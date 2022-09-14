ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Council approves increase in water, sewer, solid waste rates

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iP6wQ_0hvLBvIY00

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- City Council members approved a 6% increase in water and sewer rates and a 3.5% increase in solid waste rates during Tuesday night’s meeting.

Cindy Muncy, Assistant City Manager of Administrative Services, said the increased water rate change will help cover the rising cost of equipment, debt service for the ongoing renovation of the water treatment plant, as well as the repair and replacement of deteriorating water and sewer lines.

Muncy said a resident who uses 5,000 gallons of water will see their monthly bill increase by $2.18. That same customer will also see a $1.32 increase in their monthly sewer bill- that money will help cover the cost of sewer line replacements, she said. Customers will also be paying .75 cents more per month for solid waste disposal; Muncy said costs associated with garbage pickup have risen because of high gas prices.

These higher rates will be reflected on bills beginning in November.

Muncy said anyone who is disabled or is over the age of 65, can qualify for discounted rates. Learn more about how to apply for these discounts here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 2

Related
cbs7.com

87th St. residents blame new intersection for increased flooding

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Curious things are happening on Carlos Samaniego’s property. “When we were standing here, water was coming up to about three-quarters of the way,” Samaniego said, walking up his driveway. “That’s when I started panicking a little bit.”. His neighborhood in north...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Passengers, parking revenue climb at Midland International

Airline business is booming at Midland International Airport. Passengers are boarding flights on Southwest, United and American Eagle at a nearly 40% increase compared to last year, and it is likely that the 2021-22 fiscal year will be the second best since at least 2010. The city of Midland reported...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Demolition begins on Water Wonderland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Water Wonderland off Business 20 in Midland is being demolished. CBS7 was there to see crews in action as they tore down parts of the park. The waterpark has been abandoned for over a decade. Most West Texans remember it as a waterpark back in the 80′s.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa Fire Rescue opens new location

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Fire Rescue have opened a brand new Fire Station Friday morning. The location, marked number 9, is located at 1900 87th St. in Odessa. The ribbon ceremony was an exciting event that had cake for everyone who showed up as well as an opportunity for a tour of the brand new fire station. All the attendees even had a chance to see a real firetruck, as well as meet some of the firefighters that will be working there.
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Odessa, TX
Government
inforney.com

Midland, TX Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060

Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

Animal control called on local pet

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – A local family business has a pet dog that watches over things, but one woman wanted to buy the dog. The only problem, it’s not for sale. Everyday 13 year old german shepherd, Belle comes to Steelrain with her owner, Melea Mancha. Mancha says...
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Disposal#Solid Waste#City Council#Debt Service#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Kmid#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC Big 2 News

Howard County Fair keeps growing

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – There’s no shortage of classic fair fun to be had in Big Spring, Texas. This year’s Howard County Fair features plenty of staples like a rollercoaster and other fair rides. And once the fair officially opens on Friday, the estimated 6 to 8 thousand visitors will be able to enjoy […]
BIG SPRING, TX
KXAN

Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

DPS investigates fatal crash on I-20 North Service Road

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A fatal crash occurred on September 16, 2022 at around 6 a.m. in Midland County. According to DPS, the investigation revealed that 26-year-old Crissean Niceyea Butler from Midland was traveling eastbound on I-20 North Service Road near mile marker 146. Butler failed to drive in...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
yourbasin.com

Midland animals shelters experience distemper outbreak

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Midland animal services has been affected by the distemper outbreak at the shelter and now they have resorted to extreme measures. Midland Animal services manager Ty Coleman says CDV or canine distemper virus is dangerous to dogs. “Distemper has various amounts of different symptoms you...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man dies in rollover crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man killed Friday morning in a single vehicle crash has been identified as 26-year-old Crissean Niceyea Butler. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Butler died at the scene. The crash happened around 5:54 a.m. on the Interstate 20 service road near mile marker 146.  Investigators said Butler […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

DPS: Midland man dies after rear-ending freight liner

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Midland man is dead following a crash Thursday morning. According to DPS, Charles Bowden, 41, was traveling westbound on State Highway 158 at 6:30 a.m. Bowden was following behind a freight liner towing a trailer. The freight liner slowed down to turn onto South...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged with stealing skid loader from area business

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he stole a big piece of a equipment from a local business. Brian Hammersley, 52, has been charged with Theft.  According to an affidavit, on September 15, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the 2200 block of West County Road […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating theft at Office Depot

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft.  According to a Crime Stoppers post, on August 27, the woman pictured below entered Office Depot off Loop 250 and tried to buy two packages of paper and two $200 gift cards. The card […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy