2022 ABBY Award Winners
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – Win(ers of the 28th annual ABBY Awards were announced Thursday, September 15 during the event at the Dakota Event Center. The ABBY Awards program is hosted by the Aberdeen Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the Aberdeen Development Corporation. It recognizes outstanding businesses and organizations in Aberdeen and the surrounding area.
NSU to host a Fall Internship & Career Fair Thursday
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – The fall Aberdeen Area and NSU Internship & Career Fair will be held on Thursday, September 22 from 11 am to 2 pm and 4 pm to 7 pm in the Avera Student Center on the NSU campus. This event was formerly known as the Aberdeen Area and NSU Job Fair.
Aberdeen residents walk for suicide prevention awareness
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its Out of the Darkness Walk on Saturday, starting and ending the 2.8 mile route at the Odde Ice Center. Each September, which is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, the American Foundation for Suicide...
Andover man sets world record plow-pull with antique tractor
An Andover, South Dakota man set a new record last weekend pulling a 50-bottom plow with his rebuilt 150-horsepower Case steam-powered tractor at the James Valley Threshing Show in Andover this weekend. It is the largest plow known to have been pulled by a steam engine tractor. Anderson built the...
Northern State outlasts MSU Mankato in Saturday thriller
Northern State defensive back, Ar'Shon Willis intercepted a pass in the final minutes of Saturday's contest to help seal a win for the Wolves over Minnesota State Mankato.
Presentation College Soccer Squads Split DH with Mustangs
ABERDEEN, SD (PCSaints.com) – WOMEN. PC – Jayda Hammer 2 goals; Delainey Williams 1G; Marissa Gaytan 1 assist; Amy Turner 1A; Adalende Valasco 1A. Presentation remained unbeaten w/ a 3-0 shutout of the Mustangs. PC trailed in shots-on-goal 14-8, but Marisol Vargas let nothing get past her. Morningside took all three of the corner kicks in the match as well.
Aberdeen man sentenced for rape, attempted rape gets concurrent 10-year sentences
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Aberdeen American News)- An Aberdeen man convicted on a count of attempted rape in 2021 pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge of rape and was recently sentenced on both charges. Clinton Bear Shield, 23, was sentenced to concurrent 10-year prison terms with four years suspended. He was given credit...
