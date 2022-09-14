Read full article on original website
ccxmedia.org
Hennepin County Deputy Shot At Trying to Catch Brooklyn Center Burglary Suspects
Police say the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate an incident early Thursday in which a deputy was shot at while assisting Brooklyn Center police in trying to catch possible armed burglars. According to Brooklyn Center police, officers responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday to reports of armed...
WEAU-TV 13
Search for possibly dangerous man following HWY 29 crash
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- Law enforcement officers in Chippewa County are searching for a possibly dangerous man. The suspect is identified as 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau. An emergency alert was issued for a shelter in place for some people. The area of the shelter of place in Chippewa County is east of County Highway T and south of Highway 29 in the Town of Wheaton.
UPDATE: Suspect found after Chippewa County residents advised to shelter in place
UPDATE (9/17/22, 5:58 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has been located. News 8 will provide more information as it becomes available. —- UPDATE (8:05 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, authorities have not found the man. Authorities are encouraging people in the area...
After Hwy. 29 crash, search is on for possibly armed Wausau man considered dangerous
Police are searching for a 20-year-old Wausau man they consider dangerous and potentially armed and suicidal who was allegedly involved in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29, according to sheriff’s officials. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department received an alert from Marathon County regarding the man, identified as Chad Myszka,...
Officials still searching for 'dangerous' suspect after issuing shelter-in-place for Wheaton, WI, residents
Authorities in Chippewa County, Wisconsin, called off the search for an at-large suspect they say is dangerous late Friday night, and are set to resume on Saturday. In an emergency alert, officials in Chippewa County urged residents in Wheaton to shelter in place, locking windows and securing vehicles. The alert identified a “dangerous” suspect wearing a red and white shirt.
wearegreenbay.com
Homicide investigation underway in Eau Claire, person of interest identified
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – A shooting in Eau Claire during the early hours of Saturday morning left one man dead. Just after midnight on September 17, the Eau Claire Police Department responded to a report of multiple gunshots near the intersection of Bergen, and Bellevue Avenue. According to...
Brooklyn Center PD responds to 'spin outs', chaotic scene unfolds as suspects flee
Police in Brooklyn Center are investigating after suspects allegedly damaged five vehicles while doing "spin outs" in two stolen cars. The Brooklyn Center Police Department said officers responded to the commotion in a parking lot in the 5800 block of Xerxes Ave. N. shortly after 4:30 a.m. Friday. A group...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls Police Department credit K9 in discovery of firearm during traffic stop
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Department credits the use of a police K9 in discovering a firearm during a traffic stop that happened weeks ago. In a post to their Facebook page, police say two suspects were arrested after Leo, their K9 on duty, alerted to the vehicle after detecting drugs.
WEAU-TV 13
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- The man who led law enforcement on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy. 29 Friday was arrested and is in custody in Marathon County Saturday. Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said Marathon County Sheriff’s Office notified the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department they were transporting...
fox9.com
Charges: Grandmother killed with hatchet in Kanabec County
OGILVIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Disclaimer the details in this story are disturbing. A man in Ogilvie, Minnesota faces a felony murder charge after his grandmother was found brutally killed with a hatchet in her home earlier in the week. Dustin Tinklenberg, 42, was charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection...
Man arrested after person found dead at home in Ogilvie
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a person found at a home in Ogilvie, Minnesota. The Kanabec County Sheriff's Office says it was called to conduct a welfare check at a single-family home Tuesday afternoon, and found a person "deceased of obvious homicidal violence." A...
drydenwire.com
Sheriff's Office: Body Found Believed To Be Missing Person From Polk County
POLK COUNTY -- Authorities in Polk County have released the following update stating that a body has been found which is believed to be missing 58-year-old Michael Minteer who was last seen on Tuesday, September 6th. Press Release. On Thursday, September 15, at approximately 4:00 pm, the Polk County Sheriff’s...
Charges: Driver killed woman, 21, while speeding away from I-94 crash
A St. Paul man behind the wheel of a BMW hit a vehicle, sped through a north Minneapolis intersection, and fatally struck a 21-year-old woman, according to charges. Tiwan Darnell Puller, 31, has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide, causing a collision and leaving the scene for the Wednesday incident that killed 21-year-old Alexandra Joyce Renee Perkins, of Hopkins.
fox9.com
Sheriff's office looking for hatchet, video evidence in central Minnesota homicide
OGILVIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for evidence believed to be connected to a homicide after a person was found dead Tuesday. The sheriff’s office is requesting for people who live near Ogilvie in central Minnesota,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Centerville Police Department relieves officer from duty
On Thursday, September 15, 2022 Officer Jacob Downs was relieved from duty with the Centerville Police Department. This action was taken at the conclusion of an administrative investigation for violation of department general orders. Officer Downs had been employed with the department since 2017.
fox9.com
Shooting inside tent on 29th and Nicollet ruled homicide, victim ID’d
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 48-year-old man that was shot and killed in a tent near 29th Street West and Nicollet Avenue in early August has been identified, with his death has been ruled a homicide. Carlos Rangel, 48, was found unresponsive and suffering from life-threatening injuries inside a tent...
bulletin-news.com
Investigators seeking armed man who forced woman, 61, to drive from Arden Hills to Minneapolis, robbed her
In order to identify the guy who intimidated a lady with a pistol, forced her to drive from Arden Hills to Minneapolis, and then robbed her of cash, the Ramsey County sheriff’s office appealed for assistance from the general public on Wednesday. The 61-year-old lady was unharmed when the...
5 girls arrested for Target shoplifting, crashing stolen car
Five girls were arrested following a shoplifting, assault, and police chase in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the Target at 7535 West Broadway at 3:38 p.m., with three girls suspected to have taken goods from the store before getting into a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Minneapolis.
"It hurts my heart": 3 shootings leave 7 injured Saturday in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say it was just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday that they were called to the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue.In the parking lot next to bar Gay 90s, police say they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Just minutes later, a few blocks down on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue, another shooting was reported. Police say two men were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds and a woman was also injured. A man and woman from the same incident later showed up at a nearby hospital with injuries.The latest shooting happened Saturday afternoon. One person was injured...
Police in 'early stages' of investigating Fridley shooting
The approximate location of the shooting in Fridley, as shown on Google Maps. A shooting just north of Moore Lake in Fridley left one person wounded Wednesday night, though the victim's condition is currently unknown. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says gunfire was reported at 8:42 p.m. on the 6500...
