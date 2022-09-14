‘Terrified’ mom enters Ukrainian war zone to witness birth of her baby

This mama’s no stranger to danger .

After suffering four miscarriages and six failed rounds of in-vitro fertilization, desperate mommy-to-be Audrey Quinones, from Atlanta, Georgia, and her husband George journeyed to war-torn Ukraine to welcome their firstborn child via surrogacy .

“It was terrifying as I didn’t know what I was getting myself into as I was about to enter a war zone,” Quinones, 35, told Caters.

As air raid sirens sounded, she and George, 34, nervously navigated through the ravaged nation’s unfamiliar streets in July, rushing to the hospital where their Ukrainian surrogate , Kate, was preparing to birth their son.

Quinones traveled to Ukraine, in the midst of war, to witness the birth of her son, Matteo. @travelingtobaby / CATERS NEWS

The couple — who, in addition to experiencing a string of unsuccessful pregnancies , had also hired four other surrogates to carry their baby to no avail — had been trying to have a child since they got married in December 2017.

“We’d both always dreamed of growing our own family, so we were devastated when we faced these challenges to fall pregnant,” said Quinones, an engineer.

She spent years undergoing fertility treatments . But the medications caused a massive spike in her weight, forcing her to have bariatric surgery.

“I gained 60 pounds over the four years of fertility treatment and ended up having a gastric sleeve to help me lose weight,” she lamented.

The post-operation recovery delayed her pregnancy attempts for a year.

Quinones was “heartbroken” over her many failed attempts at starting a family. @travelingtobaby / CATERS NEWS

And her carousel of health complications further deferred her and George’s shared goal of becoming parents.

“I was diagnosed with many reproductive issues such as endometriosis, PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome] and reproductive immunology challenges,” Quinones revealed.

She went on to add that her body also produces a high level of natural killer cells and experiences extremely high levels of inflammation, which can have negative effects on reproductive performance.

Her special conditions rendered natural conception a “slim possibility.”

So, the hapless husband and wife turned to surrogacy .

“One of my friends volunteered [to carry our baby], but medical, legal and compensation costs were too high,” Quinones explained. “So we looked into surrogacy abroad.”

The couple traveled to Europe in the weeks before Kate was expected to give birth. @travelingtobaby / CATERS NEWS

And in December 2020, the spirited sweethearts began their hunt for a suitable stand-in in Ukraine.

But, tragically, none of their revolving door of surrogates were able to get pregnant, owing to embryos that failed to properly adhere to their wombs during implantation.

“By the time we met Kate, our surrogate for our son, I was heartbroken,” Quinones remembered.

“Yet when we got the call saying she had a positive pregnancy test, I couldn’t believe it,” she admitted. “I was scared to get my hopes up too much.”

But as the pregnancy successfully progressed, Quinones’ fears began to subside.

Quinones was crushed and forced to seek medical attention over the news Russia had invaded Ukraine. @travelingtobaby / CATERS NEWS

However, her sunny outlook went dark in February 2022 over the news that Russia had invaded Ukraine.

“It took my breath away,” she said. “I was in California and had a total breakdown. I had to seek help for my mental health. It was really hard on everyone involved.”

Terrified, Quinones pleaded with Kate, who lived in central Ukraine, to relocate closer to the border — where she believed things were safer. But the surrogate insisted on staying in her hometown with her family.

“By the time Kate was 32 weeks pregnant, I begged her to move west towards the border, as I headed to wait in Germany where my best friend lives,” said Quinones. She and George specifically traveled to Europe for the baby’s birth.

Baby Matteo was born within an hour of Audrey Quinones receiving the text that Kate’s labor had begun. @travelingtobaby / CATERS NEWS

“[Kate] was not able to move west until 36 weeks pregnant, as I headed to be closer to Slovakia,” she said. “The area she lived in was being shelled sporadically, so thankfully she agreed.”

Quinones initially didn’t want to be in contact with Kate because of the heartbreak she had experienced with previous surrogates.

But, in the wake of the war , she opened the lines of communication to ensure her pregnancy proxy was safe and well.

“We used an app to translate and to keep in contact,” said Quinones. “She would always send me pictures and videos and was so happy to finally have contact with us.”

Quinones entered Ukraine when Kate — who, as a professional surrogate, had a history of delivering between 38 and 41 weeks — hit the 37-week mark.

Quinones was “terrified” by the thought of traveling to Ukraine, but was determined to witness her son’s birth. @travelingtobaby / CATERS NEWS

But when the women finally met in person, their encounter had all the makings of an awkward Tinder hookup.

“When I first met Kate, it was like going on a first date because we’d talked so much over text message but never in person,” said Quinones.

“We went for walks and ice cream, and she let me feel whenever the baby kicked. “

But their relationship was kicked into high gear on July 17, when Kate, then 39-weeks pregnant, texted Quinones saying she’d gone into labor and that the baby was coming quickly.

“Within an hour of getting the text, Kate gave birth to Matteo,” said Quinones.

“I was there for her, to make sure she was OK and to advocate for her,” the new mom of one added. “I didn’t know much Ukrainian, so I just held her hand through the pushes.”

After giving birth, Kate eventually joined Quinones and her husband to meet baby Matteo. @travelingtobaby / CATERS NEWS

Witnessing the birth of her child temporarily sent Quinones into a fugue state.

“It was a surreal experience. Matteo came out purple, and I didn’t know what to do,” she confessed. “I was just staring at them both until a nurse shook me and told me it was time for skin to skin.”

George, who was at the hospital but not in the delivery room, was eventually reunited with his wife and able to meet his son. Later, Kate joined the trio for her first glimpse at the infant, too.

“It was so special,” said Quinones. “Having our son was a dream come true, and I kept having to pinch myself.”

But getting the newborn back to his home in the US proved to be a bit of a nightmare.

“We had to wait for his passport and documentation,” Quinones said. “We first crossed into Slovakia, and then a few days later, we had a six-hour drive to Poland.”

Before he was a month old, Matteo had already traveled to seven countries. @travelingtobaby / CATERS NEWS

And, unfortunately, their wait wasn’t over.

“We then had to wait another week until our appointment in the embassy to submit documentation and do a DNA test in order to get our son’s passport to be able to come back home,” she continued. “We then made our way to Germany and spent a few days with my friend and her family before returning to the States.”

Matteo was 1 month old when he finally reached US soil.

“He’s already done so much traveling in his short life as we’d been to seven countries in four weeks,” Quinones joked.

“We’re now back home and adjusting to our new life, and of course loving it,” she added. “It’s such a beautiful process, and I’m so grateful we’ve been able to go through it.”

And for being such a trouper, Quinones said her surrogate will always have a special place in their hearts.

“Kate took care of our baby during a war and she is part of our family now.”