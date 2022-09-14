ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several California high school students overdose, 1 dies; police blame pills laced with fentanyl

By Cindy Von Quednow, Marc Sternfield, Eric Spillman
 4 days ago

One student died and another was hospitalized after police say they overdosed on the campus of Bernstein High School in Hollywood late Tuesday.

Officers responded to the school, located in the 1300 block of North Wilton Place, around 9 p.m. after a parent found his missing stepdaughter there and she appeared to have overdosed but was conscious, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The student told her stepfather that her friend was in the restroom.

“The parent found a school employee, entered the women’s restroom, and found an apparent overdose victim who was unresponsive,” police said. “The parent administered aid as directed by 9-1-1. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and determined the victim (was) deceased.”

She has been identified only as a 15-year-old girl. The other student was hospitalized in stable condition.

LAPD said the students purchased what they believe were Percocet pills, which may have been laced with fentanyl, from Lexington Park. Officers learned of two additional calls of overdoses in the area of Lexington Park.

“It is believed that the overdose victims are students of Bernstein and local high schools,” police said.

The school district said Bernstein High School would be open as normal Wednesday.

“As we work together with LAPD to uncover the details of this tragic situation, our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of both students,” Shannon Haber, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Unified School District told KTLA. “We also thank everyone for their understanding and support today and we will share more information as it becomes available.”

LAUSD Supt. Alberto Carvalho went to the high school campus Wednesday to console the parents of the overdose victim and later held a news conference. He revealed that six students who attend neighborhood schools had visited the park over the last three weeks to contact a person who would provide them with drugs, mainly pills.

“This is a scourge and an epidemic that is going on across the country,” he said. “It is unacceptable, but it is even more unacceptable when it impacts the youth of our community. There is no excuse for that nor is there tolerance for that.”

Carvalho added that the park has been closed.

Anyone with information on this overdose investigation should contact West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may also contact Crime Stoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may also go to www.LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

