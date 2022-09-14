ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can you watch the Chiefs vs. Chargers game in Columbia on Thursday without Amazon Prime?

By Wyatt D. Wheeler, USA TODAY NETWORK
 4 days ago
Amazon Prime Video exclusively bought the rights to stream Thursday Night Football games, which may lead to some frustration for local fans of the Kansas City Chiefs come the second week of the season.

The Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will play in a Week 2 matchup in Kansas City with the game kicking off at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

With the $1.2 billion-per-year agreement, Amazon has locked up the exclusive rights when games have also been shown on FOX affiliates in recent years. The only time games will be shown on over-the-air TV stations is in the two home markets of the competing teams — in this case, only Kansas City and Los Angeles.

For those in Columbia, the only ways you can stream Thursday night's game, and other Thursday night games this season, is by having a Prime Video subscription or by viewing live through Amazon's Twitch.

Last month, Amazon and DirecTV also came to a multiyear agreement that will allow 300,000 sports bars, restaurants, casinos, hotels and other out-of-home businesses to stream the games. Depending on the local establishment, you may be able to view the game in public.

A 30-day trial is available for Amazon Prime with annual subscriptions at $139. Games can be streamed via Amazon's various apps on smart televisions, smartphones and other smart devices.

The Associated Press

'NFL Sunday Ticket' outages anger fans for 2nd straight week

DirecTV’s “NFL Sunday Ticket” package malfunctioned for the second straight week, causing fans trying to watch through the app or online to miss entire games. DirecTV said via social media that customers trying to stream the 1 p.m. EDT games were unable to through the app. Shortly after 4 p.m. EDT, they said that the server problems were fixed and that streaming could resume. That came too little, too late for those trying to view the seven early games. The outages did not affect customers watching via normal satellite service. A DirecTV spokesman said the company will continue to monitor for server problems and apologized to customers for the inconvenience.
NFL
