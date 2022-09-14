ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – The fall Aberdeen Area and NSU Internship & Career Fair will be held on Thursday, September 22 from 11 am to 2 pm and 4 pm to 7 pm in the Avera Student Center on the NSU campus. This event was formerly known as the Aberdeen Area and NSU Job Fair.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO