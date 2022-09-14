Read full article on original website
It Wasn't Pelosi, Part 2: Congress Member Spends Half Their Salary On Chip Stock Ahead Of The CHIPS Act
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. A member of Congress made a questionable stock purchase that was well-timed with legislation. Here’s that latest Congress stock trade that will be publicly scrutinized. What Happened: A new filing from Sen. Tommy Tuberville, an Alabama Republican, shows he purchased...
PharmaTher Presents Positive Data On Ketamine For Treatment Of Dyskinesia In Parkinson's Disease
PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF PHRM, a leader in specialty ketamine pharmaceuticals, announced Friday that the Phase 1/2 clinical study of ketamine in the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease was presented at the MDS International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders in Madrid, Spain, reported Psychedelic Finance.
Lobbyists Double Down Prior To Midterms: Will SAFE Banking For Cannabis Companies Benefit?
Members of the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA), the oldest and largest trade association serving the industry, spent two days lobbying on behalf of the SAFE Banking Act, which would provide cannabis companies access to traditional banking services, reported the Canadian Press. "We know right now, if SAFE were to...
MagicTouch SCB receives IDE approval for In-Stent Restenosis indication
TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- The US FDA has granted an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval for MagicTouch Sirolimus Coated Balloon (SCB) indicated for In-Stent Restenosis (ISR). US FDA's IDE approval allows the MagicTouch SCB to be used in a pivotal clinical study to support safety and effectiveness...
Blockchain Association Slams Biden Administration's Crypto Framework
The Blockchain Association on Friday slammed the "Comprehensive Framework" for regulation of cryptocurrencies published by the White House, stating that it was a “missed opportunity” to cement the United States' relationship with digital assets. In a statement, Kristin Smith, Executive Director of Blockchain Association stated that while intended...
Former Crime Analyst To Lead Michigan Cannabis Agency & Latest Key Executive Changes In Marijuana Space
Former Crime Analyst To Lead Michigan Cannabis Agency. Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency is getting a new director after Andrew Brisbo, who resigned after serving in that position since the launch of the state's commercial and recreational market in 2019. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that it had named Brian Hanna the acting director of the Cannabis Regulatory Agency reported MLive.
Binance's Effort To Buy Voyager Assets Could Be In Jeopardy By National Security Concerns: Report
Voyager Digital VYGVQ filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York in July. Since then, several companies have offered to buy the company's assets. FTX Trading Ltd. and Binance are in the race to acquire Voyager's digital assets. FTX had made an offer that was rejected in July. Now, Binance's attempt to purchase the crypto lender's assets could face a hurdle.
Is Cannabis Legalization Associated With Declining Obesity Rates? Here's What One Study Found
According to data published in the journal Health Economics, US states with legal marijuana sales "may experience a decrease in state-level obesity rates." A NORML report showed that researchers affiliated with North Dakota State University “compared obesity rates in Washington state following legalization to those of a synthetic control state."
Major Psychedelics Firm Is Studying Magic Mushrooms To Treat Meth Addiction
Life sciences company Revive Therapeutics Ltd. RVVTF is advancing its first Phase I/II clinical trial of oral psilocybin for methamphetamine use disorder treatment while also developing an oral psilocybin thin film strip product. Revive is currently studying psilocybin’s potential as treatment for the addiction of this particular stimulant drug together...
FDA Okays bluebird bio's $3M Gene Therapy For Rare Neurological Disorder In Boys: What Investors Should Know
Biotechnology company, bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE announced late Friday that the Food and Drug Administration approved its gene therapy for a rare neurodegenerative disease. What Happened: The FDA granted accelerated approval for Skysona, aka eli-cel, to slow the progression of neurologic dysfunction in boys 4-17 years of age with early, active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), the Somerville, Massachusetts-based company said in a statement.
Elon Musk Reacts To Study Which Finds Young Children Visiting Transgender Hormone Clinic
Excerpts of a research paper on providing hormonal treatment to young children was shared by the “American Accountability Foundation,” and it left Elon Musk pensive. The research paper presented as part of the Medical University of South Carolina’s annual research day 2021 showed that the average age of the first visit to the Pediatric Endocrinology Clinic at MSUC was 13.6 years, with ages ranging from four to 18 years old. The paper noted that the clinic's endocrine gender-affirming therapy to transgender youth had been linked to improved mental health outcomes.
Trump Offers 'Unusually High' $3M Retainer Fee For Prominent Attorney To Join His Team: Report
Former President Donald Trump has recently enlisted former solicitor general of Florida Christopher Kise to head his legal team after facing rejections from a few others, the New York Times reported. The roping in a “well-regarded lawyer” to fight his cases that are ongoing in multiple jurisdictions came with a...
