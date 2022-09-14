ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, NV

Elko Daily Free Press

Slippery suspect arrested in Oregon

ELKO – A man who evaded law enforcement three times and committed multiple crimes in northeastern Nevada is no longer on the run. “Oregon State Patrol has advised the suspect has been located and is in custody,” the Elko County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday afternoon. Further details...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Suspect eludes law again

ELKO – A man who evaded law enforcement three times and committed multiple crimes is now believed to be in southern Oregon. The unidentified suspect fled west from the Elko area on Interstate 80, driving a pickup that was stolen Wednesday morning in Ryndon. Law enforcement called off the chase in Humboldt County when the driver exceeded 100 mph into head-on traffic, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Charlotte R. Froncak-Ruiz, 28, of Salt Lake City was arrested Sept. 11, 2022, at Salt Lake County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000. Christian O. Garcia-Saucedo, 26, of Elko was arrested Sept. 9, 2022, at Great Basin Granite for taking or possession vehicle without owner’s consent. Bail: $2,500.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Manhunt continues in Elko area

ELKO – A manhunt continued Wednesday for a suspect who fled from law enforcement and burglarized residences in the Ryndon/Elburz area Tuesday. The man was last seen headed south from River Ranch in a stolen ATV. He is described as having a beard, and was wearing a white shirt and camo.
ELKO, NV
Elko, NV
Crime & Safety
Elko Daily Free Press

Manhunt suspect identified by Oregon officials

ELKO – The suspect in a multi-state manhunt and crime spree that involved thefts in Elko County has been identified by Oregon State Police. Jamie L. Cochran, 42, was arrested Thursday in the Fremont National Forest east of Lakeview, Oregon. He has spent time in West Virginia and Utah but is currently transient, officials said.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Klamath Alerts

OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon

On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Fog lingers ahead of mixed weather weekend

ELKO – After a foggy start to Friday, hazy skies are expected to linger in northeastern Nevada following a round of wet weather. Elko received another .14 of an inch of rain Thursday. That brings September’s total so far to .45 of an inch – well above the average .26. However, the water year ending Sept. 30 is still running at an inch-and-a-half deficit.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

18-year-old arrested on lewdness charge

ELKO – An 18-year-old Spring Creek woman was arrested Sunday night on charges of lewdness with an underage male. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office was told that the juvenile had been “hanging out” with Willow M. Books since Thursday, and that she agreed to drop him off at a Spring Creek residence, according to a deputy’s statement.
Elko Daily Free Press

Nature Notes: A summer of friends

The Friends of the Ruby Mountains had a great summer season. They put on 11 events this summer and will finish up the season Saturday with a special hike for beginners. The goal of this nonprofit group is to enhance the enjoyment of visitors to the Ruby Mountains. One way...
LAMOILLE, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Jan Baum chosen to be Elko city manager

ELKO – The Elko City Council unanimously approved financial director Jan Baum as the new city manager effective Feb. 1. Baum, who has worked with the City for nearly three years, told the council on Tuesday she was “ready to get going” with the transition. Current City...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Another day of showers in forecast; record rain in Ely

ELKO – Elko ended up on the short end of the precipitation stick through midweek, but Ely saw record rainfall from the latest surge of monsoon moisture. A total of .31 of an inch of rain fell in Elko from Monday through Wednesday. It was the only precipitation to be seen in September so far at the halfway point of the month.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

City wants more data before deciding whether to raise room tax

ELKO – Elko City Council wants more information before moving forward with a plan to cover a $6 million balloon payment on the Elko Conference Center that is due in less than four years. The Council unanimously approved a motion to direct City staff to develop a chart to...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Jacaway hauls Elko girls to 6-2 victory

ELKO — Following a 4-1 loss to Hug, the Elko girls soccer team got back in the win column Saturday with a convincing performance against North Valleys. Senior Peyton Jacaway posted a four-goal, one-assist haul in a 6-2 win over the Lady Panthers. The Lady Indians got on the...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Exercise in fresh air

ELKO – Looking for a new exercise challenge? Try the outdoor Fitness Court at Angel Park. A launch party and ribbon-cutting hosted by the City of Elko, Renown Health and the National Fitness Campaign officially opened the new Fitness Court that offers seven exercises and movements to strengthen and tone different body parts.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko explodes on Hug, 48-8

ELKO — After a slow-moving first quarter, the Elko football team woke up and broke off a 48-8 victory over Hug on Friday night at Warrior Field — intercepting four passes and scoring two defensive touchdowns — putting 24 points on the board in the second quarter.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko boys beat down by South Tahoe

ELKO — On Friday, the Elko boys soccer team continued its struggle. The Indians fell to 4-8 on the year and 0-5 against 3A North opponents after getting beat down by South Tahoe with ease with the score at 5-0. In the early stages of the game, the Indians...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Spartans slated to play Saturday morning

SPRING CREEK — Playing a Saturday football game at Truckee is nothing new, but the original plan was a Friday night contest. However, due to wildfires, air quality and falling ash — Spring Creek is slated to potentially play the Wolverines at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Spartans have...
SPRING CREEK, NV

