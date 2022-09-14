13-year-old dead in Montcalm Co. house fire

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The body of a teenage girl was found inside a home that burned Wednesday morning in Richland Township, troopers say.

The house fire happened around 7 a.m. on N Caris Road, according to Michigan State Police. When troopers responded, they were told that a 13-year-old girl was unaccounted for.

The MSP Fire Investigation Unit and a canine were called to the scene. Inside the burnt home, troopers found the remains of the girl.

Police do not know what caused the fire but they do not believe it was suspicious. It is unclear whether fire alarms were in the home.

MSP troopers were assisted by Montcalm County Sheriff’s Department, Richland Township Fire Department, Home Township Fire Department, Montcalm County Victim’s Services, Montcalm County EMS and the Michigan Red Cross.

