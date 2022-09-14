Read full article on original website
Related
Ocean City Today
Ocean City anticipates lower turnout for ’22 pop-up rally
Despite rumors of the unsanctioned “H2O” tuner-car pop-up rally moving to Wildwood, New Jersey, Ocean City officials are not ready to let their guard down for what has historically been chaotic and dangerous in past years. The rally, which attached itself to the official H2Oi event that took...
Cape Gazette
Nanticoke Tribe hosts 44th annual Powwow
The Nanticoke Indian Powwow is the highlight of the year for the tribe with roots dating back to before the 1600s. Centered in and around Millsboro and Oak Orchard, the tribe had a long road but was officially recognized as an incorporated body by the state of Delaware March 10, 1881. There were 31 members to that body, including four of Chief Natosha Carmine’s four great-grandfathers.
WBOC
Disease Causing Deer Die-off in Wicomico, Worcester Counties
PITTSVILLE, Md. - In late summer, it's a sad, but not terribly unusual sight to see dead deer near ponds and lakes. "They get a really high temperature," said Jonathan Trudeau with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, describing the illness that these deer are getting. "So that's why you find them near water a lot of the time, because their temperature's spiking and they're trying to cool off."
Ocean City Today
Roaring bikes and thunderous tunes invade Ocean City
Thousands upon thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the U.S. will ride into Ocean City this weekend for the 2022 OC BikeFest, one of the largest rallies of its kind on the East Coast. This year’s festival runs from Sept. 14-18, and will feature bike rallies, rides, demonstrations, concerts,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z acts on site plans
During its Sept. 8 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission approved several site plans, including an expansion at Surfing Crab Restaurant and Bar, a new boat and RV storage area, and an amended amenities plan at one of the largest communities in Sussex County. The commission approved a...
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING-LOT 26 SILVER MAPLE DR~LINCOLN
Lot 26 Silver Maple Drive, Lincoln, DE 19960 ~ Private, wooded, 0.96acre lot situated directly off of Silver Maple Drive. No HOA with this property and a short drive to Route 113, beaches, stores, shopping and restaurants. Drive by today to see or call for more information!. $99,900. Call Melissa...
oceancity.com
OC Bikefest 2022 – Images & 360ºs
OC Bikefest 2022 is underway. The inlet opens later in the afternoon while the vendor village was in full swing before noon. We took a tour of the inlet area while sound checks were going on on the main stage. People were on the secondary stage as well, making sure that everything was ready for the throngs of bikers who will flow off the boardwalk and into the inlet area to enjoy OC Bikefest 2022 with the vendors, food, alcohol (where sales benefit local non-profits), and the live music. For more information, click here.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Salisbury, MD (with Photos & Maps)
Salisbury, Maryland, has a selection of restaurants that customers can choose from to have a delicious meal. I want to introduce a comprehensive list of the best restaurants in Salisbury, Maryland, that customers will enjoy. The list includes fifteen restaurants that have been established in Salisbury, Maryland, which are listed below:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Grotto Pizza to renovate Grand Slam in Lewes
Since 1986, Grotto Pizza’s Grand Slam restaurant has greeted southbound visitors to the beach with its Route 1 location just south of the Five Points intersection near Lewes. This fall, the 10,500-square-foot landmark is getting a facelift. “We will remain operational throughout the renovation,” said Jeff Gosnear, vice president...
WBOC
Man Dies in Worcester County Motorcycle Crash
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Maryland State Police say a motorcyclist died in a Thursday afternoon crash on Route 50 near Whaleyville. The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Route 50 and Route 610. Troopers say a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling south on Route 610 attempted...
The Dispatch
Furnace Town To Host Renaissance Faire
BERLIN– Sword fights, stilt walkers and turkey legs are among the countless medieval attractions on tap for next weekend’s Renaissance Faire at Furnace Town. On Sept. 24 and 25, Furnace Town Historic Site will host its second annual Renaissance Faire. The two-day event, which runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., will include live music, crafts and games, and food and drink, as well as demonstrations of ancient arts like broom making, spinning and woodworking.
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING~22586 RAMBLE RD~RIDINGS AT REHOBOTH~LEWES
22586 Ramble Road, Lewes, DE 19958 - Ridings at Rehoboth - Designed with your comfort in mind, the well-designed floor plan features a beautifully maintained interior. The one floor living boasts well-proportioned rooms, flow-through living/dining area/kitchen, and plenty of additional space such as the den and the sitting room with plenty of natural lighting. Thoughtfully planned with relaxation in mind, the main living area features luxury vinyl plank flooring. Adding to the home's appeal is a corner gas fireplace. The beautifully maintained backyard includes a stone patio with firepit. Perfect for entertaining guests. Situated in the much sought-after community of The Riding at Rehoboth in Sussex County. Experience everything that this suburban community offers; with only a short drive you can access the State Park, the Beaches, Restaurants, Great Shopping, and so much more. We love this home and we know you will too! Call Today!!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Creature Lurking in Lusby, MD Beach in the Patuxent River
Southern Maryland Chronicle’s photojournalist, Sal Icaza, spotted and photographed what may appear to be an alligator at a beach in Lusby, Maryland, this past Thursday, September 15, 2022. While alligator sightings have been reported in the past in the Patuxent River near the Hollywood, MD area in St. Mary’s County, such reports have been […]
WBOC
Silver Lake residents express fountain frustrations
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Neighbors living near Silver Lake in Rehoboth Beach are fed up with decorative fountains installed by city officials and have asked that they be removed for good. According to Rehoboth Beach mayor Stan Mills, the two fountains, located on either side of the bridge, were installed...
