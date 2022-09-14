Read full article on original website
msn.com
Blood clots: Popular over-the-counter painkiller found to 'double' the risk of clotting
Blood clots stem the bleeding from an injury or cut so their formation is essential. However, not all blood clots are here to help - some can prove life-threatening. This type of blood clot can block crucial arteries, thereby hiking the risk of a heart attack or stroke. Worryingly, research...
msn.com
Steroids Commonly Used for Asthma and Allergies Linked to Changes in Brain Structure, Study Shows
Glucocorticoids, a common steroid used to address inflammation associated with asthma and allergies, has been linked to changes in the white matter of the brain and cognitive decline, according to new research. Published in BMJ Open, the new study—which the authors called the largest of its kind to date to...
Medical News Today
What causes arm numbness?
Numbness in the arm has many possible causes that range from mild to severe. Simply sitting or sleeping in the wrong position can restrict the blood flow or put excess pressure on a nerve, making the arm go numb. However, unexplained arm numbness may indicate an underlying health condition, such...
What Happens To Your Body If Your Esophagus Ruptures?
On an average day, chances are that you don't even think about your esophagus. The esophagus, a muscular tube located behind your trachea, is designed to deliver food and liquids from your throat down to your stomach. When you ingest anything, muscular contractions push the food or liquid downward in a process called peristalsis. Once it reaches the lower esophagus, it is dropped into the stomach, where it begins the remainder of its journey through your digestive system (via Cleveland Clinic).
Medical News Today
What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?
Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
verywellhealth.com
Blood Clots
Blood clots form to stop excess bleeding from an injury. Usually, blood clots are beneficial but they can be harmful at times, blocking blood flow within the body’s organs, and potentially causing serious consequences, such as a heart attack or a stroke. In an emergency, the effects of a...
MedicalXpress
Long COVID after mild SARS-CoV-2 infection: Persistent heart inflammation might explain heart symptoms
After recovering from a SARS-CoV-2 infection, many people complain of persistent heart complaints, such as poor exercise tolerance, palpitations or chest pain, even if the infection was mild and there were no known heart problems in the past. Earlier studies, predominantly among young, physically fit individuals, were already able to show that mild cardiac inflammation can occur after COVID-19. However, the underlying cause of persistent symptoms, and whether this changes over time, was unknown.
sciencetimes.com
Type 2 Diabetes: Symptoms, Early Signs, and Complications
Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. It is the impairment of the body's ability to regulate blood glucose levels. This happens when excessive sugar circulates your bloodstream, which eventually results in disorders of the nervous, circulatory, and immune systems. In type 2 diabetes, your pancreas doesn't...
Healthline
Numbness, Muscle Pain, and Other RA Symptoms
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) causes a number of painful symptoms, including stiffness, visible swelling, and deformation of the joints in the fingers and hands, if inflammation isn’t managed. Although joint pain and stiffness are the defining features of the condition, they are by no means the only symptoms of RA....
Medical News Today
How do beta-blockers help with heart failure?
Beta-blockers are a class of drugs that may help reduce heart rate and blood pressure, which can help lower the risk of heart failure and possible complications. Beta-blockers can help reduce heart rate and lower blood pressure, which can help treat cardiovascular conditions, such as heart failure. In this article,...
What It Really Means When You Itch While Taking Medication
If you itch while taking a medication, there are various reasons this could be happening, including one which could become life-threatening.
What Does It Feel Like When You Have Sciatica?
Most people experience flare-ups when the sciatic nerve is compressed or pinched. Aging, obesity, physical work, and prolonged sitting can contribute.
verywellhealth.com
Stage 4 Endometriosis vs. Endometrial Cancer: Effect on the Uterus
Endometriosis is a condition caused when tissue that resembles the lining of the uterus (womb) grows outside the uterus, where it should not be. This condition is noncancerous and not deadly, but it can significantly affect your quality of life. Endometriosis is not cancer and does not seem increase the...
Is There A Link Between Migraines And Epilepsy?
Understanding what epilepsy and migraines are, as well as their symptoms, is the first step to understanding the connection between the two conditions.
healio.com
Tezepelumab reduces mucus plugging in patients with moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma
Tezepelumab treatment reduced mucus scores, which correlated with lung function improvement, among patients with moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma, researchers reported at the European Respiratory Society International Congress. “It’s the first time we’ve been able to demonstrate in a randomized controlled trial reduction of mucus plugging in response to a...
verywellhealth.com
Neck Pain and Headaches: Causes and Treatments
Headaches and neck pain are two very common symptoms. When they happen together, it may indicate certain medical issues. Causes of headaches with neck pain range from problems that are bothersome but not dangerous (like a hangover) to life-threatening issues (like fluid buildup in the brain). But it’s important for...
msn.com
Paralyzed Dog's Reaction to Wheelchair Harness Reduces People to Tears
A paralyzed dog's excitement at seeing her wheelchair harness, allowing her to walk, has reduced people to tears online. The pet's reaction has gone viral on TikTok, after their owner, thought to be called Robyn, uploaded footage to their account @cowgoesoverthemoon. Dogs, just like humans, may need a wheelchair for...
verywellhealth.com
Hand Numbness
Numbness in the hands can be uncomfortable, and the lack of normal sensation can affect your ability to use your hands the way you want to. There are several causes, including nerve conditions, spine problems, disorders that affect the brain, and medication. Depending on the cause, hand numbness can get...
The most common IBS symptoms
From bloating to anxiety, these are some of the most common IBS symptoms to look out for
verywellhealth.com
Hypothyroidism Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Hypothyroidism (low thyroid function) is a common hormonal condition. One in 300 people in the United States is diagnosed with hypothyroidism. Females and people over age 65 are the groups most often diagnosed with hypothyroidism. While there is no cure, treatment can restore hormone levels and reduce symptoms. This article...
