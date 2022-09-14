ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Wilkesboro, NC

North Wilkesboro Speedway to host NASCAR Truck Series race before All-Star Race

By Daniel Pierce, Dolan Reynolds, Brayden Stamps, Chris Weaver, Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lzl1L_0hvLDVcC00

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Wilkesboro Speedway is picking up speed on its course into the spotlight with the news that two NASCAR races will make for one legendary weekend at the track in 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4INDk6_0hvLDVcC00

North Wilkesboro Speedway will host a NASCAR points race with the Truck Series on May 20 .

The next day, as previously reported, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race will be coming to the track on May 21 .

Governor Roy Cooper address the All-Star Race, saying, “Motorsports are critical to North Carolina’s history, culture and economy, and our investments have helped to get the engines running again in places that needed revival. North Wilkesboro Speedway is back and better than ever, and the All-Star Race will take it to new heights.”

Gov. Cooper adorned a custom vintage North Wilkesboro Speedway racing jacket while making the announcement.

“The NASCAR All-Star Race has always been the fans’ race, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the fans during NASCAR’s 75th anniversary than returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “We couldn’t have made this happen without tremendous support from so many people including Gov. Cooper, our state legislature, NASCAR, Dale Earnhardt Jr, and of course, the people of Wilkes County. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but we’ve got the will to create something special alongside a community and hard-working staff that will get it done.”

The track had finally announced its long-awaited return to racing in November 2021 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lO4er_0hvLDVcC00
Gov. Roy Cooper during Thursday’s announcement

The official dates for a return to racing at North Wilkesboro were announced in April. Although several alterations would ultimately be made to that initial plan.

Despite laying dormant for over 25 years, with the expectation of a few stock car races in 2010, the region’s passion for racing and the historic venue never vanished.

“The historical value of this track is we have always been told that this track was the first track ever sanctioned by NASCAR. Not the first track, but the first track ever sanctioned by NASCAR and that’s a big component right there. Well, how do you tear down history?”

Terri Parsons, wife of late NASCAR legend Benny Parsons

Dale Earnhardt Jr, has been among the largest and most vocal supporters of the revitalization of North Wilkesboro Speedway, citing the childhood memories that many people from this region cherish as his reason why.

“Some of my best memories as a little boy were going to North Wilkesboro,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr. “And it got even better when I raced there as a teenager. I never thought I’d see that place full again, and then I got to race there this summer in a late model before a full house. There’s just something special about it. I know the track, the fans, and the community will put on a show when we’re back with the Cup cars for the All-Star race.”

NASCAR itself would eventually say the words racing fans have been longing to hear, making the company’s first event at North Wilkesboro since Jeff Gordon’s win at the 1996 Tyson Holly Farms 400 official.

“North Wilkesboro Speedway boasts a winners list that features the true giants of our sport, and next year, another great will be added as the NASCAR Cup Series stars once again race at this historic facility,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief operating officer. “As part of our 75th anniversary season, we’re are excited to return to the roots of the sport for the NASCAR All-Star Race. This will be a can’t-miss event as we honor our past and look forward to the future.”

