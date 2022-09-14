ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Daily Mail

Subway surfer, 15, has his arm ripped off after staying on NYC car when it went through a tunnel: Severed limb was shorn off below the elbow when teen fell on to the tracks in Queens

A teenager's left arm has been ripped off as he slipped and fell on the tracks between subway cars while attempting to subway surf in Queens. The teenager was said to have been trying to climb to the top of the train and fell after losing his balance, landing on the tracks on a northbound R train with a group of friends at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station.
QUEENS, NY
International Business Times

Mother Allegedly Drowns 3-Month-Old Baby, 2 Other Kids; Their Bodies Found On NYC Beach

The bodies of three children below the age of seven have been found on a New York City beach and police believe they may have been drowned by their mother. Erin Merdy, 30, told her relatives she "drowned all three kids," identified as 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev, 4-year-old Lilana Merdy and 7-year-old Zachary Merdy, officials said. Police began searching for the children Monday early morning after family members called 911 to say Merdy may have done something to hurt her kids, the AP reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cardi B
Bernie Sanders
TheDailyBeast

Retired NYPD Cop Charged With Strangling Her Mother

A retired NYPD cop got into an argument with her elderly mother at their Staten Island home—and strangled her, police said. Mauri Belarmino, 40, who retired from the force in 2016, was charged with murder in the weekend death of 74-year-old Sherylyn Bailey. The New York Post reports that the ex-officer had clashed with her mother in the past and police were called to the home for an “emotionally disturbed person” in July—but no one was arrested.Read it at New York Post
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Off-Duty NYPD Cop Dies in Plunge From Bridge

An off-duty NYPD officer jumped to his death from the Throgs Neck Bridge earlier this week, becoming the fourth member of the force to die by apparent suicide this year, according to the New York Daily News. Law enforcement sources cited by the outlet identified the cop as Scott Cohn of the 90th Precinct in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, who joined the force back in 2016. His car was reportedly found abandoned near the bridge on Monday night, and it became clear something was wrong when he failed to show up for work. Police said his body was pulled from the water late Tuesday. Cohn was known for performing the National Anthem at public events, something a friend fondly recalled in a tribute on Facebook, writing that the officer was “the kindest of souls you can ever meet” with “a beautiful voice.” An unnamed colleague cited by the Daily Mail said Cohn “wasn’t happy on patrol” or “with the treatment police are getting.”If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.Read it at Daily News
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cassius

Cadillac Presents ‘Driven By Class’: Executive Producer, Renae Bluitt, Visits Black Girl Magic Row In Brooklyn

The "Driven By Class" video series' second episode that focuses on innovative and empowering figures from the Black community features filmmaker and creative producer Renae Bluitt as she drives around Brooklyn, New York. The episode highlights why she's passionate about Black women entrepreneurs and why she loves Brooklyn so much as she pays a visit to her favorite businesses owned by Black women.
BROOKLYN, NY

