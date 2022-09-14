Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
Stanley County School Board changing public comment policy to require “prior” notice rather than 48 hour notice
The Stanley County School Board has given first reading to a revised policy providing guidance for public comments during their meetings after several residents raised concern about a 48 hour notice requirement. The board read and passed the policy in June and July. At last night’s (Sept. 14, 2022) meeting,...
KELOLAND TV
SD lawmakers question Highway Patrol raises
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Secretary of Public Safety spent more than an hour Thursday defending the Noem administration’s recent decision to raise starting pay for South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers. Secretary Craig Price told the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee that the $1.50 increase, from $23.61 to $25.11...
