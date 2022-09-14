ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Channel 9 waits for response from Barber Scotia College leaders on student enrollment

CONCORD, N.C. — College students across the Carolinas are now several weeks into their fall semester. Barber Scotia College leaders touted plans for students to be on the Concord campus for the first time since the school lost accreditation in 2004 and closed. Since Channel 9′s Allison Latos reported on the leadership’s ambitious plans in August, the interim president hasn’t returned her calls and emails to check on enrollment.
CONCORD, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Dedicated public servant Marvin Norman dies, leaving lasting legacy in Iredell County

Iredell County Commissioner Marvin Norman passed away Wednesday evening following a period of declining health at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham. Norman, 70, was the first African-American elected to the Iredell County Board of Commissioners. He served on the board continuously after being elected in 2002, including two years as chairman and five years as vice chairman.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Taco Places in North Carolina

If you are one of those people who are always to try new cuisines, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing taco spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some absolutely delicious food. While you can easily prepare them at home, there is something special about eating out with some close friends or family members, even if you don't do it very often.
NEW BERN, NC
WBTV

Upcoming medication take-back event in celebration of Rowan Creek Week

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan County Public Health: In celebration of Rowan County Creek Week and the importance of keeping our local waters free of pollution, Rowan County’s Sheriff’s Department, HOPE Rowan (formerly known as PORT), and Rowan County Public Health are partnering with the Town of Spencer and the Spencer Police Department to host a medication take-back event on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 3:30 to 5:00 pm (460 South Salisbury Avenue, Spencer). This event will help to kick off the Race to the River 5K and Fun Run that will begin at 5pm.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Cabarrus County School Leaders Debate Over Controversial Book In Schools

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A controversial book was at the center of a heated debate Monday among members of the Cabarrus County School Board. The novel, ‘Looking for Alaska’, tells the story of grief, hope, and youth-adult relationships. The book was challenged by several states due to profanity and a sexually explicit scene.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Visitor spending soaring in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Domestic and international visitors to and within Cabarrus County spent $480.8 million in 2021, an increase of 67.2 percent from 2020. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. Cabarrus County...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Chromebook giveaway for kids without digital access in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Chromebook giveaway took place in Winston-Salem on Saturday for children who lack digital access. The giveaway took place at the Forsyth County Central Library and was made possible by DigitalTech Connect, a partnership between Forsyth County Digital Equity and WinstonNet. AT&T donated the 20 Chromebooks that were given to families […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Breaking: Massive fire in Stanly county

One avid bike rider and advocate for veteran mental health awareness has his own business that helps bring awareness to veterans battling mental health. Fire destroys long-standing furniture store in Stanly County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Several units from multiple counties were called in to assist with a massive...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
News Argus

841, 843, 845 847 W. 6TH STREET

845-D W. 6th St-2BR/1BA-West End APT!!! - 2BR/1BA, 2nd Floor, S/R/Micro, Stack W/D, Electric Heat & Central A/C, Laminate Hardwood Floors, Off Street Parking. $450.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com; Ph: (336)748-0700. To view this...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

