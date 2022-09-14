Read full article on original website
Happening Saturday: Free paper shredding event in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Wanna get shredded?. The Orlando Police Department can help you — at least in regard to your sensitive documents. OPD knows you probably have personal papers you’d rather not just toss in a trash can. So the department is hosting a shred event this...
westorlandonews.com
Foxtrot Alpha Mids Squad Seizes Guns in Orlando
Orlando Police Department officers remain committed to keeping the City of Orlando safe with ongoing crime and gun violence fears from residents. Recently, OPD celebrated that while on the beat, the Foxtrot Alpha Mids squad has made 6,753 proactive encounters, which the police department classifies as self-initiated. Those encounters led...
fox35orlando.com
Man who deputies found shot in Orlando dies at hospital
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is dead after a shooting early Sunday in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were reportedly in the area of 315 Ferguson Street shortly before 2 a.m. when they heard gunshots. When law enforcement began an investigation into the source of the...
WESH
Officials: Body of missing student located on Orlando lake
ORLANDO, Fla. — The search for a missing middle school student in Lake Fairview came to a heartbreaking end after Orlando Fire reported the body was found at 5:15 p.m. Friday. The student was thrown overboard Thursday evening while rowing on the lake with four other middle schoolers. Another...
click orlando
Daytona Beach police searching for 20-year-old woman in connection to aggravated battery
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Sunday put out a bulletin on Twitter requesting the public to help officers find a woman wanted for questioning in an aggravated battery case. Police seek to speak with Skyler Alexis Thomas, 20. According to the post, the department is looking...
click orlando
Single-vehicle crash in Bithlo kills Orlando woman, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old woman from Orlando was killed Saturday night in a crash on Colonial Drive in Bithlo, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. She was traveling eastbound in an SUV when the vehicle, once east of Cox Drive, ran off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason at 8:33 p.m., troopers said.
WESH
Man dies in Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office said one person died after being shot early Sunday morning. OCSO deputies were in the area of 315 Ferguson Drive in Orlando when they heard gunshots nearby. The deputies were able to locate a man in his 20s who had been shot. The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Homeless man arrested for setting 2 Orlando homes on fire
ORLANDO, Fla. — A homeless man will face serious charges after setting two Orlando homes on fire as their occupants slept, police said. On Monday, police said Lloyd Courtney Roberts, 48, was walking through the Park Lake/Highland neighborhood when he used a lighter to ignite decorative wreaths hanging on the front door of both homes around 6:45 a.m.
villages-news.com
Suspected shoplifter using electric scooter sought in theft of groceries at Publix
A suspected shoplifter using an electric scooter and his female companion are being sought in the theft of groceries at Publix at Colony Plaza in The Villages. The pair entered the store at about 4 p.m. this past Monday and left with multiple grocery items without paying for them, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Police report provides more details into how Apopka firefighter was killed by trailer while on duty
APOPKA, Fla. — It’s been two months since Apopka firefighter Austin Duran died after a trailer filled with sand fell on top of him. Now for the first time, we know how this tragedy played out. The 12-page Apopka police report includes several witness interviews, including one with...
click orlando
Woman spends months in recovery after being struck by Orlando police car
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 27-year-old Orlando woman has spent the past 10 months in recovery after being struck by an Orlando Police cruiser last year. Miranda Ehrich said on the night of Nov.12, 2021, she and a friend were walking home from the EDC Music Festival. [TRENDING: Here’s when...
Deputies identify man found with fatal gunshot in early morning Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies have identified the man killed during an early morning shooting. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday on Ferguson Street between State Road 408 and Old Winter Garden Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police have identified the...
Local pool company under investigation for fraud reports
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Port Orange police said they’re investigating reports of fraud against Blue Ribbon Pools in Port Orange. One customer told Channel 9 that the company took large deposits up front without doing much work. The customer paid Blue Ribbon Pools $28,000 in April as a...
Florida Tow Truck Owner Arrested For Stealing Disabled Vehicle
LAKE WALES, Fla. – A tow truck driver in Florida has been arrested for stealing a disabled vehicle, according to police. On June 21, 2022, a 2010 Nissan Maxima was reported stolen to the Lake Wales Police Department. The owner had left the vehicle parked
Sheriff calls Florida man ‘truly despicable’ for intentionally starving his dogs
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Joseph Farkas was arrested in Brevard County after deputies found two dogs paralyzed by starvation. In a press conference posted to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Thursday, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said that Farkas was arrested on multiple animal cruelty charges. Ivey said...
click orlando
Deltona motorcyclist dies in Maryland after fleeing traffic stop, crashing, police say
OCEAN CITY, Md. – A 32-year-old Deltona man died in Maryland on Thursday after fleeing a traffic stop on a motorcycle that later crashed, according to the Ocean City Police Department. Identified as Nicholas Ramirez, police have not yet discussed an officer’s reasoning for attempting to make contact with...
leesburg-news.com
Teen arrested for stealing BMW parked at 7-Eleven in Leesburg
A teenager has been arrested after allegedly stealing a BMW from a 7-Eleven in Leesburg. Jaylin Barnes, 18, of Leesburg was booked last week at the Lake County Jail on warrants charging him with grand theft and grand theft auto. He was tracked down after the Aug. 30 snatching of...
click orlando
Vigil held at Lake Fairview to honor young rowers after lightning strike
ORLANDO, Fla. – A community is in mourning after a tragedy this week at Lake Fairview. Kim Watson was among the dozens at a vigil Saturday morning after Orlando Fire officials said a boat carrying five young rowers overturned Thursday evening after a lightning strike. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE:...
click orlando
Orange County student caught going nearly 100 mph claims he was late for school, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County student who was caught driving more than double the speed limit Thursday morning claimed he was doing so because he was late for school, according to sheriff’s officials. The student was stopped on Apopka Vineland Road near Olympia High School driving...
WESH
Sheriff: Video shows Volusia man passed out in car as toddlers run through Walmart parking lot
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, a man was arrested after two children were found alone in a Central Florida parking lot. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a Walmart on Howland Boulevard in Deltona. Two unattended children, a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old, were observed...
