Nixa physician sentenced after taking $92K in bribes from fentanyl manufacturer

A Nixa physician will serve prison time and pay restitution to Medicare after taking bribes from a drug manufacturer in exchange for prescribing fentanyl to his patients so often that he ranked highest in the state in net sales of the product. according to a Department of Justice press release.

Randall Halley, 65, will serve one year and one day in federal prison without parole, pay $400,565 in restitution to Medicare and pay a fine of $150,000.

On Dec. 7, 2021, Halley pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to Medicare to obtain insurance coverage for a fentanyl prescription and to one count of conspiracy to use his DEA registration number for his employees to issue Schedule II controlled substances to patients in his absence.

The licensed physician was employed by Ozark Community Hospital's Christian County Clinic in Nixa from 2004 to June 2019, as well as several skilled nursing and residential care facilities. He was only at the clinic two days a week, with the rest of the week at facilities or traveling.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Casey Clark and Nhan D. Nguyen. It was investigated by the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, the FBI, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Manufacturer paid physician for programs he did not attend

According to court documents, Halley regularly accepted additional money to travel and speak on behalf of pharmaceutical companies, including Insys. That manufacturer produces fentanyl drug Subsys, which Medicare only approved for active cancer patients who were currently suffering from breakthrough cancer pain.

In exchange for prescribing Subsys to his patients, Halley received bribes from Insys in the form of compensation for participating in their speaker program.

"As long as Halley continued to prescribe Subsys to increasing numbers of patients and in increasing dosages, Insys paid him to speak for them, increasing his compensation over time due to his prescriptions. There was a direct correlation between Insys’s payments to Halley and his issued Subsys prescriptions," said the press release.

Insys paid Halley $92,225 during their relationship. In Missouri, Halley had the highest net Subsys sales.

The manufacturer paid Halley for a program he never attended, and despite only speaking outside of Missouri twice, labeled him as a "national" speaker with a higher payment rate.

"After the program Halley did not attend, he signed a sheet affirming that he attended and spoke at the program when, in fact, he had not," according to the press release.

Physician told employees to provide prescription medication in his absence

According to court records, Halley directed clinic employees to continue scheduling patient visits on days when he was not there.

Some of these patient visits were conducted by employees of the clinic who could not legally prescribe Schedule II controlled substances. Halley directed them to write out prescriptions several days ahead of these office visits and he would pre-sign these prescriptions.

Then, when the patient came into the clinic for their office visit, the employees would conduct the visit and issue the pre-signed prescriptions, all without Halley conducting an examination of the patient.

Former employees Nga A. Nguyen, 43, and Susan G. Morris, 64, both of Springfield, and Amber N. Moeschler, 39, of Ozark, have pleaded guilty and await sentencing for illegally using Halley’s DEA registration number in connection with the distribution of a controlled substance. Former employee Kimberly G. Hoffer, 50, awaits trial in December for related charges.

Physician prescribed dangerous drug to patients who didn't need it

Numerous patients received dangerous fentanyl medication they did not need, nor did they qualify for under Medicare, and Medicare was defrauded out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to the press release. Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin.

In his plea agreement, Halley admitted that he prescribed Subsys to a patient and submitted a request to Medicare for payment coverage of the prescription, falsely stating that the patient had a diagnosis of cancer.

Halley knew that the patient did not have a diagnosis of cancer at that time, and was not being treated for breakthrough cancer-related pain — two conditions that Medicare required for payment coverage of Subsys.

Due to Halley’s false statement, Medicare paid a total of $11,945 to cover the patient’s prescription and subsequent Subsys prescriptions. Halley committed similar conduct with additional payments, leading Medicare to pay hundreds of thousands of more dollars for Subsys prescriptions.

