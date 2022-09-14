Read full article on original website
Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours
United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
This Week's Scheduled IPOs
With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Alopexx, Inc. ALPX will be trading publicly starting on Sept. 22,...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Have Work To Do: What To Watch This Weekend
Bitcoin BTC/USD was showing strength in comparison to the general market during Friday’s 24-hour trading session, despite trading slightly lower. The S&P 500 gapped down and continued to slide almost 2% lower during the regular session, in a continued bearish reaction to CPI data from the U.S. Labor Department and in anticipation of a sharp rate hike coming from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Meta, Bitcoin And An Investor Darling Down 70%
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week in the red for the fourth time in five weeks. The S&P 500 was off by 5.15%, the Dow Industrials were down by 4.16%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 5.97% this week.
Techies From Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta Are Paying Hefty Amount To Get 3 Inches Taller
Software engineers from various tech firms are undergoing leg-lengthening procedures to increase their height. According to a report by GQ, Kevin Debiparshad, the head of the Nevada-based LimbplastX Institute, said that software engineers from the tech sector comprise a significant chunk of his patients for the cosmetic procedure. The Las...
