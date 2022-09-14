Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
City leaders share views on progress, future goals in the Quad Cities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -What’s going on in the Quad Cities? Where can we improve in quality of life, services and amenities, or economic opportunities in each of our communities?. Today’s show explores all of the above and more as we gain insight on the current agendas at most of...
ourquadcities.com
Landlord: Happy Joe’s abandons Bettendorf headquarters
Happy Joe’s, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, has vacated its former Bettendorf headquarters at 2705 Happy Joe Drive. “They vacated their building in Bettendorf with no notice,” landlord Justin Sloan said Saturday via text. “I found out about their bankruptcy when we received their keys instead of their rent check.”
ourquadcities.com
Street to be closed for water service repairs
A Galesburg street is scheduled to be closed through September 23 for repairs. According to a release from the City of Galesburg Public Works Department, Seminary Street will be closed to through-traffic between Main and Simmons streets beginning Monday, September 19 at 7:00 a.m. for water service repairs. The release says there will be local access to businesses during the closure. The closure is expected to be in place until Friday, September 23 at 12:00 p.m.
KWQC
Rock Island fire chief announces January retirment
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey announced he will retire in January 2023. Yerkey has served the fire department for 33 years, he has been chief since April 4, 2016. Yerkey also served as assistant city manager since July 2021. “I began my career in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
Bettendorf Trails Committee, Tangled Wood hold Bike Safety Fest
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf Trails Committee held the 2nd Annual Bike Safety fest Saturday at Tangled Wood in partnership with the restaurant. Families got the chance to bring in their bikes, and get them checked for any issues. Several experts advised kids and parents on riding local trials and how to stay safe while biking.
KWQC
Muscatine boat launch to close Monday for cleanup
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The boat launch in the downriver portion of Riverside Park will be closed to the public starting Monday. The entire boat launch area will be taped off for dredging operations to clean mud and debris from the area of the old launch. City officials ask that...
KWQC
Highlight Zone: Week 4
QC mother holding annual blood drive to honor infant son who died at 17-days-old The blood drive is September 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverside United Methodist Church in Moline. 5 p.m.: QC mother holding annual blood drive to honor infant son who died at 17-days-old Updated:...
KWQC
No injuries after structure fire in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported after a structure fire Saturday in Davenport. Davenport Fire crews responded to the fire on the 1100 Block of Gaines Street at 11:30 p.m. with five fire trucks, one command vehicle, and 16 personnel, fire officials said. According to a press release, firefighters on the scene reported seeing smoke at the back of the house and took a hose line to the back of the house to extinguish the fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
Moline Police Department launches lateral hiring program
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Moline Board of Fire and Police Commissioners and the Moline City Council have approved a new lateral hiring program that gives an opportunity for certified police officers to be hired and paid commensurate with their experience. A lateral candidate is any person who has previously...
KWQC
Cat rescued from structure fire in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A cat was rescued from a structure fire Saturday in Davenport, according to a press release. Fire officials say Davenport Fire crews responded to the 2600 block of Ripley Street at 2:10 p.m., with five fire trucks, one command vehicle, and 16 personnel. Firefighters on scene found a kitchen fire and extinguished it within ten minutes.
KWQC
New View Furniture in Kewanee
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) -Brandon Griffin, New View Furniture, showcases the many quality furniture brands available (such as Rowe, Lancer, American Heartland, Tempur-Pedic, Fusion Furniture, HomeStretch, Benchcraft, Ashley Signature, Sealy and many more) and how well the they all intermix . The store also features local art in the showroom as...
977wmoi.com
Warren County Board Discussing Possible Funding Options of Potential New Jail
It was a matter of education at the latest Warren County Board meeting on the current progress of a potential new jail being constructed within the county. Chairman Mike Pearson says the board is currently seeking funding sources to put money down on the project:. “We are looking at various...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wanderwisdom.com
Off Shore Resort Review: A Mississippi Riverfront Hotel With Views
Kristina is a parent of two, writer, remote worker, and volunteer. In her spare time, she enjoys nature, trying new things, and lots of DIY. My family and I visited the Off Shore Resort in Bellevue, Iowa, in August 2022. I was about to turn 40; plus my son and I share a birthday. It was a great opportunity to take a short trip! I'm from Iowa, and love searching out Midwest vacation spots that are located on the water, within a few hour's drive, and have a "beachy" vibe. Surprise—there are more than you might think in the Heartland! I came across the Off Shore Resort, a property that was recently renovated (and has beautiful views of the Mississippi River), and booked a two-night stay before the kids went back to school.
KWQC
New nutrition guidelines at Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - September happens to be “Hunger Action Month” and another area food pantry is taking steps toward offering more nutritious food items to families in need. Michael Sigwalt from the Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry joins Morgan on QCT at 11. Hours:. Monday: 9 a.m. - 7...
starvedrock.media
Stopped for Passing School Bus, SV Man Taken in on Two Warrants
A driver allegedly breaking the law with one action faces some trouble for that and additional reasons. Thursday afternoon, 29-year-old Jose Avila of Spring Valley allegedly passed a loading school bus at Shooting Park Road and West Street in Peru. After police pulled him over for that violation, it was discovered that Avila had had two warrants for failing to show up to answer to charges of driving on a suspended license. One warrant was out of La Salle County and the other from Bureau County. He was cited for passing the school bus and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and he was taken in on the warrants. Avila posted bond on both, and was given a new court date in each county.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect, with others, tried scheme to get credit-union money
A 21-year-old Rock Island woman is behind bars after police arrested her in connection with a fraudulent scheme to get money from a Davenport credit union in 2019. Alexis Simelton faces felony charges of second-degree fraudulent practice and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records say. Shortly before 1:15...
KWQC
Palmer College of Chiropractic announces largest campaign
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Palmer College of Chiropractic announced Saturday its largest campaign in school history, the $25 million Daring and Driven fundraising campaign. Paul and Donna VanDuyne, who met at Palmer, are co-chairs of the fundraising campaign and made a $2.5 million contribution. Saturday afternoon, a new housing complex...
KWQC
Free ‘Porch Party’ celebration of arts and culture hosted by Butterworth Center is Sunday
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The 2022 Porch Party at Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House will be held Sept. 18 from noon to 5 p.m. Event is rain or shine with activities and music moved inside if weather becomes inclement. Stacy Klinger, Executive Director at Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House, discusses the...
ourquadcities.com
Crews battle two house fires within hours
Davenport fire crews battled blazes in two houses within three hours Saturday. About 11:30 a.m., Davenport Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Gaines Street with five fire apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel, a news release says. Fire crews...
KWQC
No one hurt in rollover crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are on the scene of a rollover crash on 35th and Marquette streets. Details are limited, but an officer said no one was hurt. The crash involved a car and a pick-up truck. A TV6 crew on scene said there is a detour north...
Comments / 3