, respectively. The seniors have been active in clubs and programs throughout their high school years.
MILES, TX
FOX West Texas

Two-vehicle crash in Abilene leaves Clyde woman dead

One woman died in a multi-vehicle crash in East Abilene Thursday. At 5:19 p.m. the Abilene Police Department responded to a major accident at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18. A 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling west in the 5200 block of FM 18 while a 2007 Ford...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: KRBC reporter Jennifer Servo killed 20 years ago, still no arrests made

Editor‘s Note: BigCountryHomepage.com will air an online special Sunday in honor of 20 years since Jennifer’s death, with exclusive interviews with investigators, as well as Jennifer’s family, co-workers, and friends. Stay tuned! ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – KRBC reporter Jennifer Servo was brutally raped and killed in her Abilene apartment 20 years ago in a murder case […]
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Two sentences handed out in 35th District Court

District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Clark R. Perry pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance and was sentenced to 15 years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Andrew...
MILLS COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested after walking around with store with 2×4, causing alarm

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  1600 block of S 8th Street – Burglary of Vehicle A victim reported their vehicle was […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man accused of stealing $30K+ in weapons from surplus store, multiple vehicle burglaries arrested

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of stealing more than $30,000 worth of weapons from a surplus store and also committing a string of vehicle burglaries has been arrested. Isaiah Carrillo was taken into custody Tuesday on a warrant for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity in connection to the crime. Court documents reveal […]
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Lions Defeat Previously Unbeaten Glen Rose

The Class 4A Division I No. 12 Brownwood Lions notched their third consecutive victory, and first at home, with a 17-3 triumph over the Class 4A Division II No. 6 Glen Rose Tigers. Knotted at 3 at halftime, the Lions (3-1) tallied both of their touchdowns in the second half...
BROWNWOOD, TX

