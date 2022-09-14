Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Gov. Jim Justice signs bill banning most abortions in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has signed a bill that places a near total ban on abortion in the state. He made the announcement this morning during a press conference. The state legislature passed the bill earlier this week. The legislation bans abortion except for cases where...
WSAZ
Kentucky Honor Flight returns to nation’s capital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens of war veterans are back in Kentucky tonight after a memorable day in the nations capital. The Honor Flight takes WWII, Korean and Vietnam veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials built for them. “I just feel like they are all my people,” said...
WSAZ
WSAZ talks with new CEO at W.Va. International Yeager Airport
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dominique Ranieri has already worked for West Virginia International Yeager Airport for five years, but in the last few days she stepped into a brand new role as Executive Director and CEO. “I am excited to play a part in the state’s busiest airport,” Ranieri said....
WSAZ
Gas power station to bring multi-billion dollar investment
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has been chosen for a new gas power station. The company, Competitive Power Ventures, say that the project was made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act expanding tax credits for carbon capture. Competitive Power Ventures calls the project a multi-billion-dollar investment. “The Inflation Reduction...
