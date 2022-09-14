Read full article on original website
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Parents to 3 Girls! Meet the Sisters
On Sept. 15, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds revealed they're expecting baby number four! While the couple are a pretty private celebrity family, we have gotten a glimpse of their gorgeous girls; and every so often, Lively or Reynolds will speak about their parenting experiences. Back in December 2019, Reynolds...
Gigi Hadid Says Motherhood Is "So Much Fun" With 2-Year-Old Khai
Turns out, the terrible twos might not be so terrible after all — at least, according to Gigi Hadid, who recently opened up to "Sunday Today"'s Willie Geist about her experience as a mother to 2-year-old daughter Khai. "I think she's a genius. But I think that's what everyone says about their kid," she joked, adding that Khai has become especially daring lately, particularly early in the mornings. "[She's] so mobile . . . jumping off things — very brave, which is great, but you know. We're practicing doing dangerous things carefully."
Clayton Hawkins: From Theater Kid to Celebrity Hairstylist
Welcome to Big Break, where some of the most influential figures in the beauty industry reflect on the moments that made them — from the good to the bad and everything in between. Here, Clayton Hawkins shares his journey from working in an extensions shop to hairstyling stars like Olivia Rodrigo and Dove Cameron.
Hailey Bieber Wears a Bridal White Slipdress For a Romantic Shoot With Justin
Tiffany & Co. has tapped a host of celebrities to promote its new Lock collection, and Hailey Bieber is among the crew to showcase the romantic elements. Bieber's choice to style her bracelets with an ivory satin slipdress — which gives off instant bridal vibes four years after her wedding to husband Justin — was likely intentional. Bieber appropriately finished her look with her large, oval-shaped engagement ring from Solow & Co., circular, pearl stud earrings, and a natural beauty look that included a glossy plum lip and a metallic manicure.
Kanye West Is Reportedly Dating Candice Swanepoel: "They Like Each Other"
Apparently, Kanye West has a new lady in his life: supermodel Candice Swanepoel. On Sept. 16, Entertainment Tonight reported that a source told the outlet the pair "are dating and their relationship is new." "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far," the insider added. "They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole
When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
Kate Middleton Paid Tribute to Princess Diana With Her Jewelry at the Queen's Procession
Image Source: Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images. On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth II was moved in a miles-long procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey to lie in state until her funeral on Monday morning. Mourners queued along the processional path, reportedly stretching for almost three miles along the River Thames. Members of the British royal family followed their late matriarch to the abbey, including King Charles III, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. During the Queen's procession, Kate Middleton displayed a subtle sartorial tribute, wearing earrings that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
Julia Fox Wears Blood-Like Dress For New Cover Shoot
She's a cover girl. Fresh off appearances at New York Fashion Week, Julia Fox just dropped a new cover for ES magazine that's channeling some serious Halloween vibes. The daring look, while perhaps a bit more gore-themed than her everyday ensembles, isn't particularly out of line with the revealing, asymmetric, and sometimes even gravity-defying outfits that she wears on the regular.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Expecting Their 4th Child
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the actor debuted her baby bump in a shimmering gold sequin dress at Forbes' Power Women's Summit in New York City. Reps for Lively and Reynolds did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's requests for comment. Lively and Reynolds began dating in 2011, and they tied the knot a year later. The couple are already parents to three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, Betty, 2. For her pregnancy announcement with Betty, Lively also opted for a red carpet reveal, that time at the New York City premiere of Reynolds's "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" film.
JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut After Confirming Relationship
Love is in the air for JoJo Siwa! The "Dance Moms" alum confirmed her budding romance with content creator Avery Cyrus in a sweet TikTok video shared on Sept. 12. In the clip, Siwa and Cyrus (no relation to Miley) cozy up and crack jokes together in a Chuck-E-Cheese photo booth before sharing a kiss. Siwa captioned the post "happiest girl," with a heart-hands emoji. Two days after confirming their romance, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jagged Little Pill" on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Meet Kanessa Tixe: The Dominican-Colombian Publicist Repping Today's Hottest Latinx Music Artists
Kanessa Tixe, a Queens-born and -raised girl with Dominican and Colombian roots, is behind some of today's hottest Latinx music artists, including Maluma, Nicky Jam, and Tokischa. The talented publicist plays a significant role in their success. But the road to getting here certainly hasn't been easy. Tixe started her...
