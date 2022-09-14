ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amery, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAU-TV 13

Search for possibly dangerous man following HWY 29 crash

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- Law enforcement officers in Chippewa County are searching for a possibly dangerous man. The suspect is identified as 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau. An emergency alert was issued for a shelter in place for some people. The area of the shelter of place in Chippewa County is east of County Highway T and south of Highway 29 in the Town of Wheaton.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: Suspect found after Chippewa County residents advised to shelter in place

UPDATE (9/17/22, 5:58 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has been located. News 8 will provide more information as it becomes available. —- UPDATE (8:05 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, authorities have not found the man. Authorities are encouraging people in the area...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, WI
City
Arlington, WI
City
Amery, WI
Polk County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Officials still searching for 'dangerous' suspect after issuing shelter-in-place for Wheaton, WI, residents

Authorities in Chippewa County, Wisconsin, called off the search for an at-large suspect they say is dangerous late Friday night, and are set to resume on Saturday. In an emergency alert, officials in Chippewa County urged residents in Wheaton to shelter in place, locking windows and securing vehicles. The alert identified a “dangerous” suspect wearing a red and white shirt.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kwik#Polk County Sheriff#K9 Unit
WEAU-TV 13

UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- The man who led law enforcement on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy. 29 Friday was arrested and is in custody in Marathon County Saturday. Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said Marathon County Sheriff’s Office notified the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department they were transporting...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

Charges: Grandmother killed with hatchet in Kanabec County

OGILVIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Disclaimer the details in this story are disturbing. A man in Ogilvie, Minnesota faces a felony murder charge after his grandmother was found brutally killed with a hatchet in her home earlier in the week. Dustin Tinklenberg, 42, was charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection...
OGILVIE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

Charges: Driver killed woman, 21, while speeding away from I-94 crash

A St. Paul man behind the wheel of a BMW hit a vehicle, sped through a north Minneapolis intersection, and fatally struck a 21-year-old woman, according to charges. Tiwan Darnell Puller, 31, has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide, causing a collision and leaving the scene for the Wednesday incident that killed 21-year-old Alexandra Joyce Renee Perkins, of Hopkins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Centerville Police Department relieves officer from duty

On Thursday, September 15, 2022 Officer Jacob Downs was relieved from duty with the Centerville Police Department. This action was taken at the conclusion of an administrative investigation for violation of department general orders. Officer Downs had been employed with the department since 2017.
CENTERVILLE, MN
fox9.com

Shooting inside tent on 29th and Nicollet ruled homicide, victim ID’d

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 48-year-old man that was shot and killed in a tent near 29th Street West and Nicollet Avenue in early August has been identified, with his death has been ruled a homicide. Carlos Rangel, 48, was found unresponsive and suffering from life-threatening injuries inside a tent...
CBS Minnesota

"It hurts my heart": 3 shootings leave 7 injured Saturday in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say it was just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday that they were called to the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue.In the parking lot next to bar Gay 90s, police say they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Just minutes later, a few blocks down on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue, another shooting was reported. Police say two men were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds and a woman was also injured. A man and woman from the same incident later showed up at a nearby hospital with injuries.The latest shooting happened Saturday afternoon. One person was injured...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy