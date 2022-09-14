ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Clark grad students' union waiting for school's response after vote in favor to strike

By Jeff A. Chamer, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fEmNm_0hvLAEkS00

WORCESTER — Clark University Graduate Workers United members now have the power to go on strike at any time after 97% of the nearly 100 members who voted Monday did so in favor of granting authorization.

Although they may now hold the power to do so, the group is not yet set to go on strike and will instead wait for the university's response, as well as work with Teamsters Local 170 to prepare for a potential strike.

"I'm feeling super proud and I'm feeling very aligned with the rest of the folks in the union," said Gia Davis, a fifth-year doctorate student and union organizer. "This strike authorization vote result really shows that we are on the same page and we are collectively seeing the necessity of strike action."

Davis, who uses they/them/their pronouns, said the groups will work together on how to coordinate the student workers on a picket line, how to garner community support, as well as offer financial, emotional and logistical support during a strike.

The vote, which was announced in the first week of September, was based on, "Clark's refusal to offer a serious economic offer for graduate workers and the urgent need of our membership," they said.

When asked for comment on the authorization vote, Clark University released a statement through spokeswoman Angela Bazydlo Tuesday afternoon.

"The University continues to work in good faith to complete the collective bargaining process and finalize a contract, and we are well ahead of the usual timeline for negotiations of this kind, which generally exceeds a full year. We will not comment about the ongoing deliberations," it said.

What students are seeking

In addition to pay increases to keep up with inflation and the cost of living, CUGWU members are looking to get benefits such as full health care coverage including dental and vision, and for union members who are parents to be able to add dependents.

The two sides have had seven bargaining sessions since April, the most recent taking place at the end of August. At that meeting, Davis said the university presented an economic counter proposal for stipends and health care.

In a press release published Wednesday afternoon, the union said, "Management insisted that the union's members had already received a raise this year.

"They provided an unserious counter-offer which would enshrine pay cuts in real terms, offered no healthcare coverage for members' spouses or dependents, and provided no healthcare premium subsidy for Master student-workers."

Davis felt "personally offended" by the offer, they said.

This ultimately led to members walking to University Park Monday afternoon to cast their ballot in a Teamsters Local 170 trailer.

'Standing up not only for themselves'

Eli Gillen, a business agent with Teamsters Local 170 who was present for the vote Monday, said that the Teamsters have been, "very happy with the level of engagement within this group.

"These are highly educated and motivated young women and men, standing up not only for themselves but for those following into their positions for years to come," he said.

When asked about a potential timeline of events and when a strike might ultimately occur, Gillen said that the group intends to remain at the table until all options have been exhausted and that the "timeline and decision is very fluid right now."

He said that he has been disappointed with the way negotiations have progressed with the university thus far.

"I was very hopeful going into these negotiations with a University known for its philosophy of promoting progressive and socially responsible agenda, that they would reflect that in how they treat their employees," Gillen said. "I do hope that this vote does bring to the administration the reality that these students will not be ignored or pushed aside"

If the graduate workers ultimately go on strike, Teamsters Local 170 will work with the group, Gillen said, on the "everyday logistics" of staffing the picket lines and making sure people are safe and cared for on "every level."

"I think the biggest thing to have everyone understand is that this is a very diverse and very vulnerable group," Gillen said. "They have stood up demanding better because not to do so, for some of them, means to barely survive."

Asking for 'bare minimum' to live in Worcester

He said that the group is asking for the "bare minimum" needed to live in Worcester including being treated with dignity and respect, as well as not having to go to food banks to "put a meal on the table."

"You have people from not only all over the country, but from all over the world, that are here to better themselves and build on life goals," Gillen said. "In many cases, they are limited in any opportunity to earn an income outside of the school hours they work, as well as the full-time student workload. For our international students, they are not even allowed to work any jobs outside of the school, as part of their international limitations."

In recent years, graduate worker unions at universities across the country have gone on strike including New York University, Columbia University, Indiana University and both the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus as well as the Chicago campus.

Members of the Harvard Graduate Students Union have also gone on strike twice, once in 2019 and again in 2021. Each resulted, according to the union website, in an increase in pay as well as other benefits such as reimbursement for medical, child care, and emergency expenses, subsidized dental insurance and grants for parents.

"In 2020, we got a 2.8% raise amidst wage freezes for non-union Harvard employees," the group said on its website. "In 2021, we won a 15% raise over four years, a period when non-union employees — including our faculty — are looking at 8-10% raises at most."

Davis said that the group hopes the vote will put "pressure" on the university to come to the negotiation table with adequate contract proposals.