How Music Journalist Jennifer Mota Made a Career Around Dembow and El Movimiento
If you've ever read about Dominican dembow, chances are you've read Jennifer Mota's work. Mota has become one of the quintessential historians of Dominican dembow music, penning the first history and timeline of the genre and archiving notable artists and moments in dembow. She's managed artists, started a podcast, interviewed some of the most prominent Latinx artists in the world, created her own clothing brand, and even tried to be a Disney Channel kid. The bodega baby from Philadelphia is out here putting on for her city and her people in more ways than one.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Has a Mother-Daughter Date With Charlotte at the "Do Revenge" Premiere
Sarah Michelle Gellar and her 12-year-old daughter, Charlotte Grace Prinze, had a girls' night out at a special screening of the actor's new Netflix movie, "Do Revenge." On Sept. 14, Gellar and Prinze were photographed at a reception for the dark comedy. Prinze wore a hot-pink blazer complete with matching pants and eyeshadow to the Los Angeles event, while her mom rocked a shiny, long-sleeved bronze dress.
Meet Loren Medina: The Latina Publicist Behind Some of Today's Latinx Music Stars
Every successful star has a manager tirelessly pushing that individual's brand behind the scenes, and in our day and age, every bold Latina artist needs a powerful public-relations agent advocating for her. For some of the Latinx rising stars of today, that woman is Loren Medina. The firm she founded, Guerrera PR, Marketing & Management, handles public relations for some of our faves, like Kali Uchis, Omar Apollo, Danny Ocean, and Yendry. What sets these artists apart is their penchant for cutting-edge sound and meaningful lyrics. This is unsurprising since, for Medina, the principle ethos of her business has been maintaining her authenticity and staying true to herself, despite the industry's pressures. And she tries to create an environment where her clients can do the same.
Reggaeton Con La Gata's Katelina Eccleston Gives Black Latinxs Their Flowers
Reggaeton has gained worldwide popularity within two decades. From Billboard to Rolling Stone, headlines have centered chart-topping artists like Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, and J Balvin, often aligning their meteoric success with the musical genre's defining moments. However, a majority of mainstream framing of reggaeton, or reguetón — an umbrella term that's grown to include genres like reggae en español, dembow, perreo, Latin trap, and more — veers from its Black origins. And when women and femmes are spotlighted in the largely cis-hetero, men-dominated industry, they're typically white, mestizx, or light skinned, which is an apparent reminder of how racism, colorism, gender, and queerphobia collide in the Latinx community.
Oprah Winfrey Tricked Her Friends Into a Grueling Hike — and Their Reactions Are Hilarious
Turns out, Oprah Winfrey is serious about hiking — and O Magazine writer and director of social media Joseph Zambrano found that out firsthand. In a recent TikTok, Zambrano shared a video of himself during a hike with Winfrey and her long-time friend Gayle King. "What is the term...
"Love Is Blind"'s Shake Addresses His "After the Altar" Absence: "Want Nothing to Do With Them"
"Love Is Blind: After the Altar" returned on Sept. 16 to gather all our favorite season two castmates for an epic reunion. However, one face was noticeably absent from the three-part special: Shake Chatterjee. During part one of the reunion, Chatterjee's name is brought up while his costars Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson are planning the group's surprise getaway weekend — ironically to acknowledge that they didn't reach out to invite him yet. "If he's going, I'm not going," Thompson says during "After the Altar."
The Unbelievable True Story Behind Zac Efron's New Movie "The Greatest Beer Run Ever"
Portraying a real-life figure is not out of the realm for Zac Efron. The actor previously transformed into the terrifying but charismatic serial killer Ted Bundy for Netflix's "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," and now, he's returning to the screen in another true-story adaptation, "The Greatest Beer Run Ever." The upcoming Apple TV+ film is based on the 2020 memoir "The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty, and War" by Joanna Molloy and John "Chickie" Donohue, the latter of whom is played on screen by Efron.
Blake Lively Calls Out the Paparazzi by Posting Candid Pregnancy Photos
Blake Lively has a message for the paparazzi waiting outside her house: you can go home now. On Sept. 15, the actor informally announced she and husband Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child when she made an appearance at the Forbes Power Women's Summit, where she revealed her baby bump. It seems since then, Lively has been dealing with unwanted attention from photographers who have been scaring her and her kids. This led the "Gossip Girl" alum to take matters into her own hands and post her candid pregnancy photos on her own terms.
