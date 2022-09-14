BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Task Force arrested four people after seizing weapons and drugs from a home on Thursday. Officials said the task force began investigating the distribution of illegal drugs and violence at a home on Broad River Boulevard in June. With the assistance of the SWAT Team, Northern Investigations and other agencies, the Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at the home on Thursday.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO