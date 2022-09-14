An off-duty NYPD officer jumped to his death from the Throgs Neck Bridge earlier this week, becoming the fourth member of the force to die by apparent suicide this year, according to the New York Daily News. Law enforcement sources cited by the outlet identified the cop as Scott Cohn of the 90th Precinct in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, who joined the force back in 2016. His car was reportedly found abandoned near the bridge on Monday night, and it became clear something was wrong when he failed to show up for work. Police said his body was pulled from the water late Tuesday. Cohn was known for performing the National Anthem at public events, something a friend fondly recalled in a tribute on Facebook, writing that the officer was “the kindest of souls you can ever meet” with “a beautiful voice.” An unnamed colleague cited by the Daily Mail said Cohn “wasn’t happy on patrol” or “with the treatment police are getting.”If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.Read it at Daily News

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO