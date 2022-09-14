ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Longer, accordion-like TriMet buses hit Portland’s streets this week

Call them what you will — articulated bus, bendy bus, accordion bus, or even wiggle wagon — but in Portland and Gresham, they officially go by the name TriMet FX. TriMet’s new bus service, which launches Sunday, uses extra-long buses made up of two sections linked by an accordion-like joint. They stretch across 60 feet and can fit 60% more riders than traditional TriMet buses.
PORTLAND, OR
Clark County sheriff says county angling to run jail

Clark County leaders are considering taking over day-to-day operations of the local jail, a massive reshuffling that would take the department away from the sheriff. Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins told OPB that he was informed of the plan by County Manager Kathleen Otto on Thursday. Atkins said he was generally supportive, but he wasn’t entirely clear why the change was happening.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Zenith Energy to phase out crude oil at Portland terminal

The company that owns a controversial oil terminal in Northwest Portland’s industrial area is proposing to transition from crude oil to renewable fuels over the next five years. The move comes after the city of Portland and a state environmental agency denied key permits that would have allowed Zenith Energy to expand operations along the Willamette River.
PORTLAND, OR

