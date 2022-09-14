ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenevus, NY

Schenevus man charged with possession of child porn & torturing animals

By Thad Randazzo
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneonta have reported that a man from Schenevus, NY was arrested on September 8 th for felony possession of images promoting child pornography and torturing animals.

According to police, an investigation has revealed that 56-year-old Francesco Carotenuto of Schenevus allegedly possessed images that promoted the sexual exploitation of children over the internet. On September 8 th , officers with the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Oneonta and Troop “C” Computer Crimes Unit took Carotenuto into custody without incident.

While on the scene at Carotenuto’s home, officers also allegedly observed seven dogs without adequate food, water, and/or shelter. As a result, the dogs were turned over to the care of the Otsego County SPCA.

Carotenuto has been arrested and charged with the following:

  • Promoting Sexual Performance by a Child & Possessing Sexual Performance by a Child (Class D Felony)
  • Overdriving, Torturing, and Injuring Animals (Misdemeanor)
Carotenuto has been arraigned and processed and is currently being held at the Otsego County jail on $20,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in front of the Maryland Town Court on September 13 th .

Community Policy