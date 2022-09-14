ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

New Philadelphia settles federal lawsuit over police officer punch, court records show

By Nancy Molnar, The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ptHSU_0hvLAQ5w00

A civil lawsuit filed by a man who was punched by a New Philadelphia police officer has been settled in U.S. District Court, according to online court records.

A report filed Wednesday indicates both sides are to file a joint entry of dismissal within 30 days, according to an entry signed by Magistrate Judge Amanda M. Knapp on Tuesday. The order says the case is to be dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled.

An in-person mediation conference was held Tuesday. Court records show the total time was four hours and 40 minutes.

More: Suit over officer punching suspect transferred to federal court

In the civil suit , Steven M. Reffett alleged that Officer Chad Dorsey used "extreme and unjustified force" against him, causing "great physical harm."

More: Officer, police chief, city sued for officer punching suspect

He was seeking money and other relief for assault and battery, willful, reckless and wanton conduct, pain, suffering and emotional distress. The suit claimed Reffett's constitutional rights were violated.

Dorsey, the city of New Philadelphia and Police Chief Michael Goodwin were named as defendants in the case arising from an incident on May 24, 2020, when police went to Reffett’s home in the 300 block of Tuscarawas Avenue NW in response to a fireworks complaint.

Reffett, now 44, was handcuffed when he called Dorsey a "pig" and spat at him. Dorsey responded with a punch to Reffett's jaw, an exchange recorded by a witness. The video was shared through social media.

The lawsuit alleged that Dorsey hit Reffett without cause or provocation, kicked him and struck him all over his body.

Goodwin said previously that Dorsey was not disciplined for the incident.

Reffett pleaded guilty to harassment with a bodily substance. Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos gave him two years of probation and reserved an eight-month prison sentence.

More: Man pleads guilty to charge of harassment with a bodily substance

Attorney John T. McLandrich of Solon is representing the city and its employees. Attorney John P.M. Rutan of Columbus is representing Reffett.

The Times-Reporter asked legal representatives of the city and the plaintiff for terms of the settlement. New Philadelphia Law Director Marvin Fete said he will provide the court entry to the newspaper once it is filed.

Reach Nancy at 330-364-8402 or nancy.molnar@timesreporter.com.

On Twitter: @nmolnarTR

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: New Philadelphia settles federal lawsuit over police officer punch, court records show

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Accused Canton Killer Makes First Court Appearance

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 22-year-old Canton man is being arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges Friday morning. He’s accused of breaking into an Ellis Avenue NE home, killing one man and trying to shoot his wife. Ryan Harmer is in Canton Municipal Court...
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Philadelphia, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Solon, OH
City
New Philadelphia, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WFMJ.com

Prosecutor says Salem funeral director 'flouts' OVI plea deal

A specially appointed prosecutor is objecting to a Salem funeral director's request to be released from the Columbiana County Jail before he completes a 23-day sentence for an OVI conviction. Special prosecutor Jeffrey Jakmides on Thursday filed the objection in county municipal court after 56-year-old Robert Greenisen filed a motion...
SALEM, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
Person
Michael Goodwin
cleveland19.com

Ashland County Bomb Squad determines item found at Mansfield home not dangerous

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashland County Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious item Saturday afternoon after it was discovered inside an abandoned Mansfield home. Some residents were evacuated from the neighborhood after a demolition team found a mortar shell as they were clearing belongings from the Harker Street home. Mansfield...
MANSFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Federal Court#Court Order#Civil Lawsuit#District Court
WTOV 9

Four arrested on drug charges in Martins Ferry

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio — Earlier this week, four people were arrested on multiple drug charges by the Martins Ferry Police Department. Josiah Burress, James Kempf, Brian McKee, and Monique Green all have multiple charges of possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs, endangering children, drug paraphernalia, and possession of drug abuse instruments.
MARTINS FERRY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Murder victim found in Canton basement

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 46-year-old Canton man was found shot to death in the basement of a Canton home Wednesday morning. Canton police said officers were called to the home in the 2800 block of Ellis Ave. N.E. around 8:30 a.m. The victim, identified as Michael McCrae, was...
CANTON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Murder charges after Canton man found shot dead

A 22-year-old man is in custody, suspected of killing a 46-year-old man who was found shot to death Wednesday in the basement of an Ellis Avenue home. Ryan Charles Harmer, 22, of Canton, is charged with murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and aggravated burglary in the death of 46-year-old Michael J. McCrae, of Canton, according to a news release.
CANTON, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
637K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy