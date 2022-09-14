Read full article on original website
Related
San Angelo LIVE!
Small Town Near Brownwood is Building a Community Splash Pad
BANGS – The small town of Bangs just outside of Brownwood announced last month it is building a community splash pad. The Bangs City Council has approved the seeking of bid proposals for construction on a splash pad for the Bangs community. At an August meeting, Greg Parrott, a...
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Fair Association announces 2023 Queen candidates
(Pictured left to right are Mylea Williams, Sharon Beth Bradley, Bailey Mendieta, Henslie Hohertz, and Jensyn Evans.) The Brown County Fair Association has announced candidates for 2023 Miss Brown County Youth Fair Queen. Candidates are Mylea Williams, Sharon Beth Bradley, Bailey Mendieta, Henslie Hohertz, and Jensyn Evans. The candidates will...
colemantoday.com
Coleman ISD Board to Meet Monday Morning
The Coleman ISD Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 7:30 A.M. at the Coleman ISD Administration Bldg, 2302 Commercial Avenue, Coleman, TX. THE BOARD RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHANGE THE ORDER OF AGENDA ITEMS. AGENDA:. 1. Invocation. 2. Pledge of Allegiance. 3....
brady-today.com
Brady City Manager Responds to Recent Action Taken by McCulloch County Commissioners Regarding EMS Services
Editor's Note - Brady Today received this letter by City Manager Erin Corbell on Wednesday afternoon which is in response to the action taken at the most recent Commissioner's Court meeting on Monday regarding payment for EMS services. This letter also appears in this week's edition of the Brady Standard and is posted to the KNEL Radio website.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
colemantoday.com
Santa Anna Scoop Newsletter
Santa Anna ISD released the weekly newsletter "Santa Anna Scoop." Please Click on the DOWNLOAD PDF to open and view the entire document. Mountaineers head to Blanket tonight with the game beginning at 7:30 pm. GO MOUNTAINEERS!!
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 9/16/22
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from September 9 through September 15:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from September 9 through September 15:. Wal-Mart Store East Inc. #813...
SUV flips in front of South Abilene Domino’s Pizza
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver flipped their vehicle Friday night in front of the Domino’s Pizza. A witness told KTAB/KRBC there were no injuries. This crash happened around 7:30 Friday night and the SUV, which flipped in the 5000 block of South 14th Street, was being loaded away by around 8:00. At this time, […]
HAPPENING NOW: Wreck causes power outage, traffic diversion in southeast Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A wreck caused a power outage and traffic diversion in southeast Abilene Thursday morning. The wreck happened on the 3900 block of Wake Forest Lane around 9:30 a.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC an oil truck grabbed a low-hanging line, taking down two power poles in the area. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clerk injured during convenience store robbery in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A convenience store clerk was injured during a robbery in Abilene early Wednesday morning. The robbery happened at a store on the 5100 block of Hwy 277 just before 4:30 a.m. Police say a clerk reported a suspect came inside and demanded money from the register, and when she refused, he […]
colemantoday.com
City of Coleman WATER MAIN BREAK
The City of Coleman has experienced a break in a water main at West 10th and Clow streets. Water pressure in the area will be affected. Crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible.
runnelscountyregister.com
Miles Homecoming King and Queen crowned
MILES, TEXAS – It was a beautiful cool night in Miles when they crowned their Homecoming royalty! Miles High School seniors Sara Kohutek and Carson Ellison were named Homecoming Queen and Homecoming King, respectively. The seniors have been active in clubs and programs throughout their high school years.
Two-vehicle crash in Abilene leaves Clyde woman dead
One woman died in a multi-vehicle crash in East Abilene Thursday. At 5:19 p.m. the Abilene Police Department responded to a major accident at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18. A 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling west in the 5200 block of FM 18 while a 2007 Ford...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GALLERY: KRBC reporter Jennifer Servo killed 20 years ago, still no arrests made
Editor‘s Note: BigCountryHomepage.com will air an online special Sunday in honor of 20 years since Jennifer’s death, with exclusive interviews with investigators, as well as Jennifer’s family, co-workers, and friends. Stay tuned! ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – KRBC reporter Jennifer Servo was brutally raped and killed in her Abilene apartment 20 years ago in a murder case […]
brownwoodnews.com
Two sentences handed out in 35th District Court
District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Clark R. Perry pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance and was sentenced to 15 years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Andrew...
Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested after walking around with store with 2×4, causing alarm
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1600 block of S 8th Street – Burglary of Vehicle A victim reported their vehicle was […]
Abilene man accused of stealing $30K+ in weapons from surplus store, multiple vehicle burglaries arrested
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of stealing more than $30,000 worth of weapons from a surplus store and also committing a string of vehicle burglaries has been arrested. Isaiah Carrillo was taken into custody Tuesday on a warrant for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity in connection to the crime. Court documents reveal […]
Grand Jury List: Cocaine, meth cases dominate Taylor County Grand Jury indictments
Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, August 18. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Adrian Pena – Tampering with Physical Evidence Christian Moses Campos – Evading Arrest Enhanced Joseph Lee Dosson, Jr. – Theft, Evading […]
ktxs.com
Abilene police investigating after suspect shoots at vehicle with 17-year-old driver
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating after an unknown suspect shot at a vehicle that was being driven by a 17-year-old. According to an incident report, the 17-year-old victim was driving home yesterday in the 1100 Block of W. Overland Trail when an unknown suspect shot at the vehicle.
koxe.com
Lions Defeat Previously Unbeaten Glen Rose
The Class 4A Division I No. 12 Brownwood Lions notched their third consecutive victory, and first at home, with a 17-3 triumph over the Class 4A Division II No. 6 Glen Rose Tigers. Knotted at 3 at halftime, the Lions (3-1) tallied both of their touchdowns in the second half...
colemantoday.com
PHOTO ALBUM #1 of 2 - 8th Grade Bluecats vs Brady, 2022
The 8th Grade Coleman Bluecats beat Brady on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The Bluecats won 40-0. Way to go Bluecats!!! This is Photo Album #1 of 2. (Coleman Today Photos)
Comments / 0