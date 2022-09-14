Read full article on original website
Bucs' Evans, Saints' Lattimore, ejected in latest dust-up
NEW ORLEANS (AP) â€” Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore both were ejected for their involvement in a several-player, after-the-whistle scrap in the fourth quarter of Sundayâ€™s meeting in the Superdome. This marked the second time since 2017 that Evans has been thrown out of a game in the dome for flattening Lattimore after the Saints top defensive back had been squaring off with another Buccaneers player. This time, it started after a third-down incomplete pass with Tom Brady shouting at Lattimore. As Lattimore responded, running back Leonard Fournette stepped in and shoved Lattimore, who shoved Fournette back. Mike Evans was ejected from today's game after an exchange with Marshon Lattimore after the whistle.Lattimore was also ejected.ðŸ“º: FOX pic.twitter.com/Rjunnd5KBR
49ers QB Trey Lance taken off on cart with ankle injury
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was taken off the field on a cart Sunday after injuring his right ankle. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return.
Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 2 vs. Bears
The Green Bay Packers will host the rival Chicago Bears in the home opener on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. The defending NFC North champions are attempting to avoid a 0-2 start for the first time in the Matt LaFleur era. Kickoff for the nationally televised primetime game is scheduled...
