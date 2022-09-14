Clark grad students' union waiting for school's response after vote in favor to strike

WORCESTER — Clark University Graduate Workers United members now have the power to go on strike at any time after 97% of the nearly 100 members who voted Monday did so in favor of granting authorization.

Although they may now hold the power to do so, the group is not yet set to go on strike and will instead wait for the university's response, as well as work with Teamsters Local 170 to prepare for a potential strike.

"I'm feeling super proud and I'm feeling very aligned with the rest of the folks in the union," said Gia Davis, a fifth-year doctorate student and union organizer. "This strike authorization vote result really shows that we are on the same page and we are collectively seeing the necessity of strike action."

Davis, who uses they/them/their pronouns, said the groups will work together on how to coordinate the student workers on a picket line, how to garner community support, as well as offer financial, emotional and logistical support during a strike.

The vote, which was announced in the first week of September, was based on, "Clark's refusal to offer a serious economic offer for graduate workers and the urgent need of our membership," they said.

When asked for comment on the authorization vote, Clark University released a statement through spokeswoman Angela Bazydlo Tuesday afternoon.

"The University continues to work in good faith to complete the collective bargaining process and finalize a contract, and we are well ahead of the usual timeline for negotiations of this kind, which generally exceeds a full year. We will not comment about the ongoing deliberations," it said.

What students are seeking

In addition to pay increases to keep up with inflation and the cost of living, CUGWU members are looking to get benefits such as full health care coverage including dental and vision, and for union members who are parents to be able to add dependents.

The two sides have had seven bargaining sessions since April, the most recent taking place at the end of August. At that meeting, Davis said the university presented an economic counter proposal for stipends and health care.

In a press release published Wednesday afternoon, the union said, "Management insisted that the union's members had already received a raise this year.

"They provided an unserious counter-offer which would enshrine pay cuts in real terms, offered no healthcare coverage for members' spouses or dependents, and provided no healthcare premium subsidy for Master student-workers."

Davis felt "personally offended" by the offer, they said.

This ultimately led to members walking to University Park Monday afternoon to cast their ballot in a Teamsters Local 170 trailer.

'Standing up not only for themselves'

Eli Gillen, a business agent with Teamsters Local 170 who was present for the vote Monday, said that the Teamsters have been, "very happy with the level of engagement within this group.

"These are highly educated and motivated young women and men, standing up not only for themselves but for those following into their positions for years to come," he said.

When asked about a potential timeline of events and when a strike might ultimately occur, Gillen said that the group intends to remain at the table until all options have been exhausted and that the "timeline and decision is very fluid right now."

He said that he has been disappointed with the way negotiations have progressed with the university thus far.

"I was very hopeful going into these negotiations with a University known for its philosophy of promoting progressive and socially responsible agenda, that they would reflect that in how they treat their employees," Gillen said. "I do hope that this vote does bring to the administration the reality that these students will not be ignored or pushed aside"

If the graduate workers ultimately go on strike, Teamsters Local 170 will work with the group, Gillen said, on the "everyday logistics" of staffing the picket lines and making sure people are safe and cared for on "every level."

"I think the biggest thing to have everyone understand is that this is a very diverse and very vulnerable group," Gillen said. "They have stood up demanding better because not to do so, for some of them, means to barely survive."

Asking for 'bare minimum' to live in Worcester

He said that the group is asking for the "bare minimum" needed to live in Worcester including being treated with dignity and respect, as well as not having to go to food banks to "put a meal on the table."

"You have people from not only all over the country, but from all over the world, that are here to better themselves and build on life goals," Gillen said. "In many cases, they are limited in any opportunity to earn an income outside of the school hours they work, as well as the full-time student workload. For our international students, they are not even allowed to work any jobs outside of the school, as part of their international limitations."

In recent years, graduate worker unions at universities across the country have gone on strike including New York University, Columbia University, Indiana University and both the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus as well as the Chicago campus.

Members of the Harvard Graduate Students Union have also gone on strike twice, once in 2019 and again in 2021. Each resulted, according to the union website, in an increase in pay as well as other benefits such as reimbursement for medical, child care, and emergency expenses, subsidized dental insurance and grants for parents.

"In 2020, we got a 2.8% raise amidst wage freezes for non-union Harvard employees," the group said on its website. "In 2021, we won a 15% raise over four years, a period when non-union employees — including our faculty — are looking at 8-10% raises at most."

Davis said that the group hopes the vote will put "pressure" on the university to come to the negotiation table with adequate contract proposals.

"We will see what Clark has to offer and how they respond," they said. "It's fun to be on picket lines, but it's also hard ... I think there's excitement, but I think we're also preparing to do some work."