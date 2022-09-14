Read full article on original website
NME
NIKI releases surprise cover of Phil Collins’ ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’
Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has released two new tracks for ‘Spotify Singles’, namely an acoustic version of ‘Nicole’ cut ‘Before’ alongside a cover of Phil Collins’ 1999 smash ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’. Today (14 September), the 88rising star announced the...
NME
Roger Waters announces European dates for 2023
Roger Waters has announced the European dates for his ‘This Is Not A Drill Tour’. The former Pink Floyd frontman kicks off the European leg of his tour in 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal on March 17. Other confirmed cities on what he has been teasing as his “first...
NME
Heavenly announce first gig in 28 years and album reissue series
Heavenly have announced details of their first gig in 28 years, alongside details of an extensive album reissue series. The ’90s indie band will reissue all four of their studio albums via the Skep Wax label across a two year period. The first album to be reissued will be...
Hypebae
Harry Styles Announces New 2023 "Love On Tour" Dates
Harry Styles has surprised fans with the announcement of new dates for his 2023 “Love on Tour.” In addition to the initial chapter of his world tour, the upcoming shows will be in support of his third solo album, Harry’s House. The newly announced dates will largely...
NME
Watch 10-year-old ‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant perform Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon’s ‘Bad Habits’
A 10-year-old contestant on America’s Got Talent has covered Ed Sheeran‘s reworked, Bring Me The Horizon-assisted version of his song ‘Bad Habits’. Sheeran first released ‘Bad Habits’ as a solo song in June 2021, forming the lead single for his fifth studio album ‘=’. In February of this year, however, the singer teamed up with Bring Me The Horizon for a reimagined version of the track, which the pair debuted as the opening acts at this year’s BRIT Awards.
NME
Listen to Carly Rae Jepsen’s soaring new song ‘Talking To Yourself’
Carly Rae Jepsen has shared a new preview of her upcoming album ‘The Loneliest Time’ – listen to ‘Talking To Yourself’ below. The new album, which follows 2019’s ‘Dedicated’, is set to arrive on October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope and features a range of collaborators including Rostam Batmanglij, Bullion, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer and Alex Hope.
NME
Watch Phoenix perform Ezra Koenig collaboration ‘Tonight’ on ‘The Late Show’
This week saw Phoenix make an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, teaming up with Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig to perform their new single ‘Tonight’. The five-piece French band performed live on Colbert’s New York soundstage, while Koenig’s part comes via synchronised video. It’s appears that his “performance” is the same footage used in the song’s official music video, with Koenig riding in the passenger’s seat of a taxi driving through Tokyo.
NME
Spoon’s Britt Daniel joins Interpol on stage to perform ‘Next Exit’
Spoon‘s Britt Daniel joined Interpol on stage this week – watch them perform ‘Next Exit’ together below. The two bands are currently on a co-headlining coast-to-coast North American tour, dubbed ‘Lights, Camera, Factions’, which ends this weekend (September 17-18) with two shows at the Pioneer Courthouse Square in Portland, Oregon.
NME
Watch Fontaines D.C. bring ‘Roman Holiday’ to ‘Corden’
Fontaines D.C. are currently on a US headline tour, and stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden this week to perform ‘Roman Holiday’. The band released their third album ‘Skinty Fia’ back in April, and have been touring it ever since, with sets at Glastonbury and more ahead of an upcoming UK and Ireland headline tour.
NME
Father John Misty covers Stevie Wonder for new live EP
Father John Misty has covered Stevie Wonder‘s ‘I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever)’ as part of a new live EP. ‘Live At Electric Lady’ was recorded at the iconic Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village, New York City back in May. Comprising six tracks, the special collection contains live versions of five songs from FJM’s latest album ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’.
hypebeast.com
Montell Fish Releases Melodic Post-Break-Up Ballad “Hotel,” Announces First Headlining U.S. Tour
Less than two months following the release of his new album JAMIE, Montell Fish has returned with a new single. “Hotel” takes the singer’s unique gospel-infused style and directs it towards a darker subject matter: the vexation one grapples with in the aftermath of a relationship ending, after the initial pain begins to subside.
NME
BLACKPINK drop fierce music video for lead single ‘Shut Down’
BLACKPINK have released the music video for ‘Shut Down’, the lead single from their newly released sophomore album ‘Born Pink’. The fierce new visual, set in between a sleek white garage and a city after hours, sees BLACKPINK confidently recounting their successes as a musical act. “It’s not a comeback since we’ve never left / Heads turning, careful you’ll strain your neck / Pink ice drip drip drip freeze ‘em on sight,” Jennie declares in the opening verse for the track.
Paramore Announce Their First Single Since 2017, “This Is Why”
After posting a series of teasers across social media, Paramore is officially back with their first single since 2017. Titled “This Is Why,” the single will arrive on September 28. The announcement came from the band on Friday (September 16) in the form of a brief statement posted...
NME
Watch ABBA’s Frida make surprise appearance at ABBA Voyage concert
ABBA‘s Anni-Frid Lyngstad made a surprise appearance at last night’s ABBA Voyage show in east London. The “revolutionary” concert series began in May at the purpose-built ABBA Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. It sees digital versions of the Swedish pop icons perform a hits-filled set, backed by a 10-piece live band.
NME
Festicket collapse will lead to “detrimental losses” for clubs
UK-based festival ticket booking service Festicket is on the verge of collapse, with clubs set to face “detrimental losses”. The platform entered a period of moratorium in August and was granted 20 days to seek a “rescue deal”, as reported by Mixmag. Now, as confirmed by...
NME
1million people have played ‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’ in its first week
It’s been revealed that Disney Dreamlight Valley has attracted 1million players since it was released last week (September 8) in early access. Taking to Twitter, the official Disney Dreamlight Valley account confirmed the news, writing: “Today we are proud to share that we’ve welcomed over 1million Villagers to Disney Dreamlight Valley!”
NME
Watch supergroup L.S. Dunes’ live debut at Riot Fest
L.S. Dunes – fronted by Circa Survive‘s Anthony Green, with My Chemical Romance‘s Frank Iero, Coheed and Cambria‘s Travis Stever and Thursday‘s Tim Payne and Tucker Rule – announced their formation back in August. The post-hardcore outfit made their live debut at day one...
NME
‘Narco-Saints’ review: strong performances can’t save this predictable crime drama
Narco-Saints falls into the same trap that many other shows about drugs, guns, and money do – they fixate on that deadly trifecta and the shock value it offers, becoming disappointingly formulaic along the way. Despite its intriguing ‘based on a true story’ tag and an excellent cast, Narco-Saints is still playing the same game at the same table.
Foo Fighters Announce New Essential Album
Foo Fighters have announced a new greatest hits collection. The physical-only release, called The Essential Foo Fighters, is out October 28 via Legacy Recordings. Find the tracklist—featuring hits like “My Hero,” “Everlong,” and “Best of You”—below. The Essential Foo Fighters follows the...
NME
Kanye West ends fashion partnership with Gap
Kanye West has ended his partnership with the fashion company Gap. West’s lawyers sent a letter to the brand notifying them that the rapper would formally sever ties with it, terminating the 10-year agreement they first established in 2020. The letter, sent on West’s behalf, claimed that Gap had failed to meet the terms of its contract.
