Tennessee football schedule won't include Oklahoma Sooners until they're SEC foes

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
 4 days ago

Tennessee 's long-awaited football game against Oklahoma, coach Josh Heupel's alma mater, won't occur until it's an SEC game.

On Wednesday, the SEC announced that it directed Tennessee and Georgia to not play previously scheduled home-and-home nonconference series against Oklahoma.

The Vols' 2020 game at Oklahoma was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and both schools planned to play it in a future season. And the second game was slated for Sept. 7, 2024, at Tennessee's Neyland Stadium.

Oklahoma and Texas are set to join the SEC no later than 2025.

Those future conference schedules have not been made, but it's not known when Tennessee will play Oklahoma. They have played four times, the last coming in 2015, with the Sooners holding a 1-3 record.

Heupel, Tennessee's second-year coach, led Oklahoma to the 1999 national title as a Heisman Trophy runner-up quarterback. He later served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“While we are disappointed that we won’t be hosting Oklahoma in 2024, we are extremely excited about the marquee games that Oklahoma and Texas will bring to Neyland Stadium in the future as fellow members of the Southeastern Conference," Tennessee athletics director Danny White said in a school release. "In the meantime, we are actively exploring the best possible replacement opponents for 2024."

The Vols' only nonconference game scheduled for 2024 is at home against UTEP on Nov. 23.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football schedule won't include Oklahoma Sooners until they're SEC foes

