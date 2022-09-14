ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

PharmaTher Presents Positive Data On Ketamine For Treatment Of Dyskinesia In Parkinson's Disease

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF PHRM, a leader in specialty ketamine pharmaceuticals, announced Friday that the Phase 1/2 clinical study of ketamine in the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease was presented at the MDS International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders in Madrid, Spain, reported Psychedelic Finance.
HEALTH
Benzinga

MagicTouch SCB receives IDE approval for In-Stent Restenosis indication

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- The US FDA has granted an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval for MagicTouch Sirolimus Coated Balloon (SCB) indicated for In-Stent Restenosis (ISR). US FDA's IDE approval allows the MagicTouch SCB to be used in a pivotal clinical study to support safety and effectiveness...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Benzinga

Blockchain Association Slams Biden Administration's Crypto Framework

The Blockchain Association on Friday slammed the "Comprehensive Framework" for regulation of cryptocurrencies published by the White House, stating that it was a “missed opportunity” to cement the United States' relationship with digital assets. In a statement, Kristin Smith, Executive Director of Blockchain Association stated that while intended...
POTUS
Benzinga

Former Crime Analyst To Lead Michigan Cannabis Agency & Latest Key Executive Changes In Marijuana Space

Former Crime Analyst To Lead Michigan Cannabis Agency. Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency is getting a new director after Andrew Brisbo, who resigned after serving in that position since the launch of the state's commercial and recreational market in 2019. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that it had named Brian Hanna the acting director of the Cannabis Regulatory Agency reported MLive.
MICHIGAN STATE
Benzinga

Binance's Effort To Buy Voyager Assets Could Be In Jeopardy By National Security Concerns: Report

Voyager Digital VYGVQ filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York in July. Since then, several companies have offered to buy the company's assets. FTX Trading Ltd. and Binance are in the race to acquire Voyager's digital assets. FTX had made an offer that was rejected in July. Now, Binance's attempt to purchase the crypto lender's assets could face a hurdle.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#The Department Of Defense#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Us Department Of Health#Pixabay
Benzinga

FDA Okays bluebird bio's $3M Gene Therapy For Rare Neurological Disorder In Boys: What Investors Should Know

Biotechnology company, bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE announced late Friday that the Food and Drug Administration approved its gene therapy for a rare neurodegenerative disease. What Happened: The FDA granted accelerated approval for Skysona, aka eli-cel, to slow the progression of neurologic dysfunction in boys 4-17 years of age with early, active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), the Somerville, Massachusetts-based company said in a statement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Study Which Finds Young Children Visiting Transgender Hormone Clinic

Excerpts of a research paper on providing hormonal treatment to young children was shared by the “American Accountability Foundation,” and it left Elon Musk pensive. The research paper presented as part of the Medical University of South Carolina’s annual research day 2021 showed that the average age of the first visit to the Pediatric Endocrinology Clinic at MSUC was 13.6 years, with ages ranging from four to 18 years old. The paper noted that the clinic's endocrine gender-affirming therapy to transgender youth had been linked to improved mental health outcomes.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
83K+
Followers
167K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy