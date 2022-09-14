Read full article on original website
Related
informnny.com
Judge signs off on fund for U-Michigan doctor’s victims
DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Friday signed off on a fund for more than 1,000 people who said they were sexually assaulted by a University of Michigan doctor, an order that allows victims to start collecting a portion of a $490 million settlement negotiated with the school. “The...
informnny.com
Washington makes statement, beats No. 11 Michigan St 39-28
SEATTLE (AP) — Kalen DeBoer knew no matter how well the transition had gone, this was the week that would validate — one way or another — what Washington had showed so far. Behind a spectacular performance by Michael Penix Jr., the Huskies emphatically stated their case...
informnny.com
Stroud throws 5 TD passes, No. 3 Ohio St routs Toledo 77-21
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day distributed the obligatory praise of his players after their score-at-will rout of Toledo, but the No. 3 Buckeyes won’t dwell on it long with the Big Ten schedule around the next corner. Instead of taking some time to enjoy...
Comments / 0