King Charles III to abdicate, this unexpected royal to rule instead: Nostradamus prediction

Has Nostradamus predicted an extreme shock to come for King Charles III and the British monarchy, or is one author just trying to turn a prophet?

Texts from the supposed future-seeing 16th-century French astrologist have been interpreted to mean that the newly crowned king will enjoy only a short reign due to his past.

Instead, an unexpected successor will be chosen to rule, according to Nostradamus expert Mario Reading, the Daily Star reported .

Author Reading’s spooky claims do not exactly come out of nowhere. His 2005 book “Nostradamus: Complete Prophecies for the Future” accurately stated that Queen Elizabeth II would die in 2022 .

“The preamble is that Queen Elizabeth II will die, circa 2022, at the age of around ninety-six, five years short of her mother’s term of life,” Reading wrote of Nostradamus’ cryptic poems dating from 1555.

An author’s interpretation of Nostradamus’ writing years ago stated that Queen Elizabeth II would die in 2022. He has more surprising theories for the future of the throne. Getty Images

It is also written that Charles III would become “King of the Islands,” referencing Nostradamus’ foresight that the sovereign would only rule the territories of Great Britain rather than what was once a global empire including Canada, Australia and New Zealand a few centuries ago.

Reading’s interpretation of Michel de Nostredame’s visions also claims that fallout from a stain on Charles’ past will come back to haunt the king and influence him to leave the throne.

“Prince Charles will be seventy-four years old in 2022, when he takes over the throne, but the resentments held against him by a certain proportion of the British population, following his divorce from Diana, Princess of Wales, still persist,” he wrote.

Reading says that public disapproval of divorcing Princess Diana would lead Charles III to abdicate the throne. Getty Images

In a 2006 revision of his book, Reading adds that “a man who never expected to become king” will instead rule.

“Does that mean that Prince William, who would have expected to succeed his father, is no longer in the picture?” he questions.

He writes that William’s brother, Prince Harry — currently fifth in line to the throne — may become the unexpected heir.

It is suggested by Reading that Prince Harry would leapfrog his brother, Prince William, for the throne. James Whatling / MEGA

“Prince Harry, by process of default, becomes king in his stead? That would make him King Henry IX, aged just 38,” Reading continued.

Another dark-horse theory is that somehow United Kingdom-born Australian Simon Dorante-Day, a man who claims to be the secret son of Charles and Queen Consort Camilla — who have never publicly responded to his allegations — would be selected.

“It’s certainly food for thought, because the prediction makes it clear that someone out of left field would replace Charles as king. I can see why some people would think I fit the bill,” Dorante-Day, a 56-year-old grandfather, told 7 News Australia .

Nostradamus is believed to have predicted a major shock for the British monarchy to come. ullstein bild via Getty Images

“I believe I am the son of Charles and Camilla and I’m looking forward to my day in court to prove this,” Dorante-Day said.

“Maybe Nostradamus has the same understanding that I do, that all this will come out one day.”