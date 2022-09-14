Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
“A Gift for All Ages” wins “Best of Fest” at Statesville’s Full Bloom Film FestivalKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe opens 2nd Triad location in ClemmonsThe Planking TravelerClemmons, NC
The Salisbury billionaire who pledged to give away his fortune has diedAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasThomasville, NC
Channel 9 waits for response from Barber Scotia College leaders on student enrollment
CONCORD, N.C. — College students across the Carolinas are now several weeks into their fall semester. Barber Scotia College leaders touted plans for students to be on the Concord campus for the first time since the school lost accreditation in 2004 and closed. Since Channel 9′s Allison Latos reported on the leadership’s ambitious plans in August, the interim president hasn’t returned her calls and emails to check on enrollment.
iredellfreenews.com
Dedicated public servant Marvin Norman dies, leaving lasting legacy in Iredell County
Iredell County Commissioner Marvin Norman passed away Wednesday evening following a period of declining health at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham. Norman, 70, was the first African-American elected to the Iredell County Board of Commissioners. He served on the board continuously after being elected in 2002, including two years as chairman and five years as vice chairman.
3 Great Taco Places in North Carolina
If you are one of those people who are always to try new cuisines, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing taco spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some absolutely delicious food. While you can easily prepare them at home, there is something special about eating out with some close friends or family members, even if you don't do it very often.
wccbcharlotte.com
58th Annual Festival In The Park Underway in Charlotte’s Freedom Park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 58th annual Festival in the Park kicked off Friday in Charlotte’s Freedom Park in Dilworth. The festival features music, art and a variety of local vendors. Admission is free. Weekend Schedule:. Friday, September 16, 2022 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm. Saturday, September 17,...
WBTV
Upcoming medication take-back event in celebration of Rowan Creek Week
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan County Public Health: In celebration of Rowan County Creek Week and the importance of keeping our local waters free of pollution, Rowan County’s Sheriff’s Department, HOPE Rowan (formerly known as PORT), and Rowan County Public Health are partnering with the Town of Spencer and the Spencer Police Department to host a medication take-back event on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 3:30 to 5:00 pm (460 South Salisbury Avenue, Spencer). This event will help to kick off the Race to the River 5K and Fun Run that will begin at 5pm.
WXII 12
37 Winston-Salem Police Department officers and staff promoted at ceremony
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department celebrated the promotions of dozens of officers and staff Friday. Winston-Salem police Chief Catrina Thompson recognized 27 police officers and 10 staff who were promoted in a ceremony held at Truist Stadium Friday. “The one thing that all of our police officers...
wccbcharlotte.com
Cabarrus County School Leaders Debate Over Controversial Book In Schools
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A controversial book was at the center of a heated debate Monday among members of the Cabarrus County School Board. The novel, ‘Looking for Alaska’, tells the story of grief, hope, and youth-adult relationships. The book was challenged by several states due to profanity and a sexually explicit scene.
Confrontation over parking space leads to shot being fired at Cabarrus County Fair
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Families say they are shocked after learning that someone fired a gun into the air at the Cabarrus County Fair last Saturday. Authorities told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that the incident occurred during a confrontation over a parking space. Thousand of people attended the...
‘We don’t bow down to bullies’; Some NC politicians upset with Romare Bearden Park drag queen events
Event organizers know what is out there on either side. They see it in their comments, their e-mails, and their messages.
People living on Meadowview Road in Greensboro share speeding concerns with police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People living on Meadowview Road in Greensboro are concerned about speeding drivers passing their homes. It’s caused some people to fear walking down their driveways. This safety issue came up in a recent community meeting. A lady who has lived on Meadowview Road for five decades told city leaders mailboxes are […]
WBTV
Visitor spending soaring in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Domestic and international visitors to and within Cabarrus County spent $480.8 million in 2021, an increase of 67.2 percent from 2020. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. Cabarrus County...
Tip from student leads to loaded gun discovered at NC middle school
A tip from a student led administrators to find a stolen loaded gun on the campus of Monroe Middle School Thursday, according to officials.
Chromebook giveaway for kids without digital access in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Chromebook giveaway took place in Winston-Salem on Saturday for children who lack digital access. The giveaway took place at the Forsyth County Central Library and was made possible by DigitalTech Connect, a partnership between Forsyth County Digital Equity and WinstonNet. AT&T donated the 20 Chromebooks that were given to families […]
WBTV
Breaking: Massive fire in Stanly county
One avid bike rider and advocate for veteran mental health awareness has his own business that helps bring awareness to veterans battling mental health. Fire destroys long-standing furniture store in Stanly County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Several units from multiple counties were called in to assist with a massive...
News Argus
841, 843, 845 847 W. 6TH STREET
845-D W. 6th St-2BR/1BA-West End APT!!! - 2BR/1BA, 2nd Floor, S/R/Micro, Stack W/D, Electric Heat & Central A/C, Laminate Hardwood Floors, Off Street Parking. $450.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com; Ph: (336)748-0700. To view this...
Neighbors in Cotswold community fired up over apartment complex planned for area
On Monday, the Charlotte City Council will vote on whether to rezone the land from office to mixed-use, which would clear the way for hundreds of proposed apartments to be built there, changing the landscape of Cotswold.
2 NC county school systems searching for ‘nearly 1,000’ missing students
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have launched an effort to identify and locate the “nearly 1,000” missing students that have not returned to school since the pandemic. WS/FCS is working with Teach Tech U to identify and locate the massive amount of students who have either not enrolled for the new school […]
WBTV
State to receive $100 million grant to make improvements to I-85 in Cleveland, Gaston counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Thursday that the state will receive $100 million in federal grant funding to make improvements along the I-85 corridor between Charlotte and the South Carolina state line in Cleveland and Gaston counties. The money will go to the N.C....
Crash that closed NC road for 14 hours involved new BMW M3 stolen from Rocky Mount
The driver of the stolen BMW collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette driven by a 79-year-old Greensboro man, police said.
Statesville Record & Landmark
'Disappear the women closest to you': Threat to judge means former Greensboro coach will serve extra time
GREENSBORO — A former Northern Guilford High School basketball coach and Greensboro businessman will serve an extra year and three months in prison after pleading guilty to mailing a threatening letter to a judge while behind bars, federal officials said this week. Stan Kowalewski was previously convicted on 22...