Cape Gazette
Hidden Gem East of Route 1 in Milton!
A Hidden Gem just came on the market East of Route 1 in Milton! The Gourmet Cook will love this Kitchen. Custom Cabinets with soft close drawers. Pull out drawers on many of the cabinets for easy access. Glass fronts on several cabinets to show off your treasures. Trash Compactor built in to Island that has a Corian Countertop JennAir Stainless Steel Oven, Refrigerator, Convection Microwave and a Warming Drawer. Wine refrigerator, sink and bar area with built in cabinets. AND, an oversized window seat with two huge drawers below the seat provide great storage. Off the Kitchen, the Living Room has a beautiful coffered ceilings (10 foot ceilings throughout) and a WOOD burning fireplace, hardwood floors and windows that provide lots of light and a lovely view of your backyard. Oversized Laundry Room with a closet and room for additional storage cabinets. Utility Sink in garage. 2 en-suites (one bedroom has a door that leads to the back deck). Owner's suite with your own fireplace for cozy nights and mornings. Walk-in closet, Carrera Marble on Owners Suite shower walls and sink counters for an elegant experience. A separate Vanity area provides a great place to sit and get ready for your day/night ladies. Off the Owners Suite is a Cedar Lined 3 Season Room with a 6 person Hot Tub. Grab a glass of wine, turn on the TV and relax before calling it a night in this lovely retreat. Anderson Windows throughout. Move in before our delightful Fall season arrives and enjoy bike rides, our spectacular sunsets or walk, swim, camp or hike throughout 5,200 acre Cape Henlopen State Park 10 miles away . Their famous Chocolate Festival is an annual event you won't want to miss. Or, stroll or bike (certain hours) along the Boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach. Less than 5 miles from Beebe Hospital. Rookery Golf Course nearby. Name-brand and designer outlets, as well as specialty boutiques in downtown Lewes offer tax-free shopping. Jazz, Sea Witch, Film Festivals are just a few of the events offered annually when you make this your next address. Hudson Fields is across the street and offers a variety of events throughout the year. Concerts in the Parks during the Summer months, Yoga in the Park, Pickleball in the Public Park off of Pilottown Road awaits. This 3/4 acre lot offers you privacy that is rare this close to the Beach. Add your own private pool retreat because your lot is definitely large enough. Oversized 2 car garage with storage cabinets and work area. Stairs in the garage lead you to an unfinished attic area. Let your imagination run wild with possibilities for this space. Perfect for a future hobby room, art studio or workshop, Man/Woman Cave? Large window offers natural light. Property has an irrigation system fed by its own irrigation well. This will be evident when you see the lush green landscaping all around the property. You also own the Propane Tank so you can choose your own provider. I saved the best for last. not only are you allowed to park your Boat or RV in the Driveway, at the end of Oyster Oyster Rocks Road the road ends at a water area (tranquil Broadkill River) where you can either launch your "small" boat or if you are looking for a quite, peaceful location to launch your Kayak or Standup Paddle Board from, you just found it.
Cape Gazette
Delaware Resorts 55+ Expo set Nov. 5
The 6th Annual Delaware Resorts 55+ Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes. The event is free to the public, and all ages are welcome to attend. Exhibitors include health and wellness firms, medical facilities and services,...
WMDT.com
Mandala Pies opening their Berlin location on Saturday
BERLIN, Md.- If you have a sweet tooth and want to try some tasty treats, a new Berlin bakery will be opening Saturday. This will be Mandala Pies second spot and they’ll be located on Williams Street. After falling in love with the Berlin community during the town’s farmers markets, they were happy when this space became available. Now, after months of working hard to get this space ready the owners can’t wait to share it with everyone.
Cape Gazette
Potential For Conditional Use Business, NO HOA, 5 Beds/3 Baths, 1.26 ac
Looking for a potential conditional use property, including a barn with a concrete foundation and owned solar panels? This might be the next location for your small business! This home has been remodeled and brought up to date with many upgrades, see them below!. So you don’t want to just...
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z recommends approval of Massey's request
At its Sept. 8 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission acted on several applications in the Cape Region. The commission recommended approval of an amended condition proposed by Sun Massey's Landing RV LLC. In 2014, the commission imposed a condition that all park models in the campground at the end of Long Neck Road must be removed when the park is closed.
Ocean City Today
Three-story condo building coming to 15th Street in Ocean City
The owner of a pair of resort jewelry stores and several other pieces of Ocean City real estate is developing a three-story condominium building at 15th Street with spacious units and waterside views. Todd Ferrante, the owner of Park Place Jewelers, bought two lots at 1505 and 1507 St. Louis...
Comments / 0