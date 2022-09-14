Read full article on original website
Three Safe Places to Walk in Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Visiting Maryland? Classic Local Dishes You Have to TryKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Chinese Restaurants in Pocomoke City, MD: Sushi, Dumplings, Soup, and MoreKatie CherrixPocomoke City, MD
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
oceancity.com
September is Still Summer in Ocean City, Maryland
It’s the time of year that the age-old question comes about. “Is September still Summer?” Well if you go to Ocean City, Maryland, the answer is a unanimous “yes!” Here’s why. The Beach. With the weather averaging between mid 70’s and upper 80’s, the...
WBOC
Silver Lake residents express fountain frustrations
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Neighbors living near Silver Lake in Rehoboth Beach are fed up with decorative fountains installed by city officials and have asked that they be removed for good. According to Rehoboth Beach mayor Stan Mills, the two fountains, located on either side of the bridge, were installed...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – September 16, 2022
A permanent Boardwalk was constructed in 1892 and extended for eight blocks along the oceanfront. Styles were more formal in the 1890s and 1900s — men in suits and ties and ladies in long dresses and big hats were normal attire for strolling the early Boardwalk in Ocean City.
The Dispatch
Furnace Town To Host Renaissance Faire
BERLIN– Sword fights, stilt walkers and turkey legs are among the countless medieval attractions on tap for next weekend’s Renaissance Faire at Furnace Town. On Sept. 24 and 25, Furnace Town Historic Site will host its second annual Renaissance Faire. The two-day event, which runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., will include live music, crafts and games, and food and drink, as well as demonstrations of ancient arts like broom making, spinning and woodworking.
talbotspy.org
Avalon Purchases Bannings Tavern During Its Theatre’s 100th Anniversary Year
The Avalon Foundation purchased Bannings Tavern, completing its ownership of the entire Avalon Theatre Building in downtown Easton. Both the Bannings Tavern real estate and business were owned by Easton residents, Tom Haschen and Chef Stephen Mangasarian, along with other minority owners. The Avalon Board of Trustees had long seen ownership of the entire Theatre building as integral to its long-term plan, but it was Mr. Haschen who initiated the sale by approaching the Avalon to discuss his desire to divest of the property and business.
Ocean City Today
Three-story condo building coming to 15th Street in Ocean City
The owner of a pair of resort jewelry stores and several other pieces of Ocean City real estate is developing a three-story condominium building at 15th Street with spacious units and waterside views. Todd Ferrante, the owner of Park Place Jewelers, bought two lots at 1505 and 1507 St. Louis...
Cape Gazette
Hidden Gem East of Route 1 in Milton!
A Hidden Gem just came on the market East of Route 1 in Milton! The Gourmet Cook will love this Kitchen. Custom Cabinets with soft close drawers. Pull out drawers on many of the cabinets for easy access. Glass fronts on several cabinets to show off your treasures. Trash Compactor built in to Island that has a Corian Countertop JennAir Stainless Steel Oven, Refrigerator, Convection Microwave and a Warming Drawer. Wine refrigerator, sink and bar area with built in cabinets. AND, an oversized window seat with two huge drawers below the seat provide great storage. Off the Kitchen, the Living Room has a beautiful coffered ceilings (10 foot ceilings throughout) and a WOOD burning fireplace, hardwood floors and windows that provide lots of light and a lovely view of your backyard. Oversized Laundry Room with a closet and room for additional storage cabinets. Utility Sink in garage. 2 en-suites (one bedroom has a door that leads to the back deck). Owner's suite with your own fireplace for cozy nights and mornings. Walk-in closet, Carrera Marble on Owners Suite shower walls and sink counters for an elegant experience. A separate Vanity area provides a great place to sit and get ready for your day/night ladies. Off the Owners Suite is a Cedar Lined 3 Season Room with a 6 person Hot Tub. Grab a glass of wine, turn on the TV and relax before calling it a night in this lovely retreat. Anderson Windows throughout. Move in before our delightful Fall season arrives and enjoy bike rides, our spectacular sunsets or walk, swim, camp or hike throughout 5,200 acre Cape Henlopen State Park 10 miles away . Their famous Chocolate Festival is an annual event you won't want to miss. Or, stroll or bike (certain hours) along the Boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach. Less than 5 miles from Beebe Hospital. Rookery Golf Course nearby. Name-brand and designer outlets, as well as specialty boutiques in downtown Lewes offer tax-free shopping. Jazz, Sea Witch, Film Festivals are just a few of the events offered annually when you make this your next address. Hudson Fields is across the street and offers a variety of events throughout the year. Concerts in the Parks during the Summer months, Yoga in the Park, Pickleball in the Public Park off of Pilottown Road awaits. This 3/4 acre lot offers you privacy that is rare this close to the Beach. Add your own private pool retreat because your lot is definitely large enough. Oversized 2 car garage with storage cabinets and work area. Stairs in the garage lead you to an unfinished attic area. Let your imagination run wild with possibilities for this space. Perfect for a future hobby room, art studio or workshop, Man/Woman Cave? Large window offers natural light. Property has an irrigation system fed by its own irrigation well. This will be evident when you see the lush green landscaping all around the property. You also own the Propane Tank so you can choose your own provider. I saved the best for last. not only are you allowed to park your Boat or RV in the Driveway, at the end of Oyster Oyster Rocks Road the road ends at a water area (tranquil Broadkill River) where you can either launch your "small" boat or if you are looking for a quite, peaceful location to launch your Kayak or Standup Paddle Board from, you just found it.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z acts on site plans
During its Sept. 8 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission approved several site plans, including an expansion at Surfing Crab Restaurant and Bar, a new boat and RV storage area, and an amended amenities plan at one of the largest communities in Sussex County. The commission approved a...
