Orlando, FL

westorlandonews.com

Foxtrot Alpha Mids Squad Seizes Guns in Orlando

Orlando Police Department officers remain committed to keeping the City of Orlando safe with ongoing crime and gun violence fears from residents. Recently, OPD celebrated that while on the beat, the Foxtrot Alpha Mids squad has made 6,753 proactive encounters, which the police department classifies as self-initiated. Those encounters led...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man who deputies found shot in Orlando dies at hospital

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is dead after a shooting early Sunday in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were reportedly in the area of 315 Ferguson Street shortly before 2 a.m. when they heard gunshots. When law enforcement began an investigation into the source of the...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Officials: Body of missing student located on Orlando lake

ORLANDO, Fla. — The search for a missing middle school student in Lake Fairview came to a heartbreaking end after Orlando Fire reported the body was found at 5:15 p.m. Friday. The student was thrown overboard Thursday evening while rowing on the lake with four other middle schoolers. Another...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Single-vehicle crash in Bithlo kills Orlando woman, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old woman from Orlando was killed Saturday night in a crash on Colonial Drive in Bithlo, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. She was traveling eastbound in an SUV when the vehicle, once east of Cox Drive, ran off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason at 8:33 p.m., troopers said.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Man dies in Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office said one person died after being shot early Sunday morning. OCSO deputies were in the area of 315 Ferguson Drive in Orlando when they heard gunshots nearby. The deputies were able to locate a man in his 20s who had been shot. The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Homeless man arrested for setting 2 Orlando homes on fire

ORLANDO, Fla. — A homeless man will face serious charges after setting two Orlando homes on fire as their occupants slept, police said. On Monday, police said Lloyd Courtney Roberts, 48, was walking through the Park Lake/Highland neighborhood when he used a lighter to ignite decorative wreaths hanging on the front door of both homes around 6:45 a.m.
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Teen arrested for stealing BMW parked at 7-Eleven in Leesburg

A teenager has been arrested after allegedly stealing a BMW from a 7-Eleven in Leesburg. Jaylin Barnes, 18, of Leesburg was booked last week at the Lake County Jail on warrants charging him with grand theft and grand theft auto. He was tracked down after the Aug. 30 snatching of...
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

Vigil held at Lake Fairview to honor young rowers after lightning strike

ORLANDO, Fla. – A community is in mourning after a tragedy this week at Lake Fairview. Kim Watson was among the dozens at a vigil Saturday morning after Orlando Fire officials said a boat carrying five young rowers overturned Thursday evening after a lightning strike. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE:...
ORLANDO, FL

