The 5 Richest Members of Congress
Serving in Congress requires you to swear an oath to defend and uphold the Constitution. An oath of poverty, however, is not included, and there are a few members of Congress who are striking examples of that. The five richest members of U.S. Congress are each worth at least $200...
U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Nicole Malliotakis for New York’s 11th Congressional District
STATEN ISLAND, NY – On Monday, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Nicole Malliotakis (R) to represent New York’s Eleventh Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.
Rep. Byron Donalds gears up for race against Stefanik for House GOP conference chair
Freshman Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) isn’t backing out of the race for House GOP conference chair despite Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who currently holds the position, announcing she will seek another term in the next Congress. Stefanik’s announcement came shortly after news broke that Donalds, one of two black...
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
Former President Barack Obama is jumping full-on into the midterms with a fundraiser for the Senate Democrats' campaign arm, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: The event comes as Democrats' once-poor outlook of keeping control of the upper chamber has improved amid pervasive candidate quality issues among Republican Senate contenders. Driving the news: The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is hosting a Sept. 8 fundraiser feating a "conversation" headlined by Obama and Sen....
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Privately Blew Up Biden Nominee Needed to Enact Regulatory Agenda
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was the one to scuttle President Joe Biden’s choice to head the obscure but all-important Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, according to sources familiar with the standoff. The office was created to help speed — or, more accurately, make somewhat less torturous — the...
Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats
Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
Three Republicans and one Democrat are running in ranked-choice voting election for U.S. Senate in Alaska
Incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R), Kelly Tshibaka (R), Patricia Chesbro (D), and Buzz Kelley (R) are running for a seat in the U.S. Senate from Alaska on November 8, 2022. The four candidates advanced from the top-four primary held on August 16, 2022, the first time Alaska used such a system in a Senate race since voters there approved it in 2020. All candidates, regardless of party affiliation, ran in a single primary. Murkowski, Tshibaka, Chesbro, and Kelley received the most votes and advanced to the general election, where the winner will be decided using ranked-choice voting.
Nancy Pelosi refuses to say whether she would seek another term as Speaker of the House: 'First we win, then we decide'
Pelosi has predicted that Democrats will hold the chamber, raising questions about whether she'll seek to stay atop the caucus.
President Biden Likely to Declare New National Monument at Camp Hale in Colorado: Report
President Joe Biden will likely designate a historic military site, Camp Hale, in Colorado as a new national monument in the coming weeks. This move would be doubly strategic, as it could also ban mining and drilling in the area. Colorado’s Camp Hale is a World War II-era military training...
Josh Hawley says he's got nothing against aging congressional leaders but wants to see Pelosi 'move on'
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley floats House Speaker Nancy Pelosi retiring as one way to chip away at America's gerontocracy.
Oregon governor’s race becomes a 'toss up,' notches toward Republicans: Report
The blue dam could be starting to break in the Beaver State, with the nonpartisan Cook Political Report shifting its rating in the governor's race from “lean Democrat” to “toss up.”
The septuagenarian spike: Number of lawmakers in Congress aged over 70 has jumped from 8% to 23% in just 20 years - as they cling to power for longer
There are more members of Congress over the age of 70 in 2022 than any year prior, a new chart shows. According to an analysis by Business Insider, the number of septuagenarians serving in the House of Representatives and Senate more than doubled across two decades. In 2002 just 8...
Mitch McConnell's $200 million race for control of the Senate — "The Takeout"
If you had over $200 million to spend, how would you spend it?. That's the question Steven Law, president of Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), is confronting this fall. It's his job to dole out the unlimited donations his organization receives to bolster Republican chances of taking back the Senate. The...
Democrats see Joe O'Dea as Cory Gardner 2.0, but now they're ready
It's déjà vu for Democrats in Colorado. Flashback: Eight years ago, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Cory Gardner pitched himself as a folksy outsider and hardworking moderate, drawing national praise and independent support on his path to unseating a Democratic incumbent in a midterm election. Flash-forward: This year, Republican...
Speaker Pelosi laments her Democratic colleagues’ lackluster contributions to House Dem re-election arm
It appears that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is far from pleased with her Democratic colleagues in the chamber over their less-than-stellar performance when it comes to paying dues to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Pelosi, who has long been known as a ferocious fundraiser, told colleagues during a closed-door meeting...
Rep. Kevin McCarthy consolidating support in GOP ahead of midterms
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is consolidating support inside the GOP ahead of the midterms, according to Politico. Olivia Beavers, congressional reporter for Politico, joins "Red and Blue" from Capitol Hill to discuss the latest.
Election reform bill from Liz Cheney, Democrats may get House vote next week
The House may consider legislation as early as next week from Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., to reform the way electoral votes are counted in presidential elections, a bill that’s meant to respond to former President Donald Trump’s challenge of the 2020 election that led to violent protests at the Capitol.
Far-right candidate Bolduc wins New Hampshire Senate primary to take on Hassan
Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused former President Trump’s 2020 election claims, is projected to win New Hampshire’s Republican Senate primary to take on Sen. Maggie Hassan (D), fending off a challenge from the establishment favorite, state Senate President Chuck Morse. The Associated Press called...
