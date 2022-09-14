Read full article on original website
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’
Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
The Doors ‘Rescue’ Last Known Unissued Studio Tune for Blues Comp
The Doors will finally release the previously unheard "Paris Blues" — described as the band’s "last known unissued studio recording" — as part of a new blues-themed compilation of the same name. Paris Blues is out Nov. 25 as part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday event....
Carl Palmer Announces ‘Reunion’ Tour Honoring Late ELP Bandmates
Carl Palmer, the lone surviving member of progressive rock act Emerson, Lake & Palmer, has announced a U.S. tour that will "reunite" the drummer with his two late bandmates, Keith Emerson (keyboards) and Greg Lake (vocals, bass, guitars), using modern audio and video technology. The trek — dubbed Welcome Back...
Roxy Music Launches 50th-Anniversary Tour: Set List and Video
Roxy Music launched their 50th-anniversary tour Wednesday night in Toronto. After an opening performance by St. Vincent, Roxy Music fittingly began their set with "Re-make/Re-model," the lead-off track from their 1972 self-titled debut album. Songs from nearly every Roxy Music album made it into the set list (except 1973's Stranded). To finish the night, the band performed a cover of John Lennon's "Jealous Guy."
Morris Day Wishes He Had Prince’s Feedback on Final Solo LP
The Time vocalist Morris Day said he’d struggled to complete his new solo album without Prince. He believes his fifth work — Last Call, due Nov. 11 — is the last musical project of his career, unless he reunites with the Time. The funk and soul band, also known as the Original 7ven, featured anonymous but widely acknowledged songwriting and studio work by Prince between 1981 and 1990, and continued to operate in various lineups without him from 1995 onward.
Snowy White Explains How to Work With Roger Waters
Former Thin Lizzy guitarist Snowy White discussed how he “drifted into” his touring gig with Pink Floyd in 1977 and explained the best way to work with Roger Waters to avoid his “ferocious” side. In a recent interview with Classic Rock, White – who remains a...
How the 1992 VMAs Exemplified Rock’s Generational Power Struggle
Contrary to the popular narrative, grunge didn't appear out of thin air and obliterate the '80s hard rock zeitgeist overnight. But if there's a single event that represented rock music's changing of the guard — and the brief moment in time where these disparate strains coexisted — it's the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards.
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022
Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
The Cult Shares ‘A Cut Inside’ Single and New Album Track Listing
The Cult has released a new song titled "A Cut Inside" and revealed the full track listing for their new album Under the Midnight Sun, which arrives on Oct. 7. You can listen to the new song and see the full track listing below. "A Cut Inside" is the second...
Why Roger Daltrey Must Retire ‘Even If It’s After This Tour’
Roger Daltrey said the distinctive requirements of singing the Who's songs meant he would have no choice but to retire at some point, and he was ready for it to happen at any time, even though he still loves touring. In a new interview with Forbes, he accepted that “retirement...
How Roger Daltrey’s ‘Big Mouth’ Led to Touring for Free
Roger Daltrey said his “big mouth” led to playing U.K. dates for free during the summer. It was the Who singer’s way of standing up for music-industry professionals who lost their livelihoods in the era of COVID. “I just did a tour in England, for nothing, for...
Sights From the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London
It was an emotional night at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday (Sept. 3), as fans and rock stars alike came together to honor late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. “Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we’ve gathered here to celebrate the life, the music, and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother, Taylor Hawkins,” Dave Grohl told the crowd in the show’s opening moments. “For those of you who know him personally, you know that no one else can make you smile, or laugh or dance or sing, like he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I’m sure you’ve all felt the same thing. So, tonight, we’ve gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations to bring you a gigantic fucking night for a gigantic fucking person. So, sing, and dance, and laugh and cry and fucking scream, and make some fucking noise so he can hear us right now.”
Smashing Pumpkins Albums Ranked Worst to Best
"I've tried to make something indescribable," Billy Corgan told MTV in 1998, previewing the retooled sound of Smashing Pumpkins' polarizing fourth LP, Adore. A noble mission — but also a difficult one: The album's folky reveries and cushy electronics didn't fit the Pumpkins mold of the previous seven years, leaving behind the proggy guitar solos, virtuoso drumming and impossibly layered production. The title, he revealed later, was a play on "a door" — teasing a new era of the band's career. But everything is cyclical in Corgan's world, no entryway ever fully shut. As a wise man once sang, "The End Is the Beginning Is the End."
How ‘Pour Some Sugar on Me’ Saved Def Leppard’s ‘Hysteria’
Joe Elliott likes to call "Pour Some Sugar on Me" "the most important song" on Def Leppard's fourth album, Hysteria, and "maybe the most important song in our entire career." That's not just hysterical hyperbole either. "Pour Some Sugar on Me," which was first released as a single on Sept....
Watch Kane Roberts Return to Alice Cooper’s Band: Video, Set List
Alice Cooper kicked off his fall U.S. tour on Wednesday at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pa., marking his first show with guitarist Kane Roberts since 1988. You can watch videos from the performance and see the set list below. The 23-song set featured three songs from Roberts’...
Our 30 Wildest Ozzy Osbourne Photos: Gallery
Ozzy Osbourne has always been known as one of rock's wildest personalities and our photo gallery freezes some of his craziest moments. Ozzy's career is full of unbelievable stories, yet none is more infamous than the 1982 solo show in Des Moines, Iowa when he bit the head off of a bat. The Prince of Darkness -- who claimed the taste was "very salty" -- described the incident in an interview with Night Flight. “I thought it was one of those rubber bats," the rocker explained. "I picked it up and it was a real bat, you know?” The interviewer then asked if the bat was alive when he picked it up, and Ozzy admitted it was, “’Til I bit the head off it.”
Why Dave Mustaine Abandoned Serial Killer Song
Dave Mustaine explained why he abandoned his concept for a Megadeth song about serial killers and repurposed “Night Stalkers” to be about military specialists instead. The track appears on the new album The Sick, The Dying… and The Dead! and features guest vocalist Ice-T, who once served in the U.S. Army. In a new interview with Kerrang!, Mustaine said his initial inspiration was similar to what inspired the Rolling Stones to write “Midnight Rambler” about the Boston Strangler.
R.E.M. Departs on a Fiery Note With ‘Oddfellows Local 151′
R.E.M.'s bleakest album rumbles to a close with one more roundhouse political punch. They'd broached this kind of topicality on 1986's Lifes Rich Pageant, while retaining an inherent hopefulness that marked the band's earliest albums. None of it remained within the dark heart of "Oddfellows Local 151," R.E.M.'s grinding, ultimately dirge-like exploration of the homeless issue.
Justin Hawkins Explains ‘Back in Black’ Moment at Taylor Hawkins Show
One of the many stand-out moments of the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London on Saturday was Brian Johnson and Lars Ulrich’s guest spot. But it also featured one of the most questioned moments of the night when Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins appeared onstage. It seemed to some that...
Roger Taylor Announces ‘The Outsider Tour Live’ Album
Roger Taylor has announced a new album, The Outsider Tour Live, for release on Sept. 30. As its title suggests, the 22-song LP is a collection of tracks recorded live from the Queen drummer's most recent tour, which supported the release of his 2021 solo album, The Outsider. The concerts,...
