Council approves increase in water, sewer, solid waste rates

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- City Council members approved a 6% increase in water and sewer rates and a 3.5% increase in solid waste rates during Tuesday night’s meeting.

Cindy Muncy, Assistant City Manager of Administrative Services, said the increased water rate change will help cover the rising cost of equipment, debt service for the ongoing renovation of the water treatment plant, as well as the repair and replacement of deteriorating water and sewer lines.

Muncy said a resident who uses 5,000 gallons of water will see their monthly bill increase by $2.18. That same customer will also see a $1.32 increase in their monthly sewer bill- that money will help cover the cost of sewer line replacements, she said. Customers will also be paying .75 cents more per month for solid waste disposal; Muncy said costs associated with garbage pickup have risen because of high gas prices.

These higher rates will be reflected on bills beginning in November.

Muncy said anyone who is disabled or is over the age of 65, can qualify for discounted rates. Learn more about how to apply for these discounts here .