The Dispatch
Resort Prepared For Pop-Up Rally if It Returns; OC Police Chief Says ‘We Never Want To Let Our Guard Down’
OCEAN CITY — It remains to be seen if the annual September pop-up motorized event materializes next weekend, but resort officials are prepared nonetheless. For several years, a motorized special event formerly known as H2Oi popped up each late September in the resort, often with disturbing results. While the formal H2Oi even has long since moved out of the resort area to Atlantic City and other locations, the annual September pop-up motor vehicle event has continued to be a troublesome weekend in the resort although the annual rally has been tamer in recent years. Last year, arrests, citations issued and tows were down considerably from the prior year, suggesting possibly the annual pop-up rally has begun to run its course in Ocean City.
Cape Gazette
Nanticoke Tribe hosts 44th annual Powwow
The Nanticoke Indian Powwow is the highlight of the year for the tribe with roots dating back to before the 1600s. Centered in and around Millsboro and Oak Orchard, the tribe had a long road but was officially recognized as an incorporated body by the state of Delaware March 10, 1881. There were 31 members to that body, including four of Chief Natosha Carmine’s four great-grandfathers.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Salisbury, MD (with Photos & Maps)
Salisbury, Maryland, has a selection of restaurants that customers can choose from to have a delicious meal. I want to introduce a comprehensive list of the best restaurants in Salisbury, Maryland, that customers will enjoy. The list includes fifteen restaurants that have been established in Salisbury, Maryland, which are listed below:
firststateupdate.com
Rider Airlifted Upstate After Bethany Beach Motorcycle Crash Early Friday
Just before 2:45, Friday morning rescue crews from the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, Sussex County medics, and Trooper 2 responded to Coastal Highway and Assawoman Street for reports of a motorcycle crash. First arriving reported a rider down in the median with serious injuries. Due to the serious nature...
WBOC
Tiny Home Village Construction Underway in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md.- The Tiny Home Village is up on Anne Street in Salisbury. The tiny homes are for the chronically homeless. Salisbury's Housing and Homelessness Manager Christine Chestnutt says housing is critical for one's mental health. "Living in fight or flight mode, constantly, that's the chaos they are living in...
WMDT.com
Seaford Police investigating string of vehicle thefts
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are investigating a string of stolen vehicle reports. Saturday, police say they also found several stolen vehicles from other jurisdictions. The thefts appear to be focused on newer model Kia and Hyundai models, according to police. Owners of these types of vehicles are strongly...
WMDT.com
Salisbury’s village for those experiencing homelessness will be up and running soon
SALISBURY, Md.- Pallet homes will be putting roofs over people’s heads that are experiencing homelessness at Anne Street Village, in Salisbury’s East Church Street neighborhood. This initiative has been in the making for about two years. But, in late October, unsheltered people will now have access to these 24 temperature-controlled units.
WBOC
Expect A Huge Economic Impact For Cambridge After Iron Man
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - This years Iron Man will leave an enormous economic impact on Cambridge. Today, athletes were getting in their last workouts and fueling up before tomorrows big race. But, the Iron Man is not the only race that Cambridge hosts. The city also hosts the Eagle Man; a shorter version.
WMDT.com
Motorcyclist dies in Worcester Co. crash
BERLIN, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Virginia man Thursday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., troopers responded to Route 50 at Route 610 for a reported motor vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Route 610 and tried to cross Route 50 when it was hit by a 2017 Nissan Rogue that was traveling westbound on Route 50.
WBOC
Disease Causing Deer Die-off in Wicomico, Worcester Counties
PITTSVILLE, Md. - In late summer, it's a sad, but not terribly unusual sight to see dead deer near ponds and lakes. "They get a really high temperature," said Jonathan Trudeau with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, describing the illness that these deer are getting. "So that's why you find them near water a lot of the time, because their temperature's spiking and they're trying to cool off."
Ocean City Today
Altoona man faces numerous charges in fatal Berlin crash
Charges have been filed in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred last September near the intersection of Route 50 and 610. Brian P. Riley, 48, of Altoona, Pennsylvania faces several felony and misdemeanor charges including negligent manslaughter for his involvement in the crash. On Sept. 18, 2021, Maryland State Police...
WGMD Radio
Whaleyville Motorcycle Crash Turns Fatal
Bike Week is just getting underway and already two people have died on Worcester County roads. Maryland State Police were called for a crash just after 4:30 Thursday afternoon at Routes 50 and 610 in Whaleyville. Police say a Harley-Davidson was southbound on Route 610 and attempting to cross Route 50 when it was struck by a westbound SUV. The driver of the motorcycle, 61 year old Richard Banning of Virginia was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore – he died from his injuries Friday morning. A 69 year old female passenger on the Harley was flown to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury. The crash remains under investigation.
