Savannah, GA

WSAV News 3

Man seriously injured in afternoon Midtown shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that took place on September 17. According to police, officers are on the scene of a shooting that happened around 05:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of 71st Street. One male has sustained life-threatening injuries. Detectives continue to investigate and there is […]
wtoc.com

Savannah Police investigating shooting in the 1200 block of 71st Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, a man was shot Saturday afternoon in the 1200 block of 71st Street. SPD confirmed the victim’s injuries are life-threatening. Detectives continue to investigate. WTOC spoke with neighbors near where the shooting happened. One man, who lives next door to the...
WSAV News 3

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight Garden City shootings

GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that occurred overnight on September 17. Police say officers responded to a shooting incident at about 9:07 p.m. at 145 Priscilla D. Thomas Way. The first victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another male victim was also […]
abcnews4.com

Man shot several times at convenience store in Colleton County

Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular convenience store that left a man with several gunshot wounds on Friday, officials say. The shooting took place at Pak-A-Sak located at 1941 Sidneys Rd. shortly before 5 p.m. The man was treated at the scene...
WTGS

Garden City police investigating deadly shooting

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTGS) — Garden City police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday night. Police said they responded around 9:07 p.m. to Priscilla D. Thomas Way and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died as...
WJCL

Savannah Police: Person hit by car in downtown Savannah Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A pedestrian-involved crash shutdown a part of Bay Street in downtown Savannah Thursday night, into Friday morning. Savannah police tell us someone was hit by a car around midnight, but did not share how seriously they were hurt. It happened on Bay Street near the intersection...
yourislandnews.com

Home searched by police destroyed by fire within hours

A home that was searched by police Thursday morning, Sept. 15, was gutted by fire Thursday night. According to a spokesperson for the Burton Fire District, the origin of the fire was characterized as suspicious, and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating the incident. The BCSO Violent...
WTGS

Weapons and narcotics search leads to four arrests: sheriff's office

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Task Force arrested four people after seizing weapons and drugs from a home on Thursday. Officials said the task force began investigating the distribution of illegal drugs and violence at a home on Broad River Boulevard in June. With the assistance of the SWAT Team, Northern Investigations and other agencies, the Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at the home on Thursday.
WSAV News 3

1 injured in early morning shooting in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — One person was left injured following a shooting early Friday morning in Pooler. According to the Pooler Police Department, around 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to Silverton Road near Pine Barren Road for a report of a possible shooting. Police say one person sustained non-fatal injuries from a gunshot. It appears […]
wtoc.com

4 arrests made in drugs, weapons bust

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County law enforcement was at the same home twice in less than 24 hours on Thursday. Several arrests have been made and a mobile home destroyed. The fire that caused damage has been deemed suspicious by law enforcement and started Thursday night. Just hours...
WJCL

Pooler Police investigating domestic-related shooting

POOLER, Ga. — Video above: Lots of sun today and pleasantly warm. The Pooler Police Department is investigating what it describes as a domestic-related shooting. Officers were called around 5 a.m. Friday to Silverton Road for a possible shooting and found one person suffering from a gun shot. No...
live5news.com

Beaufort Co. deputies arrest 4, seize drugs, weapons

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A sheriff’s task force arrested four people at a home as part of an investigation into illegal narcotics Thursday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the following arrests:. Aaron Hagood, 37, of Burton was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, manufacturing crack cocaine, possession of...
WSAV News 3

Suspicious fire destroys mobile home in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A mobile home was burned down Thursday night in what authorities are calling a suspicious fire. Just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews responded to a reported house fire in the 400 block of Broad River Blvd. Upon arrival, Burton firefighters found a single wide mobile home fully involved in […]
