NEW ORLEANS (AP) â€” Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore both were ejected for their involvement in a several-player, after-the-whistle scrap in the fourth quarter of Sundayâ€™s meeting in the Superdome. This marked the second time since 2017 that Evans has been thrown out of a game in the dome for flattening Lattimore after the Saints top defensive back had been squaring off with another Buccaneers player. This time, it started after a third-down incomplete pass with Tom Brady shouting at Lattimore. As Lattimore responded, running back Leonard Fournette stepped in and shoved Lattimore, who shoved Fournette back. Mike Evans was ejected from today's game after an exchange with Marshon Lattimore after the whistle.Lattimore was also ejected.ðŸ“º: FOX pic.twitter.com/Rjunnd5KBR

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO