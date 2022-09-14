Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New YorkTravel MavenArcade, NY
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
What to know before you watch Netflix’s ‘Partner Track’The Tufts DailyNew York City, NY
Cardi B paid a surprise visit to her old elementary school in The Bronx and donated $100K before delivering a powerful message to the kids
With kids going back to school all over the country, a group of students in The Bronx got a special surprise on Tuesday from beloved rapper Cardi B. The 29-year-old rapper (born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) returned to I.S. 232 in Brooklyn's Morris Heights neighborhood, where she attended elementary school.
Cardi B's guilty plea resolves a 2018 case over NYC club brawls
The Grammy-winning rapper resolved a criminal case stemming from a pair of brawls at New York City strip clubs by pleading guilty in a deal that requires her to perform 15 days of community service.
Major update after mom ‘drowns her 2 young kids and 3-month-old baby at NYC beach during custody battle with ex’
POLICE announced Wednesday that the mother of the three young children who drowned at a New York City beach earlier this week has been charged with murder. The bodies of seven-year-old Zachary, four-year-old Liliana, and three-month-old Oliver were found on the shores of Brooklyn's Coney Island beach on Monday morning following a three-hour search.
Tourist raped by stranger in New York subway
A 21-year-old tourist was raped by a stranger in the New York City subway, police say.
Subway surfer, 15, has his arm ripped off after staying on NYC car when it went through a tunnel: Severed limb was shorn off below the elbow when teen fell on to the tracks in Queens
A teenager's left arm has been ripped off as he slipped and fell on the tracks between subway cars while attempting to subway surf in Queens. The teenager was said to have been trying to climb to the top of the train and fell after losing his balance, landing on the tracks on a northbound R train with a group of friends at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station.
hotnewhiphop.com
T'yanna Wallace's Friends React To Her Posting BF's $1M Bail: "Biggie Would Be So Pissed Right Now"
Weeks after it was first reported that The Notorious B.I.G.'s daughter, T'yanna Wallace, posted her boyfriend's $1M bond after he was involved in a hit-and-run, the socialite's friends have shared their thoughts on the situation with Page Six – to put it lightly, they're not impressed with how the 29-year-old is choosing to spend her money.
International Business Times
Mother Allegedly Drowns 3-Month-Old Baby, 2 Other Kids; Their Bodies Found On NYC Beach
The bodies of three children below the age of seven have been found on a New York City beach and police believe they may have been drowned by their mother. Erin Merdy, 30, told her relatives she "drowned all three kids," identified as 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev, 4-year-old Lilana Merdy and 7-year-old Zachary Merdy, officials said. Police began searching for the children Monday early morning after family members called 911 to say Merdy may have done something to hurt her kids, the AP reported.
Return to sender! NYC is relocating migrants to Florida, after city's immigration boss claimed that's where they'd rather be
New York City officials are going to fly out migrants to Florida after claiming many of them did not want to come to the Big Apple. The Commissioner of Immigration Affairs for the city says that a lot of the migrants being bussed from Texas by Gov Greg Abbott are coming from Venezuela.
Retired NYPD Cop Charged With Strangling Her Mother
A retired NYPD cop got into an argument with her elderly mother at their Staten Island home—and strangled her, police said. Mauri Belarmino, 40, who retired from the force in 2016, was charged with murder in the weekend death of 74-year-old Sherylyn Bailey. The New York Post reports that the ex-officer had clashed with her mother in the past and police were called to the home for an “emotionally disturbed person” in July—but no one was arrested.Read it at New York Post
Off-Duty NYPD Cop Dies in Plunge From Bridge
An off-duty NYPD officer jumped to his death from the Throgs Neck Bridge earlier this week, becoming the fourth member of the force to die by apparent suicide this year, according to the New York Daily News. Law enforcement sources cited by the outlet identified the cop as Scott Cohn of the 90th Precinct in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, who joined the force back in 2016. His car was reportedly found abandoned near the bridge on Monday night, and it became clear something was wrong when he failed to show up for work. Police said his body was pulled from the water late Tuesday. Cohn was known for performing the National Anthem at public events, something a friend fondly recalled in a tribute on Facebook, writing that the officer was “the kindest of souls you can ever meet” with “a beautiful voice.” An unnamed colleague cited by the Daily Mail said Cohn “wasn’t happy on patrol” or “with the treatment police are getting.”If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.Read it at Daily News
What’s a Flex Wall? This NYC Apartment Converts a One-Bedroom Into a Two-Bedroom
Obviously, living in New York City comes with a price, both financially and physically. Across room and apartment tours on TikTok, many residents in the Big Apple are often transparent about the price of their rent in comparison to their oddly small accommodations. On TikTok, Claire Brodsky covers lifestyle, fashion,...
NYC officials are investigating the drowning deaths of 3 children found on a Brooklyn beach. Here's what we know
Authorities are investigating the deaths of three children who were found unresponsive along a New York City shoreline early Monday after a family member reported concerns about their safety.
Cadillac Presents ‘Driven By Class’: Executive Producer, Renae Bluitt, Visits Black Girl Magic Row In Brooklyn
The "Driven By Class" video series' second episode that focuses on innovative and empowering figures from the Black community features filmmaker and creative producer Renae Bluitt as she drives around Brooklyn, New York. The episode highlights why she's passionate about Black women entrepreneurs and why she loves Brooklyn so much as she pays a visit to her favorite businesses owned by Black women.
