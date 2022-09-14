ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian dies at hospital after being struck by driver possibly blinded by sun in KCK

By Robert A. Cronkleton
 4 days ago

An older man has died at a hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while he crossed Metropolitan Avenue Wednesday morning in Kansas City, Kansas, a police spokeswoman said.

The crash occurred about 8 a.m. as the pedestrian was crossing Metropolitan at South 42nd Street in the Argentine Neighborhood, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

The man sustained critical injuries and emergency medical crews rushed him to a hospital. The driver remained at the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s traffic division.

The sun was extremely bright at the time of the crash and may have been a factor in the crash, Chartrand said. The driver was headed east on Metropolitan.

Chartrand urged people to use caution whenever they are behind the wheel. She said people typically know to use extra care when they drive in bad weather.

“Even when the weather is nice and the sun is shining particularly bright, we need to be extra careful,” Chartrand said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

KCTV 5

KCMO 7-year-old among three seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 7-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, boy was among six injured in a multi-car crash Friday night in Clay County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The 7-year-old was among three seriously injured by the crash. According to crash reports, the incident occurred at 8:40...
KANSAS CITY, MO
