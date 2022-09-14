Read full article on original website
NSU to host a Fall Internship & Career Fair Thursday
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – The fall Aberdeen Area and NSU Internship & Career Fair will be held on Thursday, September 22 from 11 am to 2 pm and 4 pm to 7 pm in the Avera Student Center on the NSU campus. This event was formerly known as the Aberdeen Area and NSU Job Fair.
Love Your Neighbor Tour making a stop in Aberdeen Wednesday
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Wednesday, September 21st, the Love Your Neighbor Tour will be stopping in Aberdeen to promote Amendment D dealing with Medicaid expansion. Sister Teresa Ann Wolf talks about how this group came about. Wolf explains that all religions are welcomed to this group. Wolf talks about why the...
Out of the Darkness Walk coming up Saturday in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- September is Suicide Prevention Month. On Saturday there is an Out of the Darkness Walk that will start at the Odde Ice Center. Chance Torrence representing the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention first talked about the golf event that took place back in June. Torrence talks about ways...
Presentation College Soccer Squads Split DH with Mustangs
ABERDEEN, SD (PCSaints.com) – WOMEN. PC – Jayda Hammer 2 goals; Delainey Williams 1G; Marissa Gaytan 1 assist; Amy Turner 1A; Adalende Valasco 1A. Presentation remained unbeaten w/ a 3-0 shutout of the Mustangs. PC trailed in shots-on-goal 14-8, but Marisol Vargas let nothing get past her. Morningside took all three of the corner kicks in the match as well.
