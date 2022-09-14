HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Her research into healthy aging convinced Bernadette Wagner long ago that women who connect with each other are healthier, happier and more productive.So four years ago, she founded a nonprofit organization designed to foster those relationships for women in their "prime.""When we founded Prime Time for Women, it was this idea based on the science that social connections have a greater ability to improve physical health, emotional well being and longevity than diet and exercise combined," Wagner said during a recent interview at her Hagerstown home."And it was kind of like, OK, so how do you...