"We will see what Clark has to offer and how they respond," they said. "It's fun to be on picket lines, but it's also hard ... I think there's excitement, but I think we're also preparing to do some work."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

No. Your child’s school district is not allowing students to be leashed with litter boxes in the bathroom

BOSTON, MA – It may seem hard to believe, but people across Massachusetts and the country continue to fall for it. Reports have been spreading all year that children that identify as cats are being led by leashes in school and school districts are supplying litter boxes in restrooms. Despite the constant rumors, I could not find any location in the United States where the rumors are justified.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Education
City
Harvard, MA
Worcester, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
wgbh.org

Where do the Jan. 6 cases stand in Massachusetts?

On Wednesday, former Natick Town Meeting member Suzanne Ianni became the latest Massachusetts resident to plead guilty to crimes related to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. She’s one of eight Massachusetts residents who have been charged a year and a half later, and faces a maximum of six months in prison and five years’ probation.
NATICK, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

School Committee gets update on plan for Worcester police liaison officers

WORCESTER —While giving an update on the school liaison officer memorandum of understanding at the Worcester School Committee meeting Thursday evening, Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez said the district will continue to work on the document and bring a final version to the group’s second October meeting.  The decision to continue working on the memorandum, she said, was based on feedback she received from multiple parties, including the School Safety Task Force, members of the public, and a...
WORCESTER, MA
NHPR

The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Local Union#Graduate Students#Linus College#Linus Graduate School#Teamsters Local 170
westernmassnews.com

Black, woman-owned marijuana dispensary opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One of only three Black female-owned marijuana dispensaries in Massachusetts is now open in Springfield. Out of the almost 7,500 marijuana retailers in the United States, only two percent are Black-owned and that number gets even slimmer if you boil it down to Black women. 6...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

'It's our sons, our daughters': Hundreds fill Institute Park for walk to raise awareness on issue of substance abuse

WORCESTER, Mass. - A local nonprofit is looking to break the stigma surrounding substance abuse and the recovery process. Hundreds lacing up their walking shoes for Yes to Recovery's walk Saturday morning at Institute Park. The group was founded by people with first-hand knowledge of the needs of those suffering with substance use disorders. Its mission is to help support drug awareness programs, while also shedding light on the issue to the general public.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester Acting City Manager Eric Batista says he respects council deliberation process as Mayor Joe Petty wants to give him permanent role

Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty said Wednesday he supports Acting City Manager Eric Batista taking on the role permanently, without a search process. The mayor’s comments sparked backlash from community members who have called for a search process, similar to the process that took place to find a new superintendent, to fill the role.
WORCESTER, MA
homenewshere.com

Public hearing for earth removal at 203 Lowell St.

WILMINGTON — Select Board members, town employees, and residents expressed environmental and truck route concerns during the public hearing for a request to remove earth at 203 Lowell St, during the Select Board meeting this past Monday night. The Civil Project Manager for Procopio Companies, Matt Kiegel, described how...
WILMINGTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Wilmington Apple

GRAB LUNCH AT THE TECH: Shawsheen Tech’s Student-Run Dining Room Now Open For Lunch Every Wednesday, Thursday & Friday When School Is In Session

BILLERICA, MA — The Culinary Arts/Hospitality Management program at Shawsheen Valley Technical High School will open its guest dining room to the public on September 14. The Ram’s Head Dining Room is a student-run service that provides seated lunch service or curbside pickup to anyone in the community. The dining room will be open for lunch Wednesday-Friday when school is in session, with seat times at 11:30 am and 11:45 am. To make a reservation or place an order, please call 978-671-3668.
BILLERICA, MA
whdh.com

Former Stow town employee charged with embezzlement of public funds

STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A former employee of the Town of Stow is facing charges for allegedly stealing up to $133,584 in public funds, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. Pamela Landry, 57, of Westminster, allegedly embezzled the taxpayer dollars for personal expenses while she was working...
STOW, MA
nerej.com

JM Coull wins 2016 ABC National Safety Excellence Award at diamond level

Maynard, MA JM Coull received its ABC National Safety Excellence Award for 2016. In order to be eligible, firms must have achieved a 2016 ABC Safety Training Evaluation Process (STEP) Award at the Diamond, Platinum, or Gold level. JMC was qualified at the Diamond level. JMC has achieved Diamond status for the last six years.
MAYNARD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

NEPGA headquarters has found a new home at Boylston's The Haven Country Club

As far as New England PGA executive director Mike Higgins is concerned, building a new headquarters at The Haven Country Club in Boylston was as exciting as a hole-in-one. Higgins, 47, of Shrewsbury, played his home matches for the Shrewsbury High golf team at The Haven CC — then known as Mount Pleasant CC — and he worked at the club in the bag room and picked the range for former head pro Art Harris for six years while he was in high school and college.
BOYLSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
603K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy