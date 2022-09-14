Manitowoc police probe burglary of construction site, offer reward for information

MANITOWOC - A reward of up to $500 is being offered after power tools were reported stolen from a construction site in the 1900 block of Dufek Drive in Manitowoc Sept. 12.

Manitowoc police said in a news release Wednesday that the tools — which had brand names of Kobalt, DeWalt and Hilti — were taken from the construction site between Sept. 9 and 12, and whoever is responsible forced entry into the site to take the tools.

Callers with information leading to an arrest could become eligible to receive a reward of up to $500 by calling Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466, using the P3 app or calling Manitowoc Police Department Capt. Peter McGinty at 920-686-6585. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Those sharing tips should reference Manitowoc Police incident No. 2022-00011781.

