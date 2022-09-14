Former Chiefs lineman Kyle Long compares Patrick Mahomes to Tiger Woods

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former offensive lineman Kyle Long had some high praise for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after his performance in Week 1.

Long was on a one-year deal with the Chiefs in 2021, but did not play due to an injury.

While on his older brother and fellow former NFL player Chris Long’s Green Light podcast , Kyle said his former QB is comparable to golf legend Tiger Woods, based off a story he read in a book about Wood’s competition with Phil Mickelson.

Phil was famous for having a big, sexy driver that went really far. He hits his driver, crushes it. Tiger comes up with a 3-wood, hits it [farther] than Phil. They go up to their ball and as Tiger’s walking past Phil’s ball, Phil said, “Do you always hit your 3-wood this far?” and he said, “I usually hit it [farther].” Kyle Long

Kyle went on to compare that specific situation to wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s departure to the Miami Dolphins in the offseason.

People around the league talk as if the driver was taken out of Andy Reid’s bag. They don’t realize Patrick Mahomes hits a 3-wood 350 [yards]. And that’s not only good enough, it’s great enough to win another Super Bowl. Kyle Long

National sports media questioned what the Chiefs offense would look like without Hill and after Mahomes’ performance Week 1, the tone has changed.

There was way too much panic this offseason this offseason with Patrick Mahomes. I heard somebody in the media say he’s not a top-five quarterback. I love that people are saying that, because we’re gonna get to see angry Patrick Mahomes. I love when he has that look in his eye. Chris Long

Mahomes and the Chiefs will face an even tougher test during their home opener on Thursday Night Football when they welcome AFC West rivals the Los Angeles Chargers to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

