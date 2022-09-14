On an average day, chances are that you don't even think about your esophagus. The esophagus, a muscular tube located behind your trachea, is designed to deliver food and liquids from your throat down to your stomach. When you ingest anything, muscular contractions push the food or liquid downward in a process called peristalsis. Once it reaches the lower esophagus, it is dropped into the stomach, where it begins the remainder of its journey through your digestive system (via Cleveland Clinic).

